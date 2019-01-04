Building permits, Dec. 24-28

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1111 North Forest St., $1.3 million for two-story multifamily addnt to (e) comm. Bld – Hammer Prop. Historical owner: Jon F. and Susan J. Rittmueller and John and Lisa Blum and Jennifer Wall. Contractor: Hammer Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-1219. Dec. 26.

1616 Cornwall Ave., $18,500 for interior tenant improvement to combine existing offices – Unity Care NW. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Business/tenant: Unity Care NW. Permit no.: BLD2018-1221. Dec. 26.

1650 Birchwood Ave., $50,000 for racking permit – Big Lots. Historical owner: Abs Wa-0 LLC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1222. Dec. 27.

1400 Iowa St., $29,000 to install one freestanding sign and two wall signs. Contractor: Ramsay Signs. Permit no.: BLD2018-1224. Dec. 27.

Issued

429 15th St., $28,150.72 for new unheated garage: Nelson/Semirau. Contractor: Parson Homes and Renovations. Permit no.: BLD2018-0925. Dec. 28.

837 Briar Rd., $443,133.20 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Robinson. Bonded contractor: S and S Concrete Construction Inc. Historical owner: Gene and Karen Terrell. Contractor: David Horst Design/Build LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1012. Dec. 27.

3020 Lindbergh Ave., $130,000 to convert carpentry lab to electricians lab – BTC. Contractor: Hi Mark Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1070. Dec. 26.

2006 North State St., $40,000 for new clay studio in (e) space – Burnish Clay Studio. Business/tenant: Burnish Clay Studio. Permit no.: BLD2018-1124. Dec. 26.

1609 Broadway St., $435,000 for interior remodel for insurance office. Contractor: Scoboria Construction Inc. Business/tenant: James Fritts. Permit no.: BLD2018-1210. Dec. 28.

 

