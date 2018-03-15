Building permits, Feb. 26-March 2

by
Filed on 15. Mar, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1243 Lincoln St., $457,020.93 for Langstand Mgmt – New commercial shell building. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0070. Feb. 26.

110 Ashley St., $3,256,180.06 for new 35-unit multifamily building – Ashley Street Properties. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0183. Feb. 26.

1305 Cornwall Ave., $58,000 for new bakery & cafe – The Wild Oat. Historical owner: McGillicutty LLC. Contractor: Cut Once. Permit no.: BLD2018-0185. Feb. 26.

1801 C St., $688,724.44 for midtown studios – Midtown Property Group LLC. Historical owner: Robert O Olson & Mary E Shields. Permit no.: BLD2018-0186. Feb. 26.

604 Harman Court, $182,879.59 for new zero lot line single-family residence with attached garage: PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: BAL Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0187. Feb. 27.

606 Harman Court, $182,879.59 for new zero lot line single-family residence with attached garage: PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: BAL Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0188. Feb. 27.

505 Harman Way, $182,066.54 to construct 1735 sqft duplex with attached garage – PHJ. Contractor: BAL Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0189. Feb. 27.

629 Springside lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0192. Feb. 27.

207 Kentucky St., $264,067.97 for Hope House reconstruction – Catholic Community Services. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Architect: Robert Wright. Permit no.: BLD2018-0194. Feb. 27.

664 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2018-0195. Feb. 28.

700 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2018-0196. Feb. 28.

4751 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2018-0198. Feb. 28.

640 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2018-0199. Feb. 28.

1251 Lincoln St. 102, $45,000 for interior tenant improvement for retail space – Langstan. Historical owner: Lincoln Street Retail LLC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0200. Feb. 28.

1211 Mill Ave., $60,000 to create (2) suites on second floor: Peter James Studios. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Peter James. Permit no.: BLD2018-0206. March 2.

Issued

4562 Meridian St., $12,000 for Kush Kush – Concrete pad for CO2 tank. Engineer of record: Zarosinski Engineering and Design. Permit no.: BLD2016-1018. March 2.

715 Kodiak Lane, $163,008.92 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0375. March 2.

700 Kodiak Lane, $169,413.71 for Cordata Green LLC – new single family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0380. March 2.

702 Kodiak Lane, $197,907.13 for Cordata Green LLC – new single family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0382. March 2.

2433 East Bakerview Road, $75,000 for interior upgrades, additional kiosk – Mcdonalds. Contractor: Ziva Enterprises Inc. Business/tenant: Mcdonalds. Permit no.: BLD2017-1218. Feb. 28.

3638 Meridian St., $256,298.64 for two-story addition, renovation – JTB Dental. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2017-1226. Feb. 26.

2730 Nevada St., $158,196.30 for [IPC] New infill toolkit small house – Swanson. Bonded Contractor: Troy Dykstra Excavating. Contractor: Heron Point Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0040. Feb. 28.

2734 Nevada St., $65,260.20 for [IPC] new carriage house – Swanson. Contractor: Heron Point Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0041. Feb. 28.

855 Blackstone Court, $329,722.26 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Props 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0110. Feb. 27.

689 Chuckanut Drive North, $285,252.86 for [IPC] new single-residence family with attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0123. March 2.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway, $22,855.81 to remodel mgmt offices – GGP Bellis Fair. Contractor: H. B. Hansen Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0128.

2116 Cornwall Ave., $550,000 to replace roofing & repoint masonry: Church of the Assumption. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0141. March 1.

307 Willow Court North, $154,000 to remodel existing single-family residence – Mccartan. Historical owner: Richard A Morrisset & Jennifer E Deshields. Contractor: Highline Construction LLC. Architect: Greg Robinson Architect. Permit no.: BLD2018-0142. Feb. 26.

COMMENTING RULES: We encourage an open exchange of ideas in the BBJ Today community, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. In a nutshell, don't say anything you wouldn't want your mother to read.

So keep your comments:
  • Civil
  • Smart
  • On-topic
  • Free of profanity

We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Ad Search

  • Find ads by keyword.

The Bellingham Business Journal

Marketplace

  • © Sound Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
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