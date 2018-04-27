Building permits, April 9-20

by ehamann

Filed on 27. Apr, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

April 9-13

Applied

24 Bellis Fair Parkway, $87,980 for interior/exterior partial demo – Bellis Fair. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0346. April 9.

206 Prospect St., $175,000 for tenant improvement for Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center. Permit no.: BLD2018-0348. April 10.

2411 Fir St., $58,347.93 for detached garage w/ habitable attic: Swift. Historical owner: Ronald W. Pattern. Permit no.: BLD2018-0350. April 11.

1205 East McLeod Road, $334,547.49 for single-family residence with attached garage, ADU – 922 BJF LLC. Historical owner: Profile Construction Inc. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0351. April 12.

1235 McLeod Raod, $334,547.49 for single-family residence with attached garage, ADU – 922 BJF LLC. Historical owner: Profile Construction Inc. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0353. April 12.

1255 East McLeod Road, $334,547.49 for single-family residence with attached garage, ADU – 922 BJF LLC. Historical owner: Profile Construction Inc. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0354. April 12.

1313 East Maple St., $85,000 to create three spaces – E & S Properties LLC. Contractor: Scoboria Construction, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0355. April 13.

817 Blackstone Court, $298,112.72 for single-family residence with attached garage: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0356. April 13.

1619 Wilson Ave., $232,791.72 for single-family residence with attached garage – Terrill/Carlton. Historical owner: Margo E. Terrill Trust 18.33 percent. Contractor: Alki Homes. Permit no.: BLD2018-0357. April 13.

1401 Sixth St., $17,609 for rooftop-mounted solar electric array – Fairhaven Center. Contractor: Fire Mountain Solar LLC. Business/tenant: Craig Moore MD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0358. April 13.

3920 Hannegan Road, $703,230.72 for new truck maintenance shop – Hannegan Industrial Park. Contractor: TBD. Architect: Robert Matichuck, AIA. Permit no.: BLD2018-0360. April 13.

Issued

20 Bellwether Way, $5,103,033.95 for four-story mixed-use building: Cohanim Bellwether D, LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Owner 2: David Cohanim. Permit no.: BLD2017-1227. April 11.

2211 Nevada St., $120,890.07 for substation control house – PSE. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0114. April 13.

834 Blackstone Court, $93,343.50 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0159. April 13.

629 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0192. April 12.

640 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2018-0199. April 12.

1251 Lincoln St., 102, $45,000 for interior tenant improvement for realty office: Langstan. Historical owner: Lincoln Street Retail LLC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0200. April 10.

1211 Mill Ave., $60,000 to create two suites on second floor: Peter James Studios. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Peter James. Permit no.: BLD2018-0206. April 11.

1801 C St., $137,744.89 for foundation for multifamily building: Midtown Studios. Historical owner: Robert O. Olson & Mary E. Shields. Bonded contractor: Premium Services, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0227. April 13.

3046 Cherrywood Ave., $36,368.64 for new post frame building – Lewison/Butler. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2018-0270. April 9.

319 South Forest St., $17,755.84 for new unheated shop and deck – Cooper. Contractor: Thom Bartl. Permit no.: BLD2018-0280. April 12.

April 16-20

Applied

1229 Brookstone Drive, $228,881.28 for new single-family with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0363. April 16.

1202 High St., $39,993.04 for foundation for new duplex – Ohana. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Bonded Contractor: Premium Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0369. April 16.

2305 30th St., $282,514.81 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Schmitt. Bonded contractor; Rubicon IDC LLC. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0370. April 17.

3700 Alabama St., $30,000 for window replacement for clubhouse. Contractor: Prizm Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0372. April 17.

1220 Civic Field Way, $310,000 for 616314 – Joe Martin Scoreboard – Sign and awning. Contractor: Veca Electric. Permit no.: BLD2018-0375. April 18.

2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $40,000 for sports field light poles and bases – Sehome High School. Contractor: Lightworks Electric Company. Permit no.: BLD2018-0377. April 19.

102 Samish Way 103, $14,000 for diamond dental channel letter & logo. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0379. April 20.

4084 Pacific Highway, $35,000 for alterations for change of occupancy – First Class Auto Body. Business/tenant: John Reichstein. Permit no.: BLD2018-0383. April 20.

Issued

4303 Meridian St., $458,768.26 for new one-story commercial shell building: Kir Bellingham LP. Bonded contractor: Stremler Gravel Inc. Contractor: The Andrews Group LLC. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Business/tenant: Starbucks Coffee. Permit no.: BLD2017-0947. April 17.

1701 Birchwood Ave., $15,000 for WCF equipment modification – Verizon. Contractor: Sterling Telecom & Const. Inc. Owner 2: Kelsey Puhalla, Project manager. Permit no.: BLD2017-1148. April 19.

4233 Dandelion Lane, $218,024.55 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Applicant 2: Grandview Homes LLC. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1167. April 18.

4230 Dandelion Lane, $203,853.60 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green LLC. Applicant 2: Grandview Homes LLC. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1168. April 18.

4234 Dandelion Lane, $218,024.55 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Applicant 2: Grandview Homes LLC. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1169. April 18.

4233 Dandelion Lane, $218,024.55 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Applicant 2: Grandview Homes LLC. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1170. April 18.

523 North Forest St., $320,081.94 for new triplex – Nichols. Contractor: Home Fix Solutions. Architect: Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2017-1236. April 19.

207 Kentucky St., $264,067.97 for Hope House reconstruction – Catholic Community Services. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Architect: Robert Wright. Applicant 2: Robert Wright. Bonded Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2018-0194. April 19.

2200 Rimland Drive, $14,340 for Emergency Reporting logo – sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0231. April 18.

629 North Forest St., $209,070 for new duplex behind existing duplex – 625 North Forest LLC. Historical owner: Gravning Family LP. Contractor: Harth Real Estate Group LLC. Architect: Grinstad & Wagner Architects. Bonded Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0252. April 18.

4100 Arctic Ave., $18,900 to install various wall, blade & freestanding signs – Taco Time. Contractor: Plumb Signs Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0305. April 20.

1401 Sixth St., $17,609 for rooftop-mounted solar electric array – Fairhaven Center. Contractor: Fire Mountain Solar LLC. Business/tenant: Craig Moore MD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0358. April 20.

1202 High St., $39,993.04 for foundation for new duplex – Ohana. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Bonded Contractor: Premium Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0369. April 17.

3700 Alabama St., $30,000 for window replacement for clubhouse. Contractor: Prizm Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0372. April 17.