Building permits, Dec. 26-Jan. 6

Filed on 13. Jan, 2017

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

221 West Holly St., $60,000 for Camber – tenant improvement: interior work for new coffee shop. Contractor: Chuckanut Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1202. Dec. 27.

3815 Bakerview Spur 4, $40,000 to construct oxygen tank enclosure and install hood system. Contractor: Zen Construction. Business/tenant: The Observatory LLC. Permit no. BLD2016-1203. Dec. 27.

1303 Dupont St., $439,972.04 for Buck’s Plaza II. Permit no.: BLD2016-1204. Dec. 27.

3729 Bristol St., $278,586.68 for new single-family residence with attached garage: Northwest Signature Homes. Contractor: NW Signature Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1205. Dec. 28.

2526 Nevada St., $146,210.20 for Belisle – new single-family residence. Contractor: North Ridge Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1208. Dec. 29.

2526 Nevada St., $21, 600.92 for Belisle – new detached garage. Contractor: North Ridge Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1209. Dec. 29.

4150 Bakerview Spur, $1,274,832 for Coastline Equipment. Permit no.: BLD2016-1210. Dec. 29.

2935 Birchwood Ave., $232,000 for Kingdom Hall remodel. Permit no.: BLD2016-1212. Dec. 29.

3800 Byron Ave. 126 for Lincoln Professional Center interior remodel. Contractor: Vintage Builders. Permit no.: BLD2016-1214. Dec. 30.

503 East Sunset Drive, $233,318.20 for Belisle – new single-family residence. Permit no.: BLD2016-1215. Dec. 30.

3805 Bakerview Spur, $1,080,772 for Salisbury – new warehouse with accessory spaces. Permit no.: BLD2016-1217. Dec. 30.

3801 Bakerview Spur, $894,432 for Salisbury – new warehouse with accessory spaces. Permit no.: BLD2016-1218. Dec. 30.

2211 Rimland Drive 405, $27,000 for Haggen Talbot – tenant improvement, new walls and plumbing. Permit no.: BLD2016-1220. Dec. 30.

4015 Kramer Lane, $377,863.91 for Webb – new duplex with attached garages. Permit no.: BLD2017-0001. Jan. 3.

1315 West Bakerview Road 101, $16,000 for sign and awning: Mattress Firm. Contractor: The Sign Post. Permit no.: 2017-0003. Jan. 3.

20 Bellis Fair Parkway, $74,000 for Dick’s Sporting Goods – sales floor racking. Contractor: Impact Installations Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0005. Jan. 4.

3800 Byron Ave., $132,000 for Lincoln Professional Center – reconfigure suites 132, 136, 140. Contractor: Vintage Builders/Whatcom County Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0010. Jan. 5.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway, $78,611 for Bellis Fair – install sliding doors at foodcourt vestibule. Contractor: NW Door Pro. Permit no.: BLD2017-0011. Jan. 6.

Issued

2750 McLeod Road, $15,000 for Maple Alley Inn – new chase and wall in kitchen. Contractor: Emerald Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1140. Dec. 27.

1255 Barkley Blvd. 106, $32,000 for new full height walls at kitchen: Toakom Asian Bistro. Contractor: Clarkwork. Permit no.: BLD2016-1182. Dec. 27.

355 Meadowbrook Court, $10,000 to install new 5-foot-tall monument entry sign. Contractor: Sign Pros Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1101. Dec. 28.

1800 Iowa St., $18,900 for Dewey Griffin – racking permit. Contractor: Vehicle Equipment Installation. Permit no.: BLD2016-1170. Dec. 28.

3811 Bakerview Spur, $50,000 for Deepwater Botanicals – marijuana producer/processor. Permit no.: BLD2016-0950. Dec. 29.

4400 Columbine Drive, $94,000 for Silverado – add magnetic hold-opens to unit door. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1164. Jan. 3.

714 Lakeway Drive, $18,000 for sign and awning: B-Town Bar & Grill. Contractor: Signs Plus. Permit no.: BLD2016-1192. Jan. 3.

1210 Telegraph Road, DJ & DJ Contracting – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1175. Jan. 4.

2121 James St., $65,063 for Les Schwab – new TPO roof. Contractor: Centimark Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2016-1193. Jan. 5.

1000 High St., $50,000 for Laurel Park Condos – water damage repair. Contractor: Classic Restoration. Permit no.: BLD2017-0013. Jan. 6.

