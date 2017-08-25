Building permits, Aug. 14-18

by ehamann

Filed on 25. Aug, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

133 Telegraph Road, $80,000 for relocating retail tenant – Stowes Shoes. Historical owner: South Kenyon Street LLC. Business/tenant: Duane Stowe. Permit no.: BLD2017-0788. Aug. 14.

133 Telegraph Road, $22,000 for racking for retail tenant – Stowes Shoes. Historical owner: South Kenyon Street LLc. Business/tenant: Duane Stowe. Permit no.: BLD2017-0789. Aug. 14.

3017 King St., $218,136.07 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Whatcom Invest. GRP, LLC. Contractor: Everkept Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0790. Aug. 14.

1111 Harris Ave., $13,000 for El Agave – sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0792. Aug. 14.

194 East Kellogg Road, $400,000 to replace decks, siding, doors & windows – Spring Creek Apts. Contractor: Heritage Gen Blgd Contrs LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0793. Aug. 15.

3004 Elm St., $167,05995 for new single-family residence with existing detached garage – Meloy. Contractor: Roddick Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0797. Aug. 16.

1525 Electric Ave., $12,000 for exterior and interior repair – Bellingham East Congregation. Contractor: Duane Johnson & Sons Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0800. Aug. 16.

3908 Meridian St. 108, $30,000 for tenant improvement for massage parlor/spa – Joyful Healing Massage & Spa. Contractor: Qing Allen. Permit no.: BLD2017-0805. Aug. 17.

1335 Civic Field Way, $30,000 to modify existing wireless site – Verizon. Permit no.: BLD2017-0807. Aug. 18.

Issued

4251 Meridian St., $80,000 for interior & exterior accessibility upgrades: Bank of America. Contractor: Anderson Construction. Owner 2: Jim Foster (℅ Bank of America). Permit no.: BLD2017-0604. Aug. 15.

635 Springside Lane, $217,42.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp. Prop. Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0657. Aug. 16.

4762 Springside St., $290,314.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0667. Aug. 18.

4754 Springside St., $23,604.45 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0669. Aug. 15.

4750 Springside St., $235,604.45 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0670. Aug. 18.

4746 Springside St., $235,604.45 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0671. Aug. 18.

3005 King St., $229,817.68 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Whatcom Investment Group. Contractor: Everkept Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0697. Aug. 18.

3950 Hammer Drive 101, $10,000 for walk-in cooler – Masqerade Wines. Contractor: AMBK LLC. Contractor: Northsound Refrigeration. Business/tenant: Bill Kimmerly. Permit no.: BLD2017-0745. Aug. 14.

1213 Harris Ave., $73,500 for reroof 1213-1225 Harris Ave., Contractor: Esary Roofing & Siding Co. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0757. Aug. 18.

714 Lakeway Drive, $20,000 for partial roof replacement – Four Points By Sheraton. Business/tenant: John Burns. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0776. Aug. 15.