Building permits, April 24-28

Filed on 05. May, 2017

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

April 24-28

Applied

4299 Meridian St., $25,000 to install new pylon tenant sign. Contractor: Dan Mayer. Permit no.: BLD2017-0393. April 24.

1227 Birch St., $312,409.73 for Upland Developers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2017-0394. April 24.

1221 Brookstone Drive, $233,195.88 for Skeers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0397. April 25.

2325 Elm St., $225,300 for Berry – new duplex with onsite parking. Historical owner: Robert E. III & Cathy L. Beaty. Contractor: Home & Garden Builders. Permit no.: BLD2017-0399. April 25.

4743 Springside St., $160,491.19 for Kettman – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0400. April 25.

2506 Birch St., $254,717.60 for Sheridan – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: David W. & Patricia L. Horst. Contractor: BLD2017-0411. April 28.

2930 Newmarket St. 117, $15,000 for BVR, LLC – walk-in cooler. Contractor: Northsound Refrigeration. Permit no.: BLD2017-0412. April 28.

3876 Hannegan Road, $50,000 to install new roof and trim over existing roof. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0413. April 28.

241 West Kellogg Road, $82,000 to re-cover 1900 square feet of membrane roof. Permit no.: BLD2017-0414. April 28.

1242 East Racine St., $29,500 for Hoerlein/Turkovich – garage remodel. Historical owner: Michael J. & Helen B Hawkes. Contractor: A-1 Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0415. April 28.

 

Issued

2431 Grant St., $257,623.80 for Myers – new single-family residence. Permit no.: BLD2016-1161. April 25.

1227 Clearbrook Place, $262,616.32 for AJW Builders – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: James K. & Carol A. Whelchel. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0102. April 25.

2011 Lindsay Lane, $339,181.54 for Black – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Garry A. Harris & Constance Swigart-Harris. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0153. April 24.

808 Blackstone Court, $308,915.36 for Alliance Properties – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0291. April 24.

801 Blackstone Court, $177,810.11 for Alliance Properties 2000 LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0307. April 24.

614 Woodbury Way, $233,687.49 for Wiebe – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Wiemar Development LLP. Permit no.: BLD2017-0314. April 24.

288 West Kellogg Road, $72,000 for WCC Cascade Hall – concrete pad for new generator. Permit no.: BLD2017-0319. April 28.

4164 Meridian St., $25,000 for Sprint – install new antennas. Permit no.: BLD2017-0339. April 28.

215 North Samish Way, $25,000 for Days Inn – repair masonry due to automobile collision. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0393. April 25.

2825 Roeder Ave., $37,765 for Bellingham Cold Storage Dock 11. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0416. May 1.

