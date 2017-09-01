Building permits, Aug. 21-25

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Sep, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Aug. 21-Aug. 25

Applied

2514 Birch St., $318,654.49 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Ewing. Historical owner: Willis L. Warwick Jr. Contractor: David Horst Design/build LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0809. Aug. 21.

812 Blackstone Court, $224,836.13 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0811. Aug. 21.

344 High St. CV WWU, $13,500 to install walk-in combo box – Carver Gym. Contractor: Seatemp LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0816. Aug. 22.

3000 St. Clair St., $35,346.96 to construct 24’x33’ post frame garage/shop – Carlson. Historical owner: Jon C. & Carol L. Ransom. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2017-0817. Aug. 23.

2420 38th St., $482,085.95 for new four bd single-family residence with attached garage – Lechner. Contractor: Landmark Enterprises Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0820. Aug. 23.

913 Squalicum Way 201, $70,000 to create office space – Allsop Inc. Contractor: tenant. Owner 2: Ryan Allsop. Permit no.: BLD2017-0823. Aug. 25.

315 Prospect St., $32,787 for Bellingham Post Office, reroof roof area #2. Contractor: Hytech Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0824. Aug. 25.

2201 J St., $220,428.42 for new single-family residence with detached garage – Hall. Permit no.: BLD2017-0825. Aug. 25.

Issued

3327 Stonecrop Way, $337,291.77 for Huang – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2016-0475. Aug. 24.

3105 Maple Raidge Court, $294,077.17 for Paul Taylor Homes – new single-family residence. Historical owner: Corey D. & Janet L. Chaplin. Contractor: Paul Taylor Homes. Bonded contractor: Kelly Ridge Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0856. Aug. 21.

2620 Northwest Ave., $10,666.88 for covered display structure – Goods Nursery and Produce. Permit no.: BLD2017-0432. Aug. 25.

801 W. Kline Road, $14,690 for block retaining wall. Contractor: Stremler Gravel Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0672. Aug. 21.

4010 Meridian ST., $250,000 for tenant improvement: reconfigure office space – Safelite Autoglass. Permit no.: BLD2017-0677. Aug. 23.

4758 Springside St., $229.975.79 for new single-family residence with attached garage: Larrabee Springs Inc. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0679. Aug. 24.

2401 Elmhurst Court, $202,666.41 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Edelstein. Historical owner: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0688. Aug. 21.

2414 Elmhurst Court, $201,189.80 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Edelstein. Historical owner: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0689. Aug. 21.

2425 East Bakerview Road 101, $24,000to convert existing retail area to offices – Velvac Inc. Contractor: Scoboria Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Velvac Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0710. Aug. 24.

755 Telegraph Road garage A, $48,288.75 for new garage/storage building A- Francis Apts. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Const. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0746. Aug. 21.

755 Telegraph Road garage B, $48,288.75 for new garage/storage building B- Francis Apts. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Const. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0748. Aug. 21.

755 Telegraph Road garage C, $48,288.75 for new garage/storage building C- Francis Apts. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Const. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0749. Aug. 21