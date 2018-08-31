Building Permits, Aug. 20-24

by
Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2424 Harrison St., $179,451.75 to construct new two-story single-family residence with daylight basement. Historical owner: Trudy Zwick. Contractor: Aiki Homes. Permit no.: BLD2018-0820. Aug. 20.

1500 Railroad Ave., $40,000 for reroof building and install roof monitors. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2018-0821. Aug. 20.

2211 Queen St., $290,336.40 for new commercial warehouse with mezzanine. Historical owner: Derek and Megan Watt. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0822. Aug. 20.

1409 Mill Ave., $329,450.15 to construct new 2,617 square foot single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Michael Pietro and Christine E. Kubota. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0825. Aug. 21.

3510 Northwest Ave., $16,200 to remove and replace north deck. Contractor: LJ’s Handyman Service Inc. Property Manager: Chuckanut Property Management. Permit no.: BLD2018-0830. Aug. 22.

1713 Edwards Court, $45,000 to construct 10.5 foot tall retaining wall – Provalenko. Historical owner: Thomas P. and Gaythia R. Weis. Permit no.: BLD2018-0831. Aug. 22.

1610 16th St., $216,863.10 for new single-family residence. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0834. Aug. 22.

2311 Jefferson St., $324,639.25 for new sft with attached ADU. Permit no.: BLD2018-0836. Aug. 23.

525 Darby Drive, $36,000 for construction of underground stormwater detention. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50 percent and Walton Family LLC #2 50 percent. Permit no.: BLD2018-0837. Aug. 23.

2808 Cody Ave., $340,319.50 for new single-family residence. Contractor: Presco Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0838. Aug. 23.

204 Short St., $1,973,486 for new student housing: WCC. Contractor: Tiger Construction LTD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0840. Aug. 23.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 714, $992,820 for interior tenant build out and exterior facade work. Contractor: Banyan Construction Services LLC. Architect: Cortland Morgan Architect. Permit no.: BLD2018-0841. Aug. 23.

1130 13th St., $3,907,100.70 for three-story, 28-unit residential apt. Building over basement garage. Contractor: RK Enterprises LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0842. Aug. 23.

2075 Barkley Blvd. $25,000 to replace drywall on walls and ceiling: Barkley Medical. Historical owner: Talbot Medical Real Estate LLC. Contractor: Scoboria Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0844. Aug. 24.

838 Blackstone Court, $301,181.17 for new two-story single-family residence with attached garage: Alliance Properties. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0850. Aug. 24.

Issued

423 South Clarkwood Drive, $646,264.98 for Landau-new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Pensco Trust Company FBO Michael P. Clendennen IRA. Contractor: Emerald Builders Inc. Bonded Contractor: Len Honcoop Gravel Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0312. Aug. 22.

2618 East Crestline Drive, $14,000 for roof strip, re-sheet and re-roof. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0750. Aug. 20.

4420 Meridian St., $250,000 for re-roof – WAL MART. Contractor: Stone Roofing Co. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0797. Aug. 22.

1015 Girard St., $21,730.22 to install racking and roof mounted solar PV system. Contractor: Ecotech Solar. Permit no.: BLD2018-0807. Aug. 23.

2075 Barkley Blvd., $25,000 to replace drywall on walls and ceiling: Barkley Medical. Historical owner: Talbot Medical Real Estate, LLC. Contractor: Scoboria Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0844. Aug. 24.

