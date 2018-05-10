Building permits, April 30-May 4

by ehamann

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2005 Alpine Way, $30,000 for demo interior walls and concrete – Bellingham Public School. Historical owner: 2005 Alpine LLC. Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0416. May 1

2844 Lyle St., $14,327.04 for detached single-car garage – Myers. Historical owner: Richard B. & Janice D. Clark. Permit no.: BLD2018-0417. May 1.

405 32nd St. 210, $60,000 to modify existing office space – Dawson Construction. Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0418. May 1.

704 Bayside Road, $595,599.33 for single-family residence with attached garage – Stephenson. Historical owner: Fredrick W. & Anne M. Wicknick. Contractor: Z Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0419. May 2.

256 Prince Ave., $7,517,872.96 to construct 84-unit apartment building – Prince Ave. Historical owner: Gene Bouma Development Inc. Architect: Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2018-0420. May 2.

2419 Valencia St., $232,517.07 for new three-story duplex – Mcevoy. Designer: Grant Myers. Permit no.: BLD2018-0423. May 2.

2425 Valencia St., $229,657.40 to construct new duplex-Mcevoy. DJ&DJ Contracting Inc. Designer: Grant Myers. Permit no.: BLD2018-0424. May 2.

2429 Valencia St., $231,167.35 to construct three-story duplex-Mcevoy. DJ&DJ Contracting Inc. Designer: Grant Myers. Permit no.: BLD2018-0425. May 2.

2305 Douglas Ave., $1,715,602.38 for remodel/addition to (e) multifamily building – Schorr. Contractor: Z Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0429. May 3.

21 Bellwether Way 410, $45,000 to new office in (e) shell space – Cohanim Bellwether LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0430. May 3.

3333 Squalicum Parkway, $55,000 to walk-in cooler/freezer replacement – Peace Health. Construction: Scoboria Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0431. May 3.

210 East Chestnut St., $25,000 for walk-in coolers – Kombucha Town. Permit no.: BLD2018-0432. May 3.

201 Grand Ave., $28,000 for new bakery – Icing on the Cake. Business/tenant: Vie Sweet. Permit no.: BLD2018-0434. May 4.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 379, $11,600 for WECU Bellis Fair rebranding. Contractor: Western Neon Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0435. May 4.

2900 Woburn St., $57,855.85 for awning with graphics. Contractor: Rainier Industries LTD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0437. May 4.

Issued

2517 Meridian St., $125,000 to enlarge rooftop antenna frame & screen: Verizon. Contractor: KMM Telecommunications Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0515. May 3.

4226 Fuschia Drive., $203,853.60 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1163. May 1.

4245 Dandelion Lane, $209,687.40 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1164. May 1.

4241 Dandelion Lane, $168,034.03 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1165. May 1.

4239 Dandelion lane, $218,024.55 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1166. May 1.

3608 Skylark Loop, $288,189.22 for new single-family residence with attached garage – VU. Contractor: Bisla Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1185. April 30.

2005 Alpine Way, $1,154,194 for new commercial kitchen in (e) warehouse: Bellingham Schools. Historical owner: 2005 Alpine LLC. Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0143. May 4.

1726 East Sunset Drive, $96,580.91 for foundation only for townhome – Washburn. Historical owner: Robert B. & Leanne M. Washburn. Permit no.: BLD2018-0225. May 3.

1728 East Sunset Drive, $67,251.20 for foundation only for new duplex – Washburn. Historical owner: Robert B. & Leanne M. Washburn. Permit no.: BLD2018-0226. May 3.

21 Bellwether Way 420, $40,000 to expand office into adjacent space – Cohanim Bellwether LLC. Owner 2: Margaret Amo. Business/tenant: Coastal Administration Services. Contractor: Exxel Pacific In. Permit no.: BLD2018-0257. May 4.

1202 High St., $159,972.16 for new duplex- Chana. Contractor: Marker Construction. Bonded Contractor: Premium Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0273. May 2.

1313 East Maple St., $85,000 to divide office space into (3) suites: E&S Properties LLC. Contractor: Scoboria Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0355. May 3.

1229 Brookstone Drive, $228,881.28 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0363. May 30.

102 Samish Way 103, $14,000 for Diamond Dental Channel letter & logo – sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0379. April 30.

1000 F St., 160, $43,656 to install pallet racking – Lummi Fisheries. Contractor: North West Handling Sys Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0389. April 30.

1825 Cornwall Ave., $17,000 for Habitat for Humanity – sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0412. May 1.

