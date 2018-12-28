Building Permits, Dec. 17-21

by ehamann

Filed on 28. Dec, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

202 E Holly St., $150,000 to convert existing retail space to rental studios – EWHA. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1207. Dec. 18.

1609 Broadway St., $435,000 for interior remodel for insurance office. Contractor: Scoboria Construction, Inc. Business/tenant: James Fritts. Permit no.: BLD2018-1210. Dec. 18.

1300 Mahogany Ave., $12,497,602 for new 130-unite three-story multifamily building – Aurora CT. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1212. Dec. 19.

4332 Samish Crest Drive, $538,837.70 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Haley. Historical owner: Samish Hills Associates. Contractor: Slusher Homes and Remodeling. Permit no.: BLD2018-1216. Dec. 20.

Issued

4252 Cordata Parkway 104, $110,000 interior tenant improvement for new restaurant – California Tacos. Contractor: West Coast Construction. Business/tenant: California Tacos. Permit no.: BLD2018-0806. Dec. 19.

1500 Railroad Ave., $410,807 for interior tenant improvement. Contractor: RAM Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2018-0944. Dec. 19.

4735 Spring Brook Court, $144,532.93 for 1005 sf new single-family residence with 352 sf detached garage. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders. Permit no.: BLD2018-1049. Dec. 18.

4739 Spring Brook Court, $144,532.93 for 1005 sf new single-family residence with 352 sf detached garage. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1050. Dec. 18.

1201 North State St., $180,600 for tenant improvement to (E) retail space – Makeworth Market. Business/tenant: Makeworth Market. Permit no.: BLD2018-1141. Dec. 17.

700 Harris Ave., $54,000 for High Piled storage (pallet) racks – Evil Bikes. Historical owner: ETF Properties LLC. Contractor: Kris Maudslien. Business/tenant: Evil Bikes. Owner 2: Evan Haskell. Permit no.: BLD2018-1168. Dec. 17.

400 Sequoia Drive 200, $15,500 to divide one suite into two #200 and #202 – Comcast. Historical owner: Tay Ku LLC 50% and Cordata Venture LLC 50%. Contractor: Chad Fisher Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1191. Dec. 18.

800 Lakeway Drive, $43,435 for structural for new HVAC – Fred Meyer. Contractor: Key Mech Co of Washington. Business/tenant: Fred Meyer. Permit no.: BLD2018-1195. Dec. 18.

470 Bayview Drive, $22,919.40 for racking for roof mounted solar PV system – Woods Coffee. Contractor: Ecotech Energy Systems LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1202. Dec. 20.