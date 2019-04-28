Building Permits, April 15-19

by ehamann

Filed on 28. Apr, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4773 Spring Brook St., $217,288.40 for new sfr w/attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-03190. April 15.

4777 Spring Brook St., $217,288.40 for new SFR w/attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0320. April 15.

4761 Spring Brook St., $217,288.40 for new SFR w/attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0321. April 15.

4765 Spring Brook St., $217,288.40 for new SFR w/attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0323. April 15.

1211 Jersey St., $983,406.84 for 3rd story addn to (E) multifamily bld – MDHS investments. Contractor: Mcfarlane Const Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0325. April 15.

2119 Huron St., $40,000 for deck extension – Hagwell/Garmo. Contractor: Bellingham Bay Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0326. April 15.

1031 North State St., $18,400 for new metal to cover (E) vents on balconies. Contractor: Rain Shield Roofing/Const Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0331. April 15.

109 Grand Ave. 101, $12,000 for new walk in cooler – Thousand Acre Cider House. Contractor: Northsound Refrigeration. Permit no.: BLD2019-0333. April 15.

1419 Cornwall Ave., $47,000 to remove 1 layer of existing torch down. Install new membrane. Contractor: Saul Ramirez. Permit no.: BLD2019-0336. April 16.

300 Ohio St., $250,000 for addition of 3 bays to (E) auto repair shop – Affordable Auto. Historical owner: Dene & Diane E. Trumbull JT. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Shane O’Connell. Designer: John Rus. Permit no.: BLD2019-0337. April 16.

1211 Granary Ave., $31,000 for wall sign – Granary. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0339. April 17.

112 37th St., $3,660,521 for new multifamily building – Samish Studios BLD 2. Historical owner: Cap Bellingham II LLC. Contractor: Summit Construction Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0343. April 18.

2111 H St., $17,208 for new detached garage – Hatch /Smith. Contractor: Whatcom Custom Sheds. Permit no.: BLD2019-0344. April 18.

1310 Ninth St., $10,000 for interior TI to enclose mezzanine – Fairhaven Harbor PH2. Permit no.: BLD2019-0346. April 18.

209 Hawthorn Road, $17,686 for new detached pool house & outdoor seating. Permit no.: BLD2019-0347. April 18.

4182 Cordata Parkway, $30,000 for interior TI for coffee shop. Contractor: Braam Construction. Business/tenant: Sal D’Amico. Permit no.: BLD2019-0348. April 18.

3125 Old Fairhaven Parkway 102, $46,000 for TI for new physical therapy office – Capstone Health. Permit no.: BLD2019-0350. April 18.

1421 Cornwall Ave., $20,000 for parapet wall reinforcement – Opportunity Council. Contractor: Rofmann Builders. Permit no.: BLD2019-0351. April 18.

4221 Samish Crest Drive, $449,769.82 for 3220 SF new sfr w/ 830 sf (A) garage – Hatcher-Parks. Permit no.: BLD2019-0353. April 19.

1251 Lincoln St., $34,486 for new wall to divide units 101 & 106 – Langstan Mgmt. Historical owner: Lincoln Street Retail LLC. Applicant 2: Derek Stebner. Permit no.: BLD2019-0354. April 19.

Issued

4201 Spire Drive, $194,753.76 for new townhouse (BLDG H): Aurora Court Townhomes. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0614. April 17.

4203 Spire Drive, $191,198.12 for new townhouse (BLDG H): Aurora Court Townhomes. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0615. April 17.

4205 Spire Drive, $191,198.12 for new townhouse (BLDG H): Aurora Court Townhomes. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0616. April 17.

4207 Spire Drive, $191,198.12 for new townhouse (BLDG H): Aurora Court Townhomes. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0617. April 17.

4209 Spire Drive, $191,198.12 for new townhouse (BLDG H): Aurora Court Townhomes. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0618. April 17.

4211 Spire Drive, $194,682.62 for new townhouse (BLDG H): Aurora Court Townhomes. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0619. April 17.

903 North State St., $6,940,325.23 for 7-story, 39-unit, mixed use: North State Street LLC. Historical owner: Canoe Street LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0765. April 16.

929 North State St., $25,003,110.3 for 7-story, 125-unit, mixed use: North State Street LLC. Historical owner: Canoe Street LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0767. April 16.

4215 Spire Drive, $191,923.12 for infill toolkit new townhome building G- Aurora Court. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0952. April 18.

4217 Spire Drive, $191,226.22 for infill toolkit new townhome building G- Aurora Court. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0954. April 18.

4219 Spire Drive, $191,226.22 for infill toolkit new townhome building G- Aurora Court. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0955. April 18.

4221 Spire Drive, $191,226.22 for infill toolkit new townhome building G- Aurora Court. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0956. April 18.

4223 Spire Drive, $191,226.22 for infill toolkit new townhome building G- Aurora Court. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0957. April 18.

4225 Spire Drive, $189,832.42 for infill toolkit new townhome building G- Aurora Court. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0961. April 18.

4733 Spring Brook St., $133,671 for new sfr w/ detached garage. Historical owner: Charlotte A. Brand. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0117. April 16.

616 15th St., $30,000 for new carport & deck reconfigure – Freedman. Contractor: Moceri Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0249. April 16.

1327 Railroad Ave., $24,000 for walk in cooler – Tactus LLC. Historical owner: Daylight Properties LLC. Contractor: Whatcom Refrigeration Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0254. April 15.

210 Lottie St., $93,000 for remodel to legal offices – City Hall. Contractor: Colacurcio Brothers Construction. Permit no.: BLD2019-0260. April 15.

2940 Squalicum Parkway, $17,000 to add to freestanding sign: ear nose & throat. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0293. April 16.

