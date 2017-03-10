Building permits, Feb. 27-March 3

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4240 Meridian St., $45,000 for Canopy Signs and Sparks on three sides of the canopy. Permit no.: BLD2017-0187. Feb. 27.

804 10th St., $60,000 for The Chrysalis – new movable panel partition system. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0192. Feb. 27.

1100 C St., $16,000 for Aliotti – tenant improvement for building B interior work only. Historical owner: Opportunity Holdings LLC. Designer: Shannon Maris. Permit no.: BLD2017-0194. FEb. 28.

128 East Holly St., $45,000 for Subway – new restaurant in shell building. Permit no.: BLD2017-0203. Feb. 28.

317 South State St., $97,000 for Windermere – rebuild retaining wall. Contractor: Mike Peetoom Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0205. March 1.

815 12th St., $325,400.24 for Koepp – new single-family residence. Permit no.: BLD2017-0208. March 1.

4317 Blackstone Way, $236,010 for Black – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2017-0210. March 2.

1835 Barkley Blvd. 105, $17,000 to create new office space: 1835 Barkley LLC. Electrical Contractor: Veca Electric. Architect: Marcus Johnson. Permit no.: BLD2017-0212. March 2.

1200 East Sunset Drive, $48,156.20 for Verizon – 545 square-foot addition to existing showroom. Contractor: Oracle Contracting Services Inc. Business/tenant: Jim Martin. Permit no.: BLD2017-0214. March 2.

200 Westerly Road, $110,000 for 200- Westerly – shell improvements. Historical owner: Ashoka Subedar & Eric Subong. Contractor: Constantine Builders. Permit no.: BLD2017-0217. March 3.

Issued

1717 Texas St. A $16,000 for 1717 Texas Apartments – new siding. Permit no.: BLD2017-0199. Feb. 28.

1717 Texas St. B $16,000 for 1717 Texas Apartments – new siding. Permit no.: BLD2017-0200. Feb. 28.

2020 Cornwall Ave., $10,000 for Bellingham High School – move portable 100 feet. Permit no.: BLD2017-0206. March 2.

2509 Elmhurst Court, $173,812.76 for Edelstein – new single-family residence. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2016-1195. March 3.

2521 Elmhurst Court, $174,365.52 for Edelstein – new single-family residence. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2016-1197. March 3.

221 West Holly St., $60,000 to remodel for coffee shop/bar: Camber. Contractor: Chuckanut Builders LLC. Owner 2: Wendy Owen. Permit no.: BLD2016-1202. March 2.

1121 Mckenzie Ave., $15,000 for Best Buds Gamin Lounge – new tenant in existing space. Permit no.: BLD2017-0016. Feb. 28.

1212 Brookstone Drive, $269,431.69 for Skeers – new single-family residence. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0030. March 3.

2020 Pacific St., $80,000 for Apex – tenant improvement: remodel offices, add offices.bathrooms/kitchen. Permit no.: BLD2017-0033. Feb. 28.

1205 Brookstone Drive, $275,419.49 for Skeers – new single-family residence. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0057. March 3.

1209 Brookstone Drive, $221,839.12 for Skeers – new single-family residence. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0075. March 3.

1208 Brookstone Drive, $276,712.20 for Skeers – new single-family residence. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0111. March 3.

1401 Electric Ave., $47,000 for Whatcom Falls Park – upper park restroom. Contractor: Ariston Pacific, Inc. Invoiced: City of Bellingham Park Dept. Permit no.: BLD2017-0122. March 2.

2219 Rimland Drive 125, $51,000 for 2219 Rimland – convert office to exercise facility. Electrical Contractor: Veca Electric. Permit no.: BLD2017-0139. March 1.

704 San Juan Place, $382,656.87 for Murray – new single-family residence. Historical Owner: San Juan Park LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0148. March 2.

114 West Magnolia St. 201, $11,000 for Bellingham Crown Plaza LLC. Contractor: Pacific Continental Maintenance LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0168. March 2.

2219 Rimland Drive 219, $43,000 to remodel of existing office suite: Barkley Company. Electrical Contractor: Veca Electric. Permit no.: BLD2017-0175. March 2.