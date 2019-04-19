Building permits, April 8-12

by
Filed on 19. Apr, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2826 Iron St., $19,406.80 for 406 SF new detached garage w/mezzanine – Riffle. Historical owner: Eric Laporte. Permit no.: BLD2019-0288. April 8.

4756 Spring Brook St., $139,105.2 for new SFR w/detached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: City of Bellingham. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0289. April 8.

4752 Spring Brook St., $147,203.25 for new SFR w/attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: City of Bellingham. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0290. April 8.

2940 Squalicum Parkway, $17,000 to add to freestanding sign: ear nose & throat. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0293. April 8.

256 Prince Ave., $147,216 for new storage building – bldg 1. Historical owner: Gene Bouma Development Inc. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Const, LLC. Applicant 2: Francine St. Laurent. Permit no.: BLD2019-0294. April 8.

837 Blackstone Court, $349,849.30 for new SFR w/ attached garage – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0298. April 9.

841 Blackstone Court, $350,569.22 for 2554 sf new SFR w/ 491 sf (A) garage – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0300. April 9. .

4008 Northwest Ave., $80,000 to remove existing trusses and replace with new, and re-roof. Permit no.: BLD2019-0301. April 9.

4647 Raptor Lane, $347,218.79 for new sfr w/ attached garage – Rood. Contractor: P&P Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0303. April 10.

20 Bellwether Way, $13,000 for monument sign to a new mixed-use apartment building. Contractor: Exxel Pacific. Permit no.: BLD2019-0304. April 10.

2211 Rimland Drive, $123,000 for interior TI for office – Dorothy Haggen Bldg. Contractor: Scocon LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0306. April 11.

1305 Telegraph Road, $330,254.56 for new storage building – Filippini LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0307. April 11.

301 31st St., $296,500 to replace walkway & stair access – Building A. Historical owner: Cambridge Square Apartments LLC. Contractor: Charter Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0308. April 11.

301 31st St., $205,500 to replace walkway & stair access – Building B. Historical owner: Cambridge Square Apartments LLC. Contractor: Charter Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0309. April 11.

301 31st St., $205,500 to replace walkway & stair access – Building C. Historical owner: Cambridge Square Apartments LLC. Contractor: Charter Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0310. April 11.

4545 Cordata Parkway, $110,000 to remodel main lobby – Peace Health. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0312. April 11.

2901 Squalicum Parkway ET, $129,000 for remodel to xray #2 exam room – Peace Health. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0313. April 12.

2901 Squalicum Parkway ET, 129000 for remodel to xray #4 exam room – Peace Health. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0314. April 12.

 

Approved

1211 Mill Ave. 201 & 205, $20,000 for new office tenant in shell bld – Orca Building. Contractor: Robinson Hardwood & Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0591. April 11.

921 Whitewater Drive, $486,308.61 for new SFR w/ attached garage – Samish Heights. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0049. April 11.

1212 Samish Way, $357,109.36 for new 2712 sf SFR w/ attached 400 sf garage – Slusher. Historical owner: Toshihiko Yamada. Contractor: Slusher Homes & Remodeling. Owner 2: Trent Slusher. Permit no.: BLD2019-0060. April 8.

12124 Samish Way, $369,149.35 for new 2,791 sf SFR w/ 434 sf attached garage – Slusher. Contractor: Slusher Homes & Remodeling. Permit no.: BLD2019-0062. April 8.

4736 Spring Brook Court, $133,671 for new sfr w/attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. & Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0130. April 11.

800 Highland Drive, $45,000 to enclose existing carport and kitchen remodel in (E) sfr. Contractor: Instinct Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0236. April 10.

3930 Meridian St., $20,000 for modification to (E) wireless facility – AT&T. Historical owner: Meridian Village WA LLC. Contractor: General Dynamins Info Tech Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0257. April 9.

 

