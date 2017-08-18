Building permits, Aug. 7-11

by ehamann

Filed on 18. Aug, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2607 Lafayette St., $229,264.66 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Vogel/Schweder. Historical owner: Darlene M. Anderson. Contractor: Torres Handyman Service. Owner 2: Jeremy Schweder. Permit no.: BLD2017-0770. Aug. 7.

1011 21st St., $20,118 for Ted Gacek – reroof. Contractor: Nolans Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0772. Aug. 7.

4333 Samish Crest Drive, $380,552.94 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Burke. Historical owner: Samish Hills Associates. Contractor: Horizon Homes NW Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0773. Aug. 7.

1100 Ellis St., $205,000 to expand dental office into (E) adjacent residential suites. Historical owner: Ellis Street Buildings LLC. Contractor: Northwest Commercial Const. LLC. Business/tenant: Bellingham Dental Group. Permit no.: BLD2017-0774. Aug. 8.

714 Lakeway Drive, $20,000 for partial roof replacement – 4 Points by Sheraton. Business/tenant: John Burns. Permit no.: BLD2017-0776. Aug. 9.

2516 Elmhurst Court, $201,761.26 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Greenbriar. Historical owner: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0778. Aug. 10.

2520 Elmhurst Court, $181,404.36 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Greenbriar. Historical owner: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0779. Aug. 10.

3613 Consolidation Ave., $5,095.718.94 for 37-unit multifamily building – Samish Flats LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0780. Aug. 10.

1019 High St., $755,646.98 for new three-story, six-unit apartment complex – Kim. Architect: Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2017-0781. Aug. 10.

2925 St. Clair St., $36,003 for new detached garage & carport: Lindberg. Contractor: Ken Kutner. Permi tno.: BLD2017-0782. Aug. 10.

2615 Xenia St., $16,245.32 for garage over existing concrete slab – Zaslow. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2017-0784. Aug. 11.

1756 Iowa St., $35,000 to divide one large office into two – Iowa Street LLC. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2017-0785. Aug. 11.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 420, $130,000 for tenant improvements for retail store – Curve By Torrid. Business/tenant: Tim Hoskins. Permit no.: BLD2017-0786. Aug. 11.

Approved

4301 Sumac Lane, $174,287.34 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0467. Aug. 10.

4301 Sumac Lane, $181,233.46 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0468. Aug. 10.

4309 Sumac Lane, $168,140.52 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0469. Aug. 10.

811 Violet Lane, $163,470.79 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0472. Aug. 10.

815 Violet Lane, $160,952.98 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0473. Aug. 10.

823 Violet Lane, $157,870.28 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0474. Aug. 10.

819 Violet Lane, $183,380.72 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0475. Aug. 10.

827 Violet Lane, $164,217.68 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0476. Aug. 10.

519 15th St., $290,373.30 for new single-family residence – Thordarson. Historical owner: Harriet F. Olson. Contractor: Kota Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0609. Aug. 8.

663 Springside Lane, $217,009.92 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0663. Aug. 11.

1310 10th St. 101, $60,000 to divide office into two suites: Wells Fargo. Contractor: Omega General Inc. Business/tenant: Wells Fargo. Permit no.: BLD2017-0709. Aug. 8.

4015 Kramer Lane, $283,564.81 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Grewal. Historical owner: Briddick T. Webb. Permit no.: BLD2017-0725. Aug. 9.

1410 11th St., $100,000 for new occupied roof – Fairhaven Health. Contractor: Moceri Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Fairhaven Health. Permit no.: BLD2017-0740. Aug. 9.

519 North Garden St., $50,000 for new bedrooms and closets. Contractor: Hammer Construction. Owner 2: Mike Hays. Permit no.: BLD2017-0750. Aug. 10.

3960 Meridian St., 103, $15,000 for Cycle Gear, sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0761. Aug. 11.

