Building permits, Feb. 11-15

by
Filed on 22. Feb, 2019

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $12,500 to relocate portable classroom – Sehome High School. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0125. Feb. 11.

2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $12,500 to relocate portable classroom – Sehome High School. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0126. Feb. 11.

3800 Byron Ave., $73,860 to remove current roofing and replace with composition. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0127. Feb. 13.

4736 Spring Brook Court, $133,671 for new sfr w/attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F/ & Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0130. Feb. 14.

Issued

4001 Todd Lane, $1,029,553.6 to construct eight townhome units – Kulshan. Permit no.: BLD2018-0562. Feb. 15.

3801 Bakerview Spur, $1,223,963.7 for interior TI for warehouse – Wildflower. Contractor: Com Steel LLC. Business/tenant: Wildflower. Permit no.: BLD2018-0970. Feb. 15.

3011 Cinema Place 101, $56,400 for interior TI for cafe – Vitality Bowls. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe. Permit no.: BLD2018-1220. Feb. 13.

2400 Donovan Ave. 17, $41,680 for new mobile home in park – Jett. Contractor: Site Services LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0029. Feb. 14.

205 Chestnut St., $346,000 for TI for new bar – Humphrey’s. Contractor: PM Construction. Business/tenant: Humphreys. Permit no.: BLD2019-0031. Feb. 15.

