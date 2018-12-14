Building Permits, Dec. 3-7

Filed on 14. Dec, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1416 North State St., $10,000 for new office tenant in (E) building – Needham. Permit no.: BLD2018-1169. Dec. 3.

833 Blackstone Court, $342,596.70 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1170. Dec. 3.

2039 Moore St., $150,000 to convert existing space to brewery/tavern – Stemma Brewing. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Jason and Kimberly Harper – Stemma Brewing. Architect: Marcus Johnson. Permit no.: BLD2018-1174. Dec. 4.

480 Bayview Drive, $200,000 for demo of pedestrian overpass – city of Bellingham. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1177. Dec. 5.

180 East Kellogg Road, $68,000 to replace sheating and shingles – Springcreek Bld C. Contractor: Topside Roofing and Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-1178. Dec. 5.

192 East Kellogg Road, $63,900 to replace sheating and shingles – Springcreek Bld J. Contractor: Topside Roofing and Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-1179. Dec. 5.

194 East Kellogg Road, $63,900 to replace sheating and shingles – Springcreek Bld K. Contractor: Topside Roofing and Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-1180. Dec. 5.

182 East Kellogg Road, $74,990 to replace sheating and shingles – Springcreek Bld C. Contractor: Topside Roofing and Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-1181. Dec. 5.

184 East Kellogg Road, $74,990 to replace sheating and shingles – Springcreek Bld C. Contractor: Topside Roofing and Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-1182. Dec. 5.

3008 Cinema Place, $20,583 for Woods Coffee Sign Image removal and replacement. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1185. Dec. 6.

2925 Newmarket St. 101, $50,000 for interior tenant improvement. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Mod Pizza. Permit no.: BLD2018-1186. Dec. 6.

Issued

1215 12th St., $5,215,007.40 for new mixed use building: Alliance Properties. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2018-0216. Dec. 3.

4708 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: James William McKinley Living Trust/tr. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0859. Dec. 6.

4700 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence – Larrabee Springs (Willow with garage). Historical owner: Robert R and Charlotte A. Brand. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Dec. 6.

204 Short St., $7,188,025.45 for student housing building four stories – WCC. Contractor: Tiger Construction L LTD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0972. Dec. 6.

2309 Kulshan St., $12,600 for change of use from single-family residence to accounting office. Historical owner: Rebecca S. Henken. Permit no.: BLD2018-1092. Dec. 6.

4420 Meridian St., $20,000 for Walmart new building signs 4420 Meridian St., Contractor: Ramsay Signs. Permit no.: BLD2018-1112. Dec. 4.

3120 Howe Place 200, $71,449.61 for tenant improvement for existing dental office. Business/tenant: Piper Family Dentistry. Permit no.: BLD2018-1132. Dec. 6.

814 Dupont St., $25,000 for interior tenant improvement to create five offices – NW Physical. Architect: Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2018-1148. Dec. 3.

