Building Permits, Dec.4-8

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4340 Pacific Highway, $10,000 for non-structural partition walls – Lexar Homes. Contractor: Lexar Homes of Burlington. Permit no.: BLD2017-1123. Dec. 8.

1344 King St. 101, $1,000,000 for tenant improvement for new radiology clinic – Skagit Radiology. Contractor: Trico Companies LLC. Business/tenant: Skagit Radiology Reas Estate LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1128. Dec. 5.

3009 King St., $194,788.36 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Whatcom Investment Grp. Contractor: Everkept Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1129. Dec. 5.

1224 Cornwall Ave., $20,000 for modification to (E) telecommunication facility – Sprint. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2017-1130. Dec. 5.

714 Lakeway Drive, $25,000 to renovate hallway and laundry rooms – Four Points by Sheraton. Contractor: Credo Construction. Business/tenant: John Burns. Permit no.: BLD2017-1132. Dec. 6.

700 North State St., $2,821,601.96 for new 20-unit multi-family building – 700 North State St. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Lender: Peoples Bank. Permit no.: BLD2017-1133. Dec. 6.

455 32nd St., $3,388.084.05 for new commercial building (shell) – DCI Commercial LLC. Historical owner: DCI Properties LLC. Architect: Terry Brown. Permit no.: BLD2017-1134. Dec. 6.

3645 East Mcleod Road, $45,000 for new pharmacy, office space – Compass Health. Contractor: Chad Fisher Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1136. Dec. 7.

4229 Fuschia Drive, $171,348.35 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2071-1137. Dec. 7.

4227 Fuschia Drive, $203,853.60 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2071-1138. Dec. 7.

4225 Fuschia Drive, $137,086.78 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2071-1139. Dec. 7.

4223 Fuschia Drive, $209,687.40 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2071-1140. Dec. 7.

4221 Fuschia Drive, $205,426.22 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2071-1141. Dec. 7.

4219 Fuschia Drive, $209,687.40 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2071-1142. Dec. 8.

4217 Fuschia Drive, $176,803.30 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2071-1143. Dec. 8.

4220 Fuschia Drive, $218,024.55 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2071-1144. Dec. 8.

4222 Fuschia Drive, $218,024.55 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2071-1145. Dec. 8.

4224 Fuschia Drive, $212,330.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2071-1146. Dec. 8.

1701 Birchwood Ave., $15,000 for WCP Equipment modification – Verizon. Contractor: TBD. Owner 2: Kelsey Puhalla, Project Manager. Permit no.: BLD2017-1148. Dec. 8.

Issued

1642 Texas St., $683,462.76 for Eureka Townhomes: New five-unit buildings (bld 5). Owner 2: Bella Mar LLC. Lender: North Coast Credit Union. Permit no.: BLD2017-0571. Dec. 8.

2825 Roeder Ave., 4, $29,892 for concrete silo pad – Nanak Foods. Contractor: RCI Construction. Owner 2: Gurpreet & Vivek Arenja. Permit no.: BLD2017-0918. Dec. 7.

1344 King St. 101, $25,000 for demo of non-bearing walls – Skagit Radiology. Contractor: Trico Companies LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1108. Dec. 5.

