Building permits, Dec. 12-23, 2016

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Dec. 12-16

Applied

1215 Old Fairhaven Parkway 10, $49,000 for Salon Bellissima – tenant improvement: convert office into hair salon. Permit no.: BLD2016-1157. Dec. 12.

4092 Pacific Highway, $30,000 for Econ Equipment – tenant improvement: new mezzanine. Contractor: E Con Equipment Solutions LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1159. Dec. 12.

2431 Grant St., $256,623.80 for Myers – new single-family residence. Permit no.: BLD2016-1161. Dec. 13.

20 Bellis Fair Parkway, $131,019 for Dick’s Sporting Goods – racking. Contractor: Retail Fixture Solutions Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1162. Dec. 13.

1717 Larrabee Ave., $202,792.15 for Moore – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2016-1163. Dec. 13.

4400 Columbine Drive, $94,000 for Silverado – add magnetic hold-opens to unit doors. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1164. Dec. 13.

1800 Iowa St., $18,900 for Dewey Griffin – racking permit. Contractor: Vehicle Equipment. Permit no.: BLD2016-1170. Dec. 16.

124 East Holly St., $20,000 for tenant improvement for new unknown tenant. Contractor: Scoboria Construction, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1171. Dec. 16.

1147 11th St., $245,000 for Hospitality Society – tenant improvement: new restaurant/bar. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2016-1172. Dec. 16.

220 Morey Ave., $233,220.75 for Anderson – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Super Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1173. Dec. 16.

Approved

453 South College Drive FA WWU, $22,404.26 for Fairhaven Academic – generator enclosure. Permit no.: BLD2016-0545. Dec. 15.

2825 Roeder Ave., $971,046.36 for Bellingham Cold Storage – new warehouse/dock. Permit no.: BLD2016-0644. Dec. 12.

714 Lakeway Drive, $500,000 for Four Points by Sheraton – interior & exterior patio renovation. Permit no.: BLD2016-1040. Dec. 15.

4401 Gooding Ave., $27,779 to install 10-foot tower extension: Crown Castle. Contractor: Eagle Commercial Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1093. Dec. 15.

2500 Squalicum Parkway, $984,100.88 for Squalicum Medical Arts Building – new office building. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1147. Dec. 13.

Dec. 19-23

Applied

1210 Telegraph Road, $237,803.90 for DJ & DJ Contracting – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting. Permit no.: BLD2016-1175. Dec. 19.

4326 Pacific Highway, $87,000 for Vodis USA – new marijuana grow operation. Permit no.: BLD2016-1179. Dec. 19.

3962 Byron Ave., $240,000 for Samish Ridge Apts Bld 2 – emergency fire restoration. Contractor: M C Smith Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1180. Dec. 19.

1255 Barkley Blvd. 106, $32,000 for new full height walls at kitchen: Toakom Asian Bistro. Contractor: Clarkwork. Permit no.: BLD2016-1182 Dec. 2.

526 36th St., $317,182.27 for Heron Point – new single-family residence. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1183. Dec. 20.

2819 Pacific St., $212,447.22 for Tuttle– new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Tuttle Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1186. Dec. 20.

1019 High St., $1,722,452.80 for High Street Suites – 13-unit multifamily building. Permit no.: BLD2016-1187. Dec. 20.

2020 Cornwall Ave., $500,000 for Bellingham High School – athletic field light poles and perimeter fence. Permit no.: BLD2016-1189. Dec. 20.

714 Lakeway Drive, $18,000 for B-Town Bar & Grill – sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus. Permit no.: BLD2016-1192. Dec. 21.

2121 James St., $65,063 for Les Schwab – new TPO roof. Contractor: Centimark Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2016-1193. Dec. 21.

2509 Elmhurst Ct., $173,812.76 for Edelstein – new single-family residence. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2016-1195. Dec. 21.

2501 Elmhurst Ct., $202,527.34 for Edelstein – new single-family residence. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2016-1196. Dec. 21.

2521 Elmhurst Ct., $174,365.52 for Edelstein – new single-family residence. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2016-1197. Dec. 21.

514 West Holly St., $84,938 for COB – external restroom addition. Permit no.: BLD2016-1198. Dec. 21.

4111 Bakerview Spur, $350,000 for Whatcom Transit Authority – interior remodel. Permit no.: BLD2016-1199. Dec. 22.

591 Telegraph Road, $2,539,960.16 for Sikh Temple. Permit no.: BLD2016-1201. Dec. 22.

Approved

1270 Xenia St., $167,623.20 for O’Brien – new single-family residence. Contractor: Volonta Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2016-0929. Dec. 19.

3314 Bristol Way, $261,649.62 for new single-family residence – Flescher. Permit no.: BLD2016-0986. Dec. 22.

1329 King St., $95,000 for Bellingham Denture Clinic – tenant improvement. Permit no.: BLD2016-1103. Dec. 20.

1419 Humboldt St., $272,057.40 for Myers – new single-family residence. Contractor: Henshaw Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1124. Dec. 21.

3232 Squalicum Parkway, $17,000 for Pacific NW Urology – sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus. Permit no.: BLD2016-1131. Dec. 19.

20 Bellis Fair Parkway, $131,019 for Dick’s Sporting Goods – racking. Contractor: Retail Fixture Solutions Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1162. Dec. 22.

124 East Holly St., $20,000 for tenant improvement for new unknown tenant. Contractor: Scoboria Construction, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1171. Dec. 22.

3962 Byron Ave., $240,000 for Samish Ridge Apts Bld 2 – emergency fire restoration. Contractor: M C Smith Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1180. Dec. 21.