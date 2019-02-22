Building permits, Feb. 11-15
by ehamann
Filed on 22. Feb, 2019 in Data, Public Records
Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.
Applied
2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $12,500 to relocate portable classroom – Sehome High School. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0125. Feb. 11.
2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $12,500 to relocate portable classroom – Sehome High School. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0126. Feb. 11.
3800 Byron Ave., $73,860 to remove current roofing and replace with composition. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0127. Feb. 13.
4736 Spring Brook Court, $133,671 for new sfr w/attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F/ & Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0130. Feb. 14.
Issued
4001 Todd Lane, $1,029,553.6 to construct eight townhome units – Kulshan. Permit no.: BLD2018-0562. Feb. 15.
3801 Bakerview Spur, $1,223,963.7 for interior TI for warehouse – Wildflower. Contractor: Com Steel LLC. Business/tenant: Wildflower. Permit no.: BLD2018-0970. Feb. 15.
3011 Cinema Place 101, $56,400 for interior TI for cafe – Vitality Bowls. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe. Permit no.: BLD2018-1220. Feb. 13.
2400 Donovan Ave. 17, $41,680 for new mobile home in park – Jett. Contractor: Site Services LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0029. Feb. 14.
205 Chestnut St., $346,000 for TI for new bar – Humphrey’s. Contractor: PM Construction. Business/tenant: Humphreys. Permit no.: BLD2019-0031. Feb. 15.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.