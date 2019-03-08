Building permits, Feb. 25 – Mar. 1

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2839 Broadway St., $43,020 for new detached garage w/ mezzanine – Myers/Coxon. Historical owner: Daniel J. McGuire. Permit no.: BLD2019-0154. Feb. 25.

1110 Samish Way, $518,306.18 for new SFR with detached garage – Hudson. Contractor: TBD. Designer: Altimeter Design Co.. Permit no.: BLD2019-0157. Feb. 26.

2825 Roeder Ave., $24,143 to recover over existing roof – Bellingham Cold Storage. Contractor: Hytech Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0158. Feb. 27.

3231 Laurelwood Ave., $302,471.52 for new 2,304 SF SFR w/ 440 sf att. garage – Koepp. Historical owner: Skip C. Jackson. Owner 2: Michael J. Koepp. Permit no.: BLD2019-0159. Feb. 27.

4768 Spring Brook St., $219,938.20 for new SFR w/ attached garage. Historical owner: City of Bellingham. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0160. Feb. 27.

3028 Lindbergh Ave. B, $250,000 to re-cover (E) single-ply membrane on BLD B – BTC. Contractor: TBD. Owner 2: Bellingham Technical College. Permit no.: BLD2019-0161. Feb. 27.

3028 Lindbergh Ave. C, $100,000 to re-cover (E) single-ply membrane on BLD C – BTC. Contractor: TBD. Owner 2: Bellingham Technical College. Permit no.: BLD2019-0162. Feb. 27.

3028 Lindbergh Ave. G, $150,000 to re-cover (E) single-ply membrane on BLD G – BTC. Contractor: TBD. Owner 2: Bellingham Technical College. Permit no.: BLD2019-0163. Feb. 27.

4764 Spring Brook St., $220,239.16 for new SFR w/ attached garage. Historical owner: City of Bellingham. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0164. Feb. 27.

929 North State St., $60,000 for concrete cast-in-place storm water detention vault. Historical owner: Canoe Street LLC. Contractor: Concrete Structures NW LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0165. Feb. 27.

1204 Xenia St., $295,241 for new SFR w/ attached garage — Skeers. Historical owner: Skeers Construction Inc.. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2019-0167. Feb. 27.

1801 James St., $300,000 for interior remodel w/ exterior alterations to bldg. env – BSD. Historical owner: 12th & Harris LLC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0168. Feb. 27.

4760 Spring Brook St., $147,203.25 for new SFR w/ attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: City of Bellingham. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0169. Feb. 28.

3112 Newmarket St., $20,000 for TI for new salon in (E) office space – Salon Aloha, LLC. Contractor: Moceri Construction Inc.. Business/tenant: Brittany Hooser / Salon Aloha LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0170. Feb. 28.

2500 46th St., $323,681.4 for new SFR w/ attached garage – Markus. Contractor: Plank Construction Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2019-0171. Feb. 28.

1164 Brookstone Drive, $311,609.25 for new SFR w/ attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Thad & Coralee Jacobsen. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2019-0172. Feb. 28.

1151 Ellis St. 101, $38,000 for interior remodel to (E) office suite – Cedarwind Ellis. Permit no.: BLD2019-0174. Feb. 28.

1151 Ellis St. 102, $30,000 for interior remodel to (E) office suite – Cedarwind Ellis. Permit no.: BLD2019-0175. Feb. 28.

1151 Ellis St. 103, $32,000 for interior remodel to (E) office suite – Cedarwind Ellis. Permit no.: BLD2019-0176. Feb. 28.

162 E College Way ES WWU, $250,000 for interior remodel to 3 (E) spaces – WWU. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Western Washington University. Permit no.: BLD2019-0177. Feb. 28.

3125 Old Fairhaven Parkway, $1,150,000 for foundation only for 4-story apt bld over parking – Landmark. Contractor: Man Jae Lee. Permit no.: BLD2019-0179. March 1.

3510 Northwest Ave., $19,000 to remove and replace south decks. Contractor: LJ’s Handyman Service Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0182. March. 1.

Issued

554 West Bakerview Road, $982,496.64 for commercial Building: DBW at Eliza LLC. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50% & Walton Family LLC #2 50%. Architect: Gideon Architect. Permit no.: BLD2018-0731. March 1.

2901 Squalicum Parkway ET, $4,342,122 for TI for O.R. pre-op dept & support spaces – Peace Health. Contractor: JR Abbott Construction Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2018-1111. Feb. 26.

1650 Birchwood Ave., $50,000 for racking permit – Big Lots. Historical owner: ABS WA-0 LLC. Contractor: Skyward Construction Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2018-1222. March 1.

3020 Cherrywood Ave., $362,698.95 for new sfr w/attached garage – Johnson. Permit no.: BLD2019-0085. Feb. 28.

2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $12,500 to relocate portable classroom – Sehome High School. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0125. Feb. 25.

2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $12,500 to relocate portable classroom – Sehome High School. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0126. Feb. 25.

 

