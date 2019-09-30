string(12) "mathewroland"

Building Permits August 19 – Sept. 20

by
Filed on 30. Sep, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

August 19-23

4350 Cordata Pkwy., $16,000 for exterior stair exit. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0814. August 22, 2019

2220 Cornwall Ave., $556,468.21 for new medical office building. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2019-0816. August 22, 2019

915 26th St., $75,000 to create new office. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0821. August 23, 2019.

 

August 26-30

1211 Granary Ave., $75,000 for 1st floor occupancy change, add bathrooms. Contractor: Harcourt Development Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0829. August 27, 2019

145 E Stuart Rd., $12,000 for stormwater detention vault. Contractor: Perry Zender. Permit no.: BLD2019-0830. August 27, 2019

4164 Meridian St., $48,000 for interior remodel of offices on 4th floor. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2019-0834. August 28, 2019

2020 Humboldt St., $36,251.94 to add new walk in cooler/freezer. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0841. August 29, 2019

915 26th St., $45,000 to add lock shop work space to mech. warehouse. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0842. August 29, 2019

2655 S Harbor Loop Dr., $242,500 to replace concrete dock at Zuanich Park. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0844. August 29, 2019

 

September 2-6

4340 Pacific Hwy.,$20,000 to modify cell tower. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0849. September 3, 2019

1251 Lincoln St., $34,486 for new wall to divide units 101 & 106. Contractor: Marina Carstens. Permit no.: BLD2019-0354. September 3, 2019

1611 Broadway St., $10,777.50 for sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0855. September 4, 2019

3115 Squalicum Pkwy., $19,580.60 to demolish and replace entry vestibule. Contractor: Meili Construction. Permit no.: BLD2019-0506. September 4, 2019

3645 E Mcleod Rd., $85,000for additions and structural modifications to cell tower. Contractor: Eagle Commercial Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0488. September 4, 2019

1224 Cornwall Ave., $30,000 for interior remodel for hotel. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0857. September 4, 2019

2111 Iowa St., $16,216.20 for sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus Permitting. Permit no.: BLD2019-0858. September 4, 2019

1000 F St., $111,100 to construct new interior bathroom and closet. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0859. September 4, 2019

3125 Old Fairhaven Pkwy., $17,232.54 for sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0860. September 5, 2019

15 Prospect St., $50,000 for exterior and interior remodel. Contractor: Ram Construction. Permit no.: BLD2019-0861. September 5, 2019

902 N State St., $27,000 for new walk in cooler/freezer. Contractor: Bob’s Refrigeration Service. Permit no.: BLD2019-0862. September 6, 2019

1922 James St., $220,000 for interior remodel to office building. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0863. September 6, 2019

925 26th St., $45,000 to remodel warehouse area for lock up shop. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0842. September 6, 2019

 

 

September 9-13

3432 James St., $20,000 for modification to cell tower. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0865. September 9, 2019

2795 E Bakerview Rd., $15,000 for mezzanine addition and finish bathrooms. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0869. September 9, 2019

4125 Arctic Ave., $300,000 to enclose existing entry canopy. Contractor: Ferguson Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0871. September 9, 2019

800 Lakeway Dr., $3,000,000 for interior remodel and parking lot striping. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0872. September 9, 2019

231 Highland Dr., $40,000 for minor modification to cell tower. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0996. September 10, 2019

516 High St., $75,000 to create new office space. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0821. September 10, 2019

4108 Prince Ct., $150,000 for stormwater vault. Contractor: Bellingham Builders. Permit no.: BLD2019-0263. September 11, 2019

4084 Pacific Hwy., $15,000 for overnight fence and site improvements. Contractor: E Con Equipment Solutions LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0004. September 12, 2019

1611 Broadway St., $10,777.50 for sign and awning, Contractor: Signs Plus Inc., Permit no.: BLD2019-0855. September 13, 2019

 

September 16-20

500 Carolina St., $10,000 to mount decorative fan in dining area. Contractor: CDI Custom Design Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0890. September 16, 2019

1251 Lincoln St., $79,683.10 for new tenant in (E) building. Contractor: Dedicated Construction Management LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0705. September 16, 2019

500 Carolina St., $10,000 for fire pit cover. Contractor: CDI Custom Design Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0891. September 16, 2019

1224 Cornwall Ave., $30,000 for interior remodel for hotel. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0857. September 16, 2019

1145 Granary Ave., $24,950 to install historic interpretive sign at Waypoint Park. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0898. September 17, 2019

2655 S Harbor Loop Dr., $242,500 to replace concrete dock at Zuanich Park. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0844. September 17, 2019

2111 Iowa St., $16,216.20 to install wall signage. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0858. September 17, 2019

902 N State St., $27,000 for new walk in cooler/freezer. Contractor: Bob’s Refrigeration Services. Permit no.: BLD2019-0862. September 17, 2019

2900 Woburn St., $283,450 for commercial roof re-cover. Contractor: Hytech Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0903. September 18, 2019

4350 Cordata Pkwy., $16,000 for exterior stair/exit. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0814. September 18, 2019

825 Lincoln St., $35,000 for wall and canopy signage. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0820. September 18, 2019

4163 Hannegan Rd., $60,000 to remodel new suite for marijuana processing. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0760. September 19, 2019

300 Ohio St., $162,673.68 for addition to repair shop. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0337. September 19, 2019

