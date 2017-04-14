Building permits, April 3-7

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

614 Woodbury Way, $233,687.49 for Wiebe – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Wiemar Development LLP. Permit no.: BLD2017-0314. April 3.

4179 Meridian St., $15,110 to remove and replace one layer of roofing. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Owner: Jeff Decaro. Permit no.: BLD2017-0315. April 3.

4299 Meridian St., $5,900,000 for Rich Development Enterprises LLC – Shell improvements. Owner 2: Brandt Leitze. Permit no.: BLD2017-0316. April 3.

4075 Kingston St., $390,309.70 for Bihla – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Wiemar Development LLP. Permit no.: BLD2017-0317. April 3.

605 Harman Way, $241,570.60 for PHJ Enterprises – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Bal Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0318. April 4.

288 West Kellogg Road, $72,000 for Whatcom Community College Cascade Hall – concrete pad for new generator. Permit no.: BLD2017-0319. April 4.

3815 Parkstone Way, $285,875.20 for Skeers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0320. April 4.

1213 Brookstone Drive, $281,624.35 for Skeers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Galbraith Mountain Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0321. April 4.

301 West Holly St., $28,000 for reroof over existing. Contractor: Scholten Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0325. April 5.

4229 Meridian St., $32,000 to reroof over existing. Contractor: Scholten Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0326. April 5.

Old Fairhaven Parkway, $30,000 for pedestrian boardwalk. Contractor: Northwest Trails Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0327. April 5.

705 32nd St., $88,000 for Harvard Suites – storm vault. Historical owner: Ryan W. Peterson. Permit no.: BLD2017-0328. April 5.

1206 Telegraph Road, $231,065.94 for DJ & DJ Contracting – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0331. April 7.

1116 C St., $20,000 for C St. Warehouse – new bathrooms and exit. Designer: Light Source Design & Drafting. Historical owner: Opportunity Holdings LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0332. April 7.

829 Briar Road, $360,202.65 for Franklin – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Emerald Builders Inc. Architect: KG Architect. Permit no.: BLD2017-0333. April 7.

Issued

4707 Raptor Lane, $523,626.80 for Slusher – new single-family residence. Historical owner: Claudia M. Barbo. Contractor: Slusher Homes & Remodeling. Permit no.: BLD2016-0651. April 4.

520 Harman Way, $244,739.94 for Heron Point Properties – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Heron Point Holdings LLP. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0244. April 6.

2114 C St., $13,746.04 for Ramsden – new garage and driveway. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Construction Co. Permit no.: BLD2017-0309. April 4.

4179 Meridian St., $15,110 to remove and replace one layer of roofing. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Owner 2: Jeff Decaro. Permit no.: BLD2017-0315. April 3.

