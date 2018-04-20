Building permits, April 2-6

by ehamann

Filed on 20. Apr, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1426 Cornwall Ave., $665,000 to expand restaurant to neighboring space – Pure Bliss. Applicant 2: Bundle Design Studio. Contractor: Chuckanut Builders LLC. Business/tenant: Pure Bliss Desserts. Permit no.: BLD2018-0320. April 2.

1507 Eighth St., $302,715.40 for new zero lot line single-family residence with attached garage – Langstan Mgmt. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0321. April 3.

1509 Eighth St., $328,043.74 for new zero lot line single-family residence with attached garage – Langstan Mgmt. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: 2018-0322. April 3.

4004 Parkhurst Drive, $15,005.40 for new 438 square-foot covered deck addition – Wilson. Contractor: Gerner Homes. Permit no.: BLD2018-0324. April 3.

2307 30th St., $272,647.76 to construct new single-family residence with attached two-car garage – Stemo. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0328. April 4.

4276 Meridian St., $350,000 for interior remodel of lobby, bar and dining areas – Olive Garden. Historical owner: Emerald Exchange LLC, 50%, Wintergreen LLC 50%. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Olive Garden Restaurant. Architect: Norma Medero. Permit no.: BLD2018-0329. April 4.

4115 Prince Court, $840,172.86 for new six-unit multifamily building – Prince Court. Contractor: Bellingham Builders. Permit no.: BLD2018-0333. April 5.

784 Kentucky St., $32,000 for new commercial kitchen in (e) bld – Go natural Foods. Permit no.: BLD2018-0334. April 5.

4118 Prince Court, $840,172.86 for new six-unit multi-family building – Prince Ct. Contractor: Bellingham Builders. Permit no.: BLD2018-0335. April 5.

516 East Holly St., $45,000 WECU Home Loan Center rebranding – sign and awning. Contractor: Western Neon Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0336. April 5.

2219 Rimland Drive fourth fl, $19,000 for demo & add wall fourth floor lobby – 2219 Building LLC. Architect: Marcus JOhnson. Permit no.: BLD2018-0341. April 5.

4276 Meridian St., $15,000 for remodeling signage for Olive Garden. Contractor: Federal Heath. Permit no.: BLD2018-0342. April 6.

Issued

1116 C St., $20,000 for modifications of two tenant spaces & new restrooms/exit. Designer: Light Source Design & Drafting. Historical owner: Opportunity Holding LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0332. April 3.

1225 Brookstone Drive, $301,047.85 for [IPC] new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1209. April 2.

1704 North State St., $50,000 to remodel offices for new tenant: Prime Sports Institute. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Prime Sports Institute. Permit no.: BLD2018-0009. April 2.

488 High St. WL WWU, $80,000 to remodel (e) women’s bathroom for accessibility – WWU WL. Permit no.: BLD2018-0145. April 6.

1420 Iris Lane, $13,362.72 for new 291 square foot detached accessory building – Coil. Permit no.: BLD2018-0209. April 4.

425 West Stuart Road, $22,750 for installation of new concrete monument sign. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0218. April 5.

1225 East Sunset Drive 155, $17,500 for new office layout – any lab test now, Contractor: Pacific Facility Solutions. Business/tenant: TSC Enterprises, LLC DBA Any Lab Test Now. Permit no.: BLD2018-0240. April 3.

2401 Cornwall Ave., $90,000 to construct exterior ramp, stairs, to provide ADA access-first. Contractor Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0250. April 5.

2407 Princeton Court 13, $47,000 to convert patio to cond. Space, int. Remodel – Princeton Court. Contractor: Dreammaker Bath & Kitchen. Permit no.: BLD2018-0254. April 5.

2219 Rimland Drive, $12,800 for wireless communication modification – Verizon. Permit no.: BLD2018-0278. April 3.

