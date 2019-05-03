Building permits, April 22-26

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

814 Yew St., $509,422.47 for new single-family residence w/ attached garage – Kenoyer. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0355. April 22.

1710 Texas St. 1 and 4, $115,000 to repair units 1&4 due to fire/water damage. Contractor: Merritt Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0356. April 22.

440 West Horton Road, $50,000 for new gymnasium – Life Force Ninja LLC. Contractor: TBD. Architect: Marcus Johnson. Permit no.: BLD2019-0358. April 22.

1302 Meador Ave., $40,000 to partition wall and spray booth – Bellingham Autoworks. Permit no.: BLD2019-0360. April 23.

1200 11th St., $25,000 for rotted beam repair – Village Books. Contractor: Precision Built LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0363. April 24.

2338 King St., $78,487.50 for new detached ADU – Mckay. Historical owner: Andrew J. Mclean. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0368. April 25.

1107 North State St., $38,000 for interior remodel for future bar – Melim. Business/tenant: Taylor Rae Melim. Applicant 2: Taylor Rae Melim. Permit no.: BLD2019-0370. April 25.

1020 Easton Ave., $20,000 for interior remodel to (E) condo unit – Multop. Contractor: Kota Construction. Permit no.: BLD2019-0372. April 26.

 

Issued

505 Grand Ave., $350,000 to remove/replace bur system – Police Station. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0643. April 23.

600 Harman Court, $181,266.93 for new 1383 sf sfr w/ 263 sf attached garage – PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: BAL Construction Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2019-0065. April. 24.

602 Harman Court, $181,266.93 for new 1383 sf sfr w/ 263 sf attached garage – PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: BAL Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0066. April 24.

4764 Spring Brook St., $220,239.16 for new SFR w/ attached garage. Historical owner: City of Bellingham. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0164. April 25.

4760 Spring Brook St., $147,203.25 for new SFR w/ attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: City of Bellingham. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0169. April 25.

3112 Newmarket St., $20,000 for TI for new salon in (E) office space – Salon Aloha, LLC. Contractor: Moceri Construction Inc.. Business/tenant: Brittany Hooser / Salon Aloha LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0170. April 26.

1021 Newton St., $289,596.04 for new 2,147 sf sfr w/ 542 sf att. garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Owner 2: Dick Skeers. Permit no.: BLD2019-0216. April 23.

1415 Dupont St., $100,000 for interior partitions and finishes for yoga studio- Intent Yoga. Historical owner: Yorkston Family LLC. Contractor: PM Construction. Business/tenant: Blake Lester. Architect: Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2019-0220. April 26.

21 Bellwether Way 109, $45,000 for TI for office space – 21 Bellwether. Permit no.: BLD2019-0265. April 26.

837 Blackstone Court, $349,849.30 for new SFR w/ attached garage – Alliance. Owner: . Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0298. April 24.

2211 Rimland Drive, $123,000 for interior TI for office – Dorothy Haggen Bldg. Contractor: Scocon LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0306. April 24.

1310 Ninth St., $10,000 for interior TI to enclose mezzanine – Fairhaven Harbor PH2. Permit no.: BLD2019-0346. April 26.

1421 Cornwall Ave., $20000 for parapet wall reinforcement – Opportunity Council. Contractor: Rofmann Builders. Permit no.: BLD2019-0351. April 22.

