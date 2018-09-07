Building Permits, Aug. 27-31

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $95,374 for new sign package: Sehome High School for sign and awning. Contractor: Heath NW Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0855. Aug. 28.

4720 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence with attached garage-Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Gary Richberg.

Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0856. Aug. 29.

4716 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: James William McKinley Living Trust/TR. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0857. Aug. 29.

4712 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: James William McKinley Living Trust/Tr. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0858. Aug. 29.

4708 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence with attached garage-Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: James William McKinley Living Trust/tr. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0859. Aug. 29.

4704 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence with attached garage-Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: James William McKinley Living Trust/tr. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0860. Aug. 29.

4700 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence with attached garage-Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Robert R. and Charlotte A. Brand. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0861. Aug. 29.

4510 Cordata Parkway, $40,000 for the installation of three sculptures. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0862. Permit no.: BLD2018-0862. Aug. 29.

1233 Modoc Drive, $13,000 to replace (E) decks – Lallas. Contractor: LJ’s Handyman Service Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0865. Aug. 30.

4350 Cordata Parkway, $13,000 for modify (e) corridors – Foxglove. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0866. Aug. 30.

554 West Bakerview Road, $36,000 for construction of underground stormwater detention system-DBW. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 and Walton Family LLC #2. Permit no.: BLD2018-0870. Aug. 31.

1600 Texas St., $178,200 for 1600 Texas Street, Texas Meadows Apts re-roof. Contractor: A+ Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0873. Aug. 31.

109 Samish Way, $12,000 to construct stormwater detention vault-Samish Studios. Historical owner: Cap Bellingham II LLC. Contractor: Summit Construction Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0874. Aug. 31.

Issued

4225 Fuschia Drive, $137,086.78 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1139. Aug. 31.

2500 East St., $450,000 for youth drop-in center in (e) basement: The Ground Floor. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Applicant 2: John McGrath. Permit no.: BLD2018-0596. Aug. 31.

140 Samish Way, $10,500 to reface pole signs, new wall-mounted: Wendy’s. Contractor: Meyer Sign Company Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0613. Aug. 31.

1125 Finnegan Way 101, $145,000 for restaurant: Maikham Lao and Thai. Contractor: Bay City Construction Company. Permit no.: BLD2018-0716. Aug. 31.

4737 Spring Brook St., $211,805.20 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Corona Court Homeowners Association. Permit no.: BLD2018-0733. Aug. 31.

809 Harris Ave., $35,000 for new mezzanine exit stair and interior improvements. Business/tenant: Port of Bellingham. Architect: Doug Landsem. Permit no.: BLD2018-0789. Aug. 29.

4041 Home Road, $12,000 to install solar PV system on roof-Wells IGM. Contractor: Western Solar Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0792. Aug. 28.

