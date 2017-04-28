Building permits, April 17-21
by ehamann
Filed on 28. Apr, 2017 in Data, Public Records
Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.
Applied
1104 East Illinois St., $371,158.53 for CJP Enterprises – new duplex with attached garages. Historical owner: Mark P. Dickie. Permit no.: BLD2017-0360. April 17.
2116 Queen St., $75,000 for Chamberlain – repair.replace fire damaged building. Permit no.: BLD2017-0363. April 19.
210 Central Arch, $35,000 for memorial arch. Permit no.: BLD2017-0364. April 19.
648 Springside Lane, $228,354.42 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0365. April 19.
656 Springside Lane, $222,154.92 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0366. April 19.
660 Springside Lane, $228,354.42 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0368. April 19.
651 Springside Lane, $228,354.42 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0369. April 19.
652 Springside Lane, $228,354.42 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0370. April 19.
704 Springside Lane, $222,154.92 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0371. April 19.
4747 Springside St., $228,354.42 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0372. April 19.
715 Kodiak Lane, $163,008.92 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0375. April 20.
711 Kodiak Lane, $203,750.95 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0376. April 20.
707 Kodiak Lane, $168,924.25 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0377. April 20.
703 Kodiak Lane, $205,193.25 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0378. April 20.
701 Kodiak Lane, $172,117.31 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0379. April 21.
700 Kodiak Lane, $169,413.71 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0380. April 21.
3928 Northwest Ave., $21,364,598.05 for Park Place Apartments – new 177-unit multifamily building. Historical owner: Steven T. & Cindy Wouters. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Lender: HUD 221-D4 Conventional Loan. Permit no.: BLD2017-0381. April 21.
706 Kodiak Lane, $165,032.12 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0383. April 21.
710 Kodiak Lane, $211,793.73 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0384. April 21.
712 Kodiak Lane, $204,820.10 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0385. April 21.
716 Kodiak Lane, $170,094.03 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0386. April 21.
718 Kodiak Lane, $167,734.22 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0387. April 21.
2600 McLeod Road, $20,000 for T-Mobile – replace/add new radio units on existing tower. Permit no.: BLD2017-0388. April 21.
1330 Lincoln St., $20,000 for Carl Cozier – security vestibule. Permit no.: BLD2017-0392. April 21.
Issued
119 Texas St., $201,782.71 for Trinity Lutheran Church – addition and remodel. Permit no.: BLD2016-0838. April 21.
2501 Elmhurst Court, $202,527.34 for Edelstein – new single-family residence. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2016-1196
2935 Birchwood Ave., $232,000 for Kingdom Hall – remodel. Permit no.: BLD2016-1212. April 17.
2624 Birchwood Ave., $200,000 for DVSAS – remodel, add dormer, finish basement. Historical owner: Birchwood Court LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0191. April 17.
2815 Elm St., $64,267.20 for Ashe – five garages with asphalt driveway. Contractor: Precision Built LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0240. April 21.
236 West Kellogg Road, $424,467 for WCC – convert classroom to chem/bio laboratory. Owner 2: Kevin Barber. Permit no.: BLD2017-0241. April 20.
1220 Brookstone Drive, $269,431.69 for Skeers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0266. April 19.
1 Bellis Fair Parkway 328, $210,000 for Mac Cosmetics – new partitions, finish space for new tenant. Architect: Chris Engelmann. Engineer of record: Bret Willett. Permit no.: BLD2017-0278. April 17.
1400 40th St., $15,000 to install supports under roof rafters – resheath roof. Contractor: Brown Dog Carpentry and Remodel. Permit no.: BLD2017-0313. April 17.
3815 Parkstone Way, $285,875.20 for Skeers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0320. April 19.
705 32nd St., $88,000 for Harvard Suites – storm vault. Historical owner: Ryan W. Peterson. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Const., LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0328. April 21.
1315 12th St., $10,000 for Zane Burger: Car on pole above roof. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0343. April 19.
2110 Sentinel Court. $12,000 for Harrison – roof cover over existing patio. Contractor: Artistic Decks. Permit no.: BLD2017-0350. April 20.
102 West Stuart Road, $19,500 to replace sign package for rebranding: Woods Coffee. Contractor: Dan Mayer. Permit no.: BLD2017-0358. April 18.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.