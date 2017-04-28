Building permits, April 17-21

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1104 East Illinois St., $371,158.53 for CJP Enterprises – new duplex with attached garages. Historical owner: Mark P. Dickie. Permit no.: BLD2017-0360. April 17.

2116 Queen St., $75,000 for Chamberlain – repair.replace fire damaged building. Permit no.: BLD2017-0363. April 19.

210 Central Arch, $35,000 for memorial arch. Permit no.: BLD2017-0364. April 19.

648 Springside Lane, $228,354.42 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0365. April 19.

656 Springside Lane, $222,154.92 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0366. April 19.

660 Springside Lane, $228,354.42 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0368. April 19.

651 Springside Lane, $228,354.42 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0369. April 19.

652 Springside Lane, $228,354.42 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0370. April 19.

704 Springside Lane, $222,154.92 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0371. April 19.

4747 Springside St., $228,354.42 for Caitac USA Corp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0372. April 19.

715 Kodiak Lane, $163,008.92 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0375. April 20.

711 Kodiak Lane, $203,750.95 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0376. April 20.

707 Kodiak Lane, $168,924.25 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0377. April 20.

703 Kodiak Lane, $205,193.25 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0378. April 20.

701 Kodiak Lane, $172,117.31 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0379. April 21.

700 Kodiak Lane, $169,413.71 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0380. April 21.

3928 Northwest Ave., $21,364,598.05 for Park Place Apartments – new 177-unit multifamily building. Historical owner: Steven T. & Cindy Wouters. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Lender: HUD 221-D4 Conventional Loan. Permit no.: BLD2017-0381. April 21.

706 Kodiak Lane, $165,032.12 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0383. April 21.

710 Kodiak Lane, $211,793.73 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0384. April 21.

712 Kodiak Lane, $204,820.10 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0385. April 21.

716 Kodiak Lane, $170,094.03 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0386. April 21.

718 Kodiak Lane, $167,734.22 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0387. April 21.

2600 McLeod Road, $20,000 for T-Mobile – replace/add new radio units on existing tower. Permit no.: BLD2017-0388. April 21.

1330 Lincoln St., $20,000 for Carl Cozier – security vestibule. Permit no.: BLD2017-0392. April 21.

Issued

119 Texas St., $201,782.71 for Trinity Lutheran Church – addition and remodel. Permit no.: BLD2016-0838. April 21.

2501 Elmhurst Court, $202,527.34 for Edelstein – new single-family residence. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2016-1196

2935 Birchwood Ave., $232,000 for Kingdom Hall – remodel. Permit no.: BLD2016-1212. April 17.

2624 Birchwood Ave., $200,000 for DVSAS – remodel, add dormer, finish basement. Historical owner: Birchwood Court LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0191. April 17.

2815 Elm St., $64,267.20 for Ashe – five garages with asphalt driveway. Contractor: Precision Built LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0240. April 21.

236 West Kellogg Road, $424,467 for WCC – convert classroom to chem/bio laboratory. Owner 2: Kevin Barber. Permit no.: BLD2017-0241. April 20.

1220 Brookstone Drive, $269,431.69 for Skeers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0266. April 19.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 328, $210,000 for Mac Cosmetics – new partitions, finish space for new tenant. Architect: Chris Engelmann. Engineer of record: Bret Willett. Permit no.: BLD2017-0278. April 17.

1400 40th St., $15,000 to install supports under roof rafters – resheath roof. Contractor: Brown Dog Carpentry and Remodel. Permit no.: BLD2017-0313. April 17.

3815 Parkstone Way, $285,875.20 for Skeers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0320. April 19.

705 32nd St., $88,000 for Harvard Suites – storm vault. Historical owner: Ryan W. Peterson. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Const., LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0328. April 21.

1315 12th St., $10,000 for Zane Burger: Car on pole above roof. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0343. April 19.

2110 Sentinel Court. $12,000 for Harrison – roof cover over existing patio. Contractor: Artistic Decks. Permit no.: BLD2017-0350. April 20.

102 West Stuart Road, $19,500 to replace sign package for rebranding: Woods Coffee. Contractor: Dan Mayer. Permit no.: BLD2017-0358. April 18.