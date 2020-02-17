Building Permits Dec 16- Jan 31
by mathewroland
Filed on 17. Feb, 2020 in Data, Public Records
Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.
Dec 16-20
1400 N State St., $420,000 for interior remodel. Contractor: Jon Tesarik. Permit no.: BLD2019-1187. 12/16/19
1234 N State St., $200,000 for bar extension, reconfigure bathrooms. Contractor: Evergreen Remodel Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-1201. 12/18/19
1524 Birchwood Ave., $185,000 for new wight resistance gym. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-1206. 12/19/19
1211 Granary Ave., $10,000 for interior TI for coffee shop. Contractor: Tenant with lease. Permit no.: BLD2019-1211
Dec 23-27
1414 Cornwall Ave., $35,000 for new axe throwing venue. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-1220. 12/26/19
Dec 30- Jan 3
342 36th St., $375,000 for TI for new gym. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD20191225. 12/30/19
111 Highland Dr., $890,672.43 for foundation only. Contractor: Lydig Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-1227. 12/30/19
111 Highland Dr., $1,731,475.25 for foundation only. Lydig Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-1228. 12/30/19
3908 Meridian St., $200,000 for expansion and remodel. Contractor: Davis Schueller Inc. Permit no.: BLD20191231. 12/31/19
3974 Hammer Dr., $712,880 for addition to (E) warehouse. Contractor: Com Steel LLC., Permit no.: BLD2019-0766. 12/30/19
306 W Holly St., $90,000 for TI to create two spaces. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2020-0009. 1/3/2020
Jan 6-10
1001 Hilton Ave., $50,000 to install pre-manufactured equipment. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2020-0013. 1/6/2020
1900 Grant St., $70,000 for TI improvements for new cider production facility. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2020-0018. 1/8/2020
170 E College Way, $35,000 to convert storage to restroom. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2020-1091. 1/10/2020
2075 Barkley Blvd., $25,000 for interior remodel to medical office. Contractor: Scocon LLC. Permit no.: BLD2020-1157. 1/8/2020
Jan 13-24
12 Bellwether Way, $175,000 to enclose covered walkway. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2020-0031. 1/13/2020
4400 Columbine Dr., $600,000 to remodel office into (3) sleeping units. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2020-0959. 1/14/2020
114 W Magnolia St., $27,000 for minor office remodel. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2020-0038. 1/16/2020
902 N State St., $372,356 for new tavern with mini golf. Contractor: Wilcox Construction. Permit no.: BLD2019-1147. 1/16/20
162 E College Way. $30,000 remodel for gender neutral restroom. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2020-0059. 1/22/2020
3950 Hammer Dr., $130,000 for new commercial kitchen. Contractor: Tenant with declaration. Permit no.: BLD2019-1056. 1/23/2020
1400 King St., $30,000 to remodel wall and enlarge lobby. Contractor: My-Way Construction, Sean Ridgeway. Permit no.: BLD2020-0062. 1/23/20
1209 Girard St., $350,000 to convert SFR clubhouse for RTF. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2020-0063. 1/24/20
4164 Meridian St., $10,000 for 3rd floor office renovations. Contractor: Ray Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2020-0066. 1/24/2020
104 W Magnolia St., $15,000 to install mod. Wall system office on 3rd floor. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2020-0070. 1/24/2020
Jan 27-31
23 Bellwether Way. $110,000 for TI to office. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2020-0075. 1/27/2020
477 W Horton Rd., $106,000 for TI to office building. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2020-0077. 1/27/2020
4281 Meridian St., $10,000 for reflow of sales fixtures. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2020-0079. 1/27/2020
1325 Lincoln St., $104,279 for TI to (E) office space. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2020-0088. 1/30/2020
210 Central Ave., $870,100 for interior remodel of main level. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2020-0098. 1/31/2020
