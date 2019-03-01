Building permits, Feb. 18-22

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Mar, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

203 West Chestnut St., $550,000 for interior remodel – Natural Systems Design. Owner 2: Leif Embertson. Permit no.: BLD2019-0137. Feb. 19.

4200 Deemer Road, $270,851.7 to construct new townhomes w/ attached garage – Deemer Road Townhome. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2019-0139. Feb. 20.

4208 Deemer Road, $270,851.7 to construct new townhomes w/ attached garage – Deemer Road Townhome. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2019-0141. Feb. 20.

4212 Deemer Road, $270,851.7 to construct new townhomes w/ attached garage – Deemer Road Townhome. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2019-0142. Feb. 20.

4216 Deemer Road, $270,851.7 to construct new townhomes w/ attached garage – Deemer Road Townhome. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2019-0143. Feb. 20.

800 East Sunset Drive, $35,000 for addition to hold larger cremator – Jerns Funeral. Historical owner: Bytnar Properties LLC. Contractor: T & C Brinkley. Business/tenant: Jerns Funeral Chapel. Owner 2: Brad Bytnar. Permit no.: BLD2019-0145. Feb. 20.

Issued

505 Grand Ave., $190,000 for new rooftop wireless communications facility: Verizon. Contractor: Sterling Telecom & Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0962. Feb. 21.

1200 Xenia St., $249,999.15 for new sfr w/ attached garage. Historical owner: Skeers Construction Inc.. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1007. Feb. 21.

3993 Gentlebrook Lane 43, $173,478.54 for new attached sfr w/ garage – Hansen. Applicant 2: Jon Hansen Investments LLC. Owner 2: Jon Hansen Investments LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1087. Feb. 20.

3993 Gentlebrook Lane 44, $173,478.54 for new attached sfr w/ garage – Hansen. Applicant 2: Jon Hansen Investments LLC. Owner 2: Jon Hansen Investments LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1088. Feb. 20.

4332 Samish Crest Drive, $538,837.7 for new sfr w/attached garage – Haley. Historical owner: Samish Hills Associates. Contractor: Slusher Homes & Remodeling. Permit no.: BLD2018-1216. Feb. 22.

2001 Bill Mcdonald Parkway CS WWU, $254,800 for interior TI to convert open office area into offices. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0026. Feb. 22.

162 East College Way ES WWU, $435,000 for interior TI to create 2 classrooms – WWU. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0028. Feb. 22.

4509 Meridian St., $94,218.24 for new 1536 sqft commercial storage bldg – LBJ investments. Historical owner: IMCO General Construction Inc. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const Co.. Permit no.: BLD2019-0059. Feb. 21.

3800 Byron Ave., $73,860 to remove current roofing and replace with composition. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0127. Feb. 19.