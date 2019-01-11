Building permits, Dec. 31-Jan. 4

by ehamann

Filed on 11. Jan, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4055 Hammer Drive, 103, $10,000 to convert existing space to drying RM/storage – Green. Business/tenant: Green Dreamer. Permit no.: BLD2018-1227. Dec. 31.

1111 North Forest St., $20,000 for interior demo – Hammer Properties. Historical owner: Jon F and Susan J Rittmueller and John and Lisa Blum and Jennifer Wall. Permit no.: BLD2018-1228. Dec. 31.

400 Sequoia Drive 202/110A, $618,203.57 for suites 110A and 202 tenant improvement – Safeway/Albertsons. Historical owner: Tay Ku LLC 50% and Cordaata Venture LLC 50%. Contractor: Woodman Construction. Business/tenant: Albertson/Safeway Offices. Permit no.: BLD2018-1229. Dec. 31.

4084 Pacific Highway, $15,000 for overheight fence and site improvements – First Class Auto. Contractor: E Con Equipment Solutions LLC. Architect: Kerry Garrett. Permit no.: BLD2019-0004. Jan. 2.

444 South State St. Bld 1, $93,150 for Bld 1 – flat roof replacement – Spinnaker Reach. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0005. Jan. 3.

444 South State St. Bld 2, $82,800 for Bld 2 – flat roof replacement – Spinnaker Reach. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0011. Jan. 3.

444 South State St. Bld 3, $62,100 for Bld 3 – flat roof replacement – Spinnaker Reach. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0012. Jan. 3.

444 South State St. Bld 4, $62,100 for Bld 4 – flat roof replacement – Spinnaker Reach. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0013. Jan. 3.

4300 Blackstone Way, $258,590.35 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0015. Jan. 4.

364 High St. BH WWU. $260,000 for interior tenant improvement to convert 2 classrooms to faculty offices – WWU. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0016. Jan. 4.

Issued

3613 Consolidation Ave., $5,095,718.94 for 37-unit multifamily building – Samish Flats, LLC. Contractor: PM Construction WA LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0780. Jan 2.

2801 Taylor Ave., $55,000 for modification to (e) wireless facility – Verizon. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0406. Dec. 31.

233 W Kellogg Road, $300,000 to replace glazing and add exterior mounted shade system. Contractor: Tiger Construction LTD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0964. Jan. 2.

3819 Parkstone Way, $345,317.03 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: John N. and Amy M. Randolph. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0998. Dec. 31.

1168 Brookstone Drive, $277,682.96 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Thad and Coralee Jacobsen. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0999. Dec. 31.

2328 Verona St., $270,963 for new duplex – Mcevoy. Bonded contractor: R and R Excavating. Permit no.: BLD2018-1042. Jan. 3.

1200 Brookstone Drive, $283,490.50 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Thad and Coralee Jacobsen. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1054. Jan. 2.

814 Dupont St., $11,000 for Northwest Physical Therapy – Sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1133. Jan. 2.

1416 North State St., $10,000 for new office tenant in (e) BLD – Needham. Permit no.: BLD2018-1169. Jan. 3.

1400 Iowa St., $29,000 to install 1 freestanding sign and two wall signs. Contractor: Ramsay Signs. Permit no.: BLD2018-1224. Jan. 3.

