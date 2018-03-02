Building permits, Feb. 19-23

by ehamann

Filed on 02. Mar, 2018

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

834 Blackstone Court, $293,343.50 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0159. Feb. 20.

444 South State St., $100,000 for flat roof assembly roof replacement – Spinnaker. Historical owner: Alexander Ransom & Monique McCoy. Permit no.: BLD2018-0168. Feb. 21.

405 32nd St., 110, $35,000 to modify existing office space – Dawson Construction. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Business/tenant: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0169. Feb. 22.

2400 Elizabeth St., $15,000 for deck, stair and rail repair – Vasa Investments. Contractor: Credo Construction. 2401 Elm St., $15,000 for deck, stair and rail repair – Vasa investments. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0175. Feb. 22.

2323 B St., $165,000 for siding, windows, deck coverings, rails, stairs – B St. Apts. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0179. Feb. 23.

3600 Meridian St., $344,000 for interior remodel, new layout – Lake Whatcom Treatment Center. Historical owner: Platt & Yang 2000 Revocable Trust. Permit no.: BLD2018-0181. Feb. 23.

Issued

2627 Utter St., $22,960 for new detached garage – Pass. Historical owner: Scott Carson. Contractor: Tide Water Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0952. Feb. 20.

1009 11th St., $572,762.86 for new duplex – Libolt. Historical owner: Burdine R. Duppenthaler. Bonded Contractor: Dekoster Excavating Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1084. Feb. 20.

1344 King St. 101, $1,000,000 for remodel for new tenant: Skagit Radiology. Contractor: Tric Companies LLC. Business/tenant: Skagit Radiology Real Estate LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1128. Feb. 22.

2523 Woburn St., $374,113.92 for new duplex with attached garages – Troske. Historical owner: Sunset Land LLC. Contractor: West Coast Limited LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0001. Feb. 23.

1250 Iowa St., $20,000 to fully enclose (E) loading dock: Bay City Supply. Contractor: Credo Construction. Business/tenant: Kathy Steele. Permit no.: BLD2018-0063. Feb. 21.

826 Blackstone Court, $293,343.50 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0071. Feb. 21.

3209 Northwest Ave., $10,000 to replace pylon sign with new: 7-Eleven. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0089. Feb. 22.