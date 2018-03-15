Building permits, Feb. 26-March 2

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Mar, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1243 Lincoln St., $457,020.93 for Langstand Mgmt – New commercial shell building. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0070. Feb. 26.

110 Ashley St., $3,256,180.06 for new 35-unit multifamily building – Ashley Street Properties. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0183. Feb. 26.

1305 Cornwall Ave., $58,000 for new bakery & cafe – The Wild Oat. Historical owner: McGillicutty LLC. Contractor: Cut Once. Permit no.: BLD2018-0185. Feb. 26.

1801 C St., $688,724.44 for midtown studios – Midtown Property Group LLC. Historical owner: Robert O Olson & Mary E Shields. Permit no.: BLD2018-0186. Feb. 26.

604 Harman Court, $182,879.59 for new zero lot line single-family residence with attached garage: PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: BAL Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0187. Feb. 27.

606 Harman Court, $182,879.59 for new zero lot line single-family residence with attached garage: PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: BAL Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0188. Feb. 27.

505 Harman Way, $182,066.54 to construct 1735 sqft duplex with attached garage – PHJ. Contractor: BAL Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0189. Feb. 27.

629 Springside lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0192. Feb. 27.

207 Kentucky St., $264,067.97 for Hope House reconstruction – Catholic Community Services. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Architect: Robert Wright. Permit no.: BLD2018-0194. Feb. 27.

664 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2018-0195. Feb. 28.

700 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2018-0196. Feb. 28.

4751 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2018-0198. Feb. 28.

640 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2018-0199. Feb. 28.

1251 Lincoln St. 102, $45,000 for interior tenant improvement for retail space – Langstan. Historical owner: Lincoln Street Retail LLC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0200. Feb. 28.

1211 Mill Ave., $60,000 to create (2) suites on second floor: Peter James Studios. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Peter James. Permit no.: BLD2018-0206. March 2.

Issued

4562 Meridian St., $12,000 for Kush Kush – Concrete pad for CO2 tank. Engineer of record: Zarosinski Engineering and Design. Permit no.: BLD2016-1018. March 2.

715 Kodiak Lane, $163,008.92 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0375. March 2.

700 Kodiak Lane, $169,413.71 for Cordata Green LLC – new single family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0380. March 2.

702 Kodiak Lane, $197,907.13 for Cordata Green LLC – new single family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0382. March 2.

2433 East Bakerview Road, $75,000 for interior upgrades, additional kiosk – Mcdonalds. Contractor: Ziva Enterprises Inc. Business/tenant: Mcdonalds. Permit no.: BLD2017-1218. Feb. 28.

3638 Meridian St., $256,298.64 for two-story addition, renovation – JTB Dental. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2017-1226. Feb. 26.

2730 Nevada St., $158,196.30 for [IPC] New infill toolkit small house – Swanson. Bonded Contractor: Troy Dykstra Excavating. Contractor: Heron Point Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0040. Feb. 28.

2734 Nevada St., $65,260.20 for [IPC] new carriage house – Swanson. Contractor: Heron Point Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0041. Feb. 28.

855 Blackstone Court, $329,722.26 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Props 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0110. Feb. 27.

689 Chuckanut Drive North, $285,252.86 for [IPC] new single-residence family with attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0123. March 2.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway, $22,855.81 to remodel mgmt offices – GGP Bellis Fair. Contractor: H. B. Hansen Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0128.

2116 Cornwall Ave., $550,000 to replace roofing & repoint masonry: Church of the Assumption. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0141. March 1.

307 Willow Court North, $154,000 to remodel existing single-family residence – Mccartan. Historical owner: Richard A Morrisset & Jennifer E Deshields. Contractor: Highline Construction LLC. Architect: Greg Robinson Architect. Permit no.: BLD2018-0142. Feb. 26.