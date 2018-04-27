Building permits, April 9-20

by
Filed on 27. Apr, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

April 9-13

Applied

24 Bellis Fair Parkway, $87,980 for interior/exterior partial demo – Bellis Fair. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0346. April 9.

206 Prospect St., $175,000 for tenant improvement for Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center. Permit no.: BLD2018-0348. April 10.

2411 Fir St., $58,347.93 for detached garage w/ habitable attic: Swift. Historical owner: Ronald W. Pattern. Permit no.: BLD2018-0350. April 11.

1205 East McLeod Road, $334,547.49 for single-family residence with attached garage, ADU – 922 BJF LLC. Historical owner: Profile Construction Inc. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0351. April 12.

1235 McLeod Raod, $334,547.49 for single-family residence with attached garage, ADU – 922 BJF LLC. Historical owner: Profile Construction Inc. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0353. April 12.

1255 East McLeod Road, $334,547.49 for single-family residence with attached garage, ADU – 922 BJF LLC. Historical owner: Profile Construction Inc. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0354. April 12.

1313 East Maple St., $85,000 to create three spaces – E & S Properties LLC. Contractor: Scoboria Construction, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0355. April 13.

817 Blackstone Court, $298,112.72 for single-family residence with attached garage: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0356. April 13.

1619 Wilson Ave., $232,791.72 for single-family residence with attached garage – Terrill/Carlton. Historical owner: Margo E. Terrill Trust 18.33 percent. Contractor: Alki Homes. Permit no.: BLD2018-0357. April 13.

1401 Sixth St., $17,609 for rooftop-mounted solar electric array – Fairhaven Center. Contractor: Fire Mountain Solar LLC. Business/tenant: Craig Moore MD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0358. April 13.

3920 Hannegan Road, $703,230.72 for new truck maintenance shop – Hannegan Industrial Park. Contractor: TBD. Architect: Robert Matichuck, AIA. Permit no.: BLD2018-0360. April 13.

Issued

20 Bellwether Way, $5,103,033.95 for four-story mixed-use building: Cohanim Bellwether D, LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Owner 2: David Cohanim. Permit no.: BLD2017-1227. April 11.

2211 Nevada St., $120,890.07 for substation control house – PSE. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0114. April 13.

834 Blackstone Court, $93,343.50 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0159. April 13.

629 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0192. April 12.

640 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2018-0199. April 12.

1251 Lincoln St., 102, $45,000 for interior tenant improvement for realty office: Langstan. Historical owner: Lincoln Street Retail LLC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0200. April 10.

1211 Mill Ave., $60,000 to create two suites on second floor: Peter James Studios. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Peter James. Permit no.: BLD2018-0206. April 11.

1801 C St., $137,744.89 for foundation for multifamily building: Midtown Studios. Historical owner: Robert O. Olson & Mary E. Shields. Bonded contractor: Premium Services, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0227. April 13.

3046 Cherrywood Ave., $36,368.64 for new post frame building – Lewison/Butler. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2018-0270. April 9.

319 South Forest St., $17,755.84 for new unheated shop and deck – Cooper. Contractor: Thom Bartl. Permit no.: BLD2018-0280. April 12.

April 16-20

Applied

1229 Brookstone Drive, $228,881.28 for new single-family with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0363. April 16.

1202 High St., $39,993.04 for foundation for new duplex – Ohana. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Bonded Contractor: Premium Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0369. April 16.

2305 30th St., $282,514.81 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Schmitt. Bonded contractor; Rubicon IDC LLC. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0370. April 17.

3700 Alabama St., $30,000 for window replacement for clubhouse. Contractor: Prizm Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0372. April 17.

1220 Civic Field Way, $310,000 for 616314 – Joe Martin Scoreboard – Sign and awning. Contractor: Veca Electric. Permit no.: BLD2018-0375. April 18.

2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $40,000 for sports field light poles and bases – Sehome High School. Contractor: Lightworks Electric Company. Permit no.: BLD2018-0377. April 19.

102 Samish Way 103, $14,000 for diamond dental channel letter & logo. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0379. April 20.

4084 Pacific Highway, $35,000 for alterations for change of occupancy – First Class Auto Body. Business/tenant: John Reichstein. Permit no.: BLD2018-0383. April 20.

Issued

4303 Meridian St., $458,768.26 for new one-story commercial shell building: Kir Bellingham LP. Bonded contractor: Stremler Gravel Inc. Contractor: The Andrews Group LLC. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Business/tenant: Starbucks Coffee. Permit no.: BLD2017-0947. April 17.

1701 Birchwood Ave., $15,000 for WCF equipment modification – Verizon. Contractor: Sterling Telecom & Const. Inc. Owner 2: Kelsey Puhalla, Project manager. Permit no.: BLD2017-1148. April 19.

4233 Dandelion Lane, $218,024.55 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Applicant 2: Grandview Homes LLC. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1167. April 18.

4230 Dandelion Lane, $203,853.60 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green LLC. Applicant 2: Grandview Homes LLC. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1168. April 18.

4234 Dandelion Lane, $218,024.55 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Applicant 2: Grandview Homes LLC. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1169. April 18.

4233 Dandelion Lane, $218,024.55 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Applicant 2: Grandview Homes LLC. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1170. April 18.

523 North Forest St., $320,081.94 for new triplex – Nichols. Contractor: Home Fix Solutions. Architect: Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2017-1236. April 19.

207 Kentucky St., $264,067.97 for Hope House reconstruction – Catholic Community Services. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Architect: Robert Wright. Applicant 2: Robert Wright. Bonded Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2018-0194. April 19.

2200 Rimland Drive, $14,340 for Emergency Reporting logo – sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0231. April 18.

629 North Forest St., $209,070 for new duplex behind existing duplex – 625 North Forest LLC. Historical owner: Gravning Family LP. Contractor: Harth Real Estate Group LLC. Architect: Grinstad & Wagner Architects. Bonded Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0252. April 18.

4100 Arctic Ave., $18,900 to install various wall, blade & freestanding signs – Taco Time. Contractor: Plumb Signs Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0305. April 20.

1401 Sixth St., $17,609 for rooftop-mounted solar electric array – Fairhaven Center. Contractor: Fire Mountain Solar LLC. Business/tenant: Craig Moore MD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0358. April 20.

1202 High St., $39,993.04 for foundation for new duplex – Ohana. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Bonded Contractor: Premium Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0369. April 17.

3700 Alabama St., $30,000 for window replacement for clubhouse. Contractor: Prizm Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0372. April 17.

COMMENTING RULES: We encourage an open exchange of ideas in the BBJ Today community, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. In a nutshell, don't say anything you wouldn't want your mother to read.

So keep your comments:
  • Civil
  • Smart
  • On-topic
  • Free of profanity

We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Ad Search

  • Find ads by keyword.

The Bellingham Business Journal

Marketplace

  • © Sound Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
PHVsPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19hZF9jb250ZW50PC9zdHJvbmc+IC0gZmFsc2U8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19hZF9jb250ZW50X2Fkc2Vuc2U8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSA8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19hZF9jb250ZW50X2ltYWdlPC9zdHJvbmc+IC0gaHR0cDovL3d3dy53b290aGVtZXMuY29tL2Fkcy93b290aGVtZXMtNDY4eDYwLTIuZ2lmPC9saT48bGk+PHN0cm9uZz53b29fYWRfY29udGVudF91cmw8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSBodHRwOi8vd3d3Lndvb3RoZW1lcy5jb208L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19hZF9oZWFkZXI8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSBmYWxzZTwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX2FkX2hlYWRlcl9jb2RlPC9zdHJvbmc+IC0gPC9saT48bGk+PHN0cm9uZz53b29fYWRfaGVhZGVyX2ltYWdlPC9zdHJvbmc+IC0gaHR0cDovL3dvb3RoZW1lcy5jb20vYWRzL3dvb3RoZW1lcy00Njh4NjAtMi5naWY8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19hZF9oZWFkZXJfdXJsPC9zdHJvbmc+IC0gaHR0cDovL3d3dy53b290aGVtZXMuY29tPC9saT48bGk+PHN0cm9uZz53b29fYWRfbGVhZGVyYm9hcmRfZjwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIHRydWU8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19hZF9sZWFkZXJib2FyZF9mX2NvZGU8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSA8c2NyaXB0IGxhbmd1YWdlPVwiSmF2YVNjcmlwdDEuMVwiIHR5cGU9XCJ0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3JpcHRcIj4NCgkJCWRvY3VtZW50LndyaXRlKFwnPHNjcmlwdCBsYW5ndWFnZT1cIkphdmFTY3JpcHRcIiBzcmM9XCJodHRwOi8vYWQuZG91YmxlY2xpY2submV0L2Fkai9icHJzLm5ld3MucG53bG9jYWxuZXdzLzt0aWxlPTE7cG9zPWxlYWRlcjE7a3c9O3N6PTcyOHg5MCw0Njh4NjA7b3JkPVwnICsgb3JkICsgXCc/XCIgdHlwZT1cInRleHQvSmF2YVNjcmlwdFwiPjwvc2NyXCcgKyBcJ2lwdD5cJyk7DQoJCTwvc2NyaXB0Pg0KDQoJCTxub3NjcmlwdD48YSBocmVmPVwiaHR0cDovL2FkLmRvdWJsZWNsaWNrLm5ldC9qdW1wL2JwcnMubmV3cy5wbndsb2NhbG5ld3MvO3RpbGU9MTtwb3M9bGVhZGVyMTtrdz07c3o9NzI4eDkwLDQ2OHg2MDtvcmQ9MTIzNDU2Nzg5P1wiIHRhcmdldD1cIl9ibGFua1wiPjxpbWcgc3JjPVwiaHR0cDovL2FkLmNhLmRvdWJsZWNsaWNrLm5ldC9hZC9icHJzLm5ld3MucG53bG9jYWxuZXdzLzt0aWxlPTE7cG9zPWxlYWRlcjE7a3c9O3N6PTcyOHg5MCw0Njh4NjA7b3JkPTEyMzQ1Njc4OT9cIiB3aWR0aD1cIjcyOFwiIGhlaWdodD1cIjkwXCIgYm9yZGVyPVwiMFwiIGFsdD1cIlwiPjwvYT48L25vc2NyaXB0PjwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX2FkX2xlYWRlcmJvYXJkX2ZfaW1hZ2U8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSBodHRwOi8vd3d3Lndvb3RoZW1lcy5jb20vYWRzL3dvb3RoZW1lcy03Mjh4OTAtMi5naWY8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19hZF9sZWFkZXJib2FyZF9mX3VybDwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIGh0dHA6Ly93d3cud29vdGhlbWVzLmNvbTwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX2Fsc29fc2xpZGVyX2VuYWJsZTwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIHRydWU8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19hbHNvX3NsaWRlcl9pbWFnZV9kaW1lbnRpb25zX2hlaWdodDwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIDE0NDwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX2FsdF9zdHlsZXNoZWV0PC9zdHJvbmc+IC0gYmxhY2tfYm94ZWRfbmV3LmNzczwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX2FyY2hpdmVfcGFnZV9pbWFnZV9oZWlnaHQ8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSAyMjA8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19hcmNoaXZlX3BhZ2VfaW1hZ2Vfd2lkdGg8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSAyMDA8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19hdXRvX2ltZzwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIHRydWU8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19jYXRfbWVudTwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIHRydWU8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19jb250YWN0X3BhZ2VfaWQ8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSA8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19jdXN0b21fY3NzPC9zdHJvbmc+IC0gPC9saT48bGk+PHN0cm9uZz53b29fY3VzdG9tX2Zhdmljb248L3N0cm9uZz4gLSA8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19leGNlcnB0X2VuYWJsZTwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIHRydWU8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19mZWF0dXJlZF9pbWFnZV9kaW1lbnRpb25zX2hlaWdodDwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIDQwMDwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX2ZlYXR1cmVkX3NpZGViYXJfaW1hZ2VfZGltZW50aW9uc19oZWlnaHQ8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSAxMjA8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19mZWF0dXJlZF90YWc8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSBmZWF0dXJlZDwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX2ZlYXR1cmVkX3RhZ19hbW91bnQ8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSA1PC9saT48bGk+PHN0cm9uZz53b29fZmVlZGJ1cm5lcl91cmw8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSBodHRwOi8vZmVlZHMuc291bmRwdWJsaXNoaW5nLmNvbS9iYmp0b2RheTwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX2dvb2dsZV9hbmFseXRpY3M8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSA8c2NyaXB0IHR5cGU9XCJ0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3JpcHRcIj4NCiAgdmFyIF9nYXEgPSBfZ2FxIHx8IFtdOw0KICBfZ2FxLnB1c2goW1wnX3NldEFjY291bnRcJywgXCdVQS01MjYwOC00NVwnXSk7DQogIF9nYXEucHVzaChbXCdfdHJhY2tQYWdldmlld1wnXSk7DQogIF9nYXEucHVzaChbXCdiLl9zZXRBY2NvdW50XCcsIFwnVUEtMTA5MDAyMDgxLTFcJ10pOw0KICBfZ2FxLnB1c2goW1wnYi5fdHJhY2tQYWdldmlld1wnXSk7DQogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsNCiAgICB2YXIgZ2EgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KFwnc2NyaXB0XCcpOyBnYS50eXBlID0gXCd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3JpcHRcJzsgZ2EuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOw0KICAgIGdhLnNyYyA9IChcJ2h0dHBzOlwnID09IGRvY3VtZW50LmxvY2F0aW9uLnByb3RvY29sID8gXCdodHRwczovL1wnIDogXCdodHRwOi8vXCcpICsgXCdzdGF0cy5nLmRvdWJsZWNsaWNrLm5ldC9kYy5qc1wnOw0KICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoXCdzY3JpcHRcJylbMF07IHMucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUoZ2EsIHMpOw0KICB9KSgpOw0KPC9zY3JpcHQ+PC9saT48bGk+PHN0cm9uZz53b29faGlnaGxpZ2h0c19zaG93PC9zdHJvbmc+IC0gZmFsc2U8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19oaWdobGlnaHRzX3RhZzwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIDwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX2hpZ2hsaWdodHNfdGFnX2Ftb3VudDwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIDQ8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19oaWdodGxpZ2h0c19pbWFnZV9kaW1lbnRpb25zX2hlaWdodDwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIDc1PC9saT48bGk+PHN0cm9uZz53b29fbG9nbzwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIGh0dHA6Ly9iYmp0b2RheS5jb20vd3AtY29udGVudC93b29fdXBsb2Fkcy80LXRodW1iLnBuZzwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX21hbnVhbDwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIGh0dHA6Ly93d3cud29vdGhlbWVzLmNvbS9zdXBwb3J0L3RoZW1lLWRvY3VtZW50YXRpb24vdGhlLWpvdXJuYWwvPC9saT48bGk+PHN0cm9uZz53b29fbmF2X2V4Y2x1ZGU8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSA8L2xpPjxsaT48c3Ryb25nPndvb19yZWNlbnRfYXJjaGl2ZXM8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSAjPC9saT48bGk+PHN0cm9uZz53b29fcmVzaXplPC9zdHJvbmc+IC0gdHJ1ZTwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX3Nob3J0bmFtZTwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIHdvbzwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX3NpbmdsZV9wb3N0X2ltYWdlX2hlaWdodDwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIDM5ODwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX3NpbmdsZV9wb3N0X2ltYWdlX3dpZHRoPC9zdHJvbmc+IC0gNjAwPC9saT48bGk+PHN0cm9uZz53b29fc2xpZGVyX2hlYWRpbmc8L3N0cm9uZz4gLSBSZWNlbnQgbmV3czwvbGk+PGxpPjxzdHJvbmc+d29vX3RoZW1lbmFtZTwvc3Ryb25nPiAtIFRoZSBKb3VybmFsPC9saT48L3VsPg==