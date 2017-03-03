Building permits, Feb. 20-24

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1501 12th St., $15,000 for Pizza’azza – tenant improvement: restaurant expansion. Permit no.: BLD2017-0166. Feb. 21.

1910 Broadway St., $379,943.20 for SaviBank – new bank branch. Historical Owner: Betting the Farm LLC. Contractor: Fisher Construction Group Inc. Owner 2: Dennis Marrs. Permit no.: BLD2017-0167. Feb. 21.

114 West Mgnolia St., 201, $11,000 for Bellingham Crown Plaza LLC. Contractor: Pacific Continental Maint. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0186. Feb. 21.

4015 Kramer Lane, $411,536.92 for Webb – new duplex with attached garages. Historical Owner: Razz Brothers LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0169. Feb. 21.

800 Cornwall Ave., $61,200 for Itek Energy – slab for equipment storage. Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Owner 2: Dave McCarty. Permit no.: BLD2017-0171. Feb. 21.

1024 Kenoyer Drive, $351,581.44 for Zender – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Rosedale Development Inc. Contractor: Z Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0173. Feb. 21.

4313 Blackstone Way, $298,697.42 for Black – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0174. Feb. 22.

2219 Rimland Drive 219, $43,000 for George – office remodel. Electrical Contractor: VECA Electric. Permit no.: BLD2017-0175. Feb. 22.

509 Girard St., $32,000 for Whatcom County – building nonresidential/tenant improvement. Business/tenant: Whatcom County Facilities Management. Permit no.: BLD2017-0176. Feb. 22.

512 North State St., $143,000 for Skirball – interior remodel, mudroom addition. Historical Owner: Michael C. & Kiersten M. Barr. Contractor: Landmark Enterprises Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0179. Feb. 23.

Issued

315 Lakeway Drive, $13,375 for Childcare Worldwide – replace 15 windows. Historical Owner: Calvin & Bernetta K. Leenstra. Business/tenant: Bud Strom. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2017-0180. Feb. 23.

514 West Holly St., $84,938 for City of Bellingham – external restroom addition. Permit no.: BLD2016-1198. Feb. 22.

4192 Meridian St., $11,000 to install new freestanding sign. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0117. Feb. 21.

1208 10th St., $16,000 for E.B. Crumpler & Assoc. – renovate restroom, raise floor. Permit no.: BLD2017-0137. Feb. 24.

1208 10th St., $31,000 for E.B. Crumpler & Assoc. – new bakery. Contractor: Bay City Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0138. Feb. 21.

2319 Fir St., $24,965 for Windermere Property Management – reroof duplex. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing. Property Manager: Windermere Property Management. Permit no.: BLD2017-0152. Feb. 24.

2327 Fir St., $24,295 to replace sheathing & comp. Shingle on duplex. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Property Manager: Windermere Property Management. Permit no.: BLD2017-0152. Feb. 24.

2707 Connelly Ave., $20,643.27 for Connelly Apartments – carport #1. Historical Owner: MJB Real Estate Inc. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Construction. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0157. Feb. 23.

2707 Connelly Ave., $20,643.27 for Connelly Apartments – carport #2. Historical Owner: MJB Real Estate Inc. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Construction. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0158. Feb. 23.

2707 Connelly Ave., $20,643.27 for Connelly Apartments – carport #3. Historical Owner: MJB Real Estate Inc. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Construction. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0159. Feb. 23.