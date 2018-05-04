Building permits, April 23-27

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

3109 Meridian St., $36,368.64 for steel pole barn with lean-to – Lowin. Historical owner: Harold E. Prentice. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2018-0384. April 23.

2726 Alderwood Ave., $120,000 to remove existing shingles and install new shingles. Contractor: Dave Thomas. Permit no.: BLD2018-0387. April 24.

1000 F St., 160, $43,656 to install pallet racking – Lummi Fisheries. Contractor: North West Handline Sys. Ince. Permit no.: BLD2018-0389. April 24.

223 East Bakerview Road, $68,000 to replace rot-damaged siding and framing – MWSH Bellingham. Contractor: Upland Developers Inc. Engineer of Record: Dan Green. Permit no.: BLD2018-0390. April 24.

702 32nd St., $125,00 to replace interior finishes, windows, siding – Rosewood Villa. Historical owner: Rosewood Properties LLC. Contractor: Tiger Construction LTD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0391. April 24.

821 Blackstone Court, $310,417.25 for single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0392. April 24.

2725 Sunset Drive, $4378,487.80 for single-family residence with accessory dwelling unit – Evans. Historical owner: WIlliam A. Cunningham. Contractor: Summit Design Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0393. April 24.

2725 Sunset Drive, $11,020.80 for detached garage – Evans. Historical owner: WIlliam A. Cunningham. Contractor: Summit Design Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0394. April 24.

4018 Northwest Ave., $20,000 for roof repair & replacement – Carey NW. Permit no.: BLD2018-0395. April 24.

5030 Festival Blvd., $26,783 to reroof eight-unit building and detached garage. Contractor: Joostens Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0396. April 24.

5050 Festival Blvd., $28,762 to reroof eight-unit building and detached garage. Contractor: Joostens Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0397. April 24.

5056 Festival Blvd., $28,762 to reroof four-unit building. Joostens Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0398. April 24.

5040 Festival Blvd., $10,272 to reroof one-story clubhouse building. Contractor; Joostens Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD20180399. April 24.

4277 James St., $276,262.88 for new single-family residence with attached garage K-Kunnap. Permit no.: BLD2018-0400. April 25.

112 Samish Way, $49,000 for McDonald’s 25879 – sign and awning.Contractor: Josh Pola. Permit no.: BLD2018-0401. April 25.

115 North 34th St., $270,164.90 for new single-family residence – Fulton. Historical owner: Mark K. & Heather M. Bryan. Contractor: Sturby Contraction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0404. April 25.

3125 Old Fairhaven Parkway, $185,000 for partial demo of backside of building – Landmark Investment. Contractor: Wrecking Ball Demolition. Permit no.: BLD2018-0405. April 25.

2801 Taylor Ave., $55,000 for modification to (e) wireless facility – Verizon. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0406. April 26.

2335 Cherry St., $20,000 to replace deck – Albert. Contractor: Alexei Ford Design Studios. Permit no.: BLD2018-0407. April 26.

518 15th St., $26,449.92 for new detach garage – Longstreet. Historical owner: Marilyn Gunning. Contractor: Bellingham Bay Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0408. April 26.

1821 Cornwall Ave., $28,000 to extend loading dock and add roof – Habitat for Humanity. Contractor: Habitat for Humanity In Whatcom County. Permit no.: BLD2018-0409. April 26.

1825 Cornwall Ave., $12,000 to open wall between two stores and construct ramp – Habitat for Humanity. Contractor: Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County. Permit no.: BLD2018-0410. April 27.

2075 Barkley Blvd., $596,189 to remodel medical office for use as medical clinic. Historical owner: Talbot Medical Real Estate LLC. Business/tenant: Jodi Plouff. Permit no.: BLD2018-0411. April 27.

1825 Cornwall Ave., $17,000 for Habitat for Humanity – sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0412. April 27.

Issued

4304 Water Lily Loop, $541,461.24 for June Road North LLC – new three-story multifamily building. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0420. April 25.

$88,500, for stormwater vault #2 – Cordata Green LLC. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2017-0648. April 27.

2512 Elmhurst Court, $189,516 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Edelstein. Historical owner: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0850. April 24.

4320 Samish Crest Drive, $318,354.40 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cubberley. Historical owner: Samish Hills Associates. Moceri Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0851. April 23.

4507 College St., $314,995.23 for new single-family residence with detached garage – Mcdonnell. Bonded Contractor: Len Honcoop Gravel Inc. Historical owner: Randall M. Hook. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2017-1229. April 23.

Stormwater Detention Facility – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Contractor: RAM Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: 2018-0013. April 27.

1624 36th St., $197,822.92 for new single-family residence with garage – Gregg. Historical owner: RKS Development Inc. Contractor: Slusher Homes & Remodeling. Permit no.: BLD20180-0133. April 23.

2303 30th St., $394,436.79 for new single-family residence w/attached garage – Rubicon IDC LLC. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0146. April 23.

2323 B St., $165,000 for siding, windows, deck coverings, rails, stairs – B St., Apts. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0179. April 24.

712 San Juan Place, $351,078.23 for single-family residence with attached garage – San Juan Park LLC. Historical owner: San Juan Park LLC. Contractor: San Juan Park LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0274. April 23.

2118 Franklin St., $78,017.83 for detached garage with 425 sqft carriage house above Westcott. Permit no.: BLD2018-0310. APril 26.

2411 Fir St., $58,347.93, detached garage w/ habitable attic: Swift. Historical owner: Ronald W. Pattern. Permit no.: BLD2018-0350. April 25.

1220 Civic Field Way, $310,000 for 616314 – Joe Martin Scoreboard. Contractor: Veca Electric. Permit no.: BLD2018-0375. April 24.

