Building Permits, Feb. 4-8

Filed on 15. Feb, 2019

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4772 Spring Brook St., $220,163 for new 1664 sf sfr w/ 279 att garage – Larrabee. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0114. Feb. 5.

4733 Spring Brook St., $133,671 for new sfr w/ detached garage. Historical owner: Charlotte A. Brand. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0117. Feb. 6.

810 Alabama St., $16,283.7 for Brio Cleaners Channel Letters and Pole Sign. Contractor: Signs Plus Permitting. Permit no.: BLD2019-0123. Feb. 8.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 375, $750,000 to combine 3 tenant spaces for new tenant – Playdate. Contractor: Culp Const Company A Utah Corp. Architect: PDMS Design Group. Permit no.: BLD2019-0124. Feb. 8.

Issued

4301 Samish Crest Lane, $564,523.14 for new single family residence with garage. Historical owner: Samish Hills Associates. Contractor: Fowler and Harpe Const Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0907. Feb. 4.

4727 Spring Brook Court, $144,532.93 for 1005 SF new SFR w/detached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Charlotte A. Brand. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1046. Feb. 7.

4731 Spring Brook Court, $144,532.93 for 1005 SF new SFR w/detached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F and Cynthia Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1048. Feb. 7.

800 Harris Ave 101, $20,000 for TI – Electric Bike. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Seattle Electric Bike. Permit no.: BLD2019-0033. Feb. 5.

3100 Woburn St., $562,999.30 for Interior TI of second floor – Peoples Bank. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2019-0068. Feb. 6.

405 32nd St., $55,000 to install new antennas – Verizon. Contractor: Mastec network solutions. Permit no.: BLD2019-0075. Feb. 6.

1821 Valencia St., $25,000 for office reconfiguration – Grizzly. Historical owner: Grizzly Holdings Inc. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Business/tenant: Grizzly Industrial. Permit no.: BLD2019-0086. Feb. 7.

2075 Barkley Blvd., 200, $12,000 for interior remodel to (e) suite – Fyzical Therapy. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0087. Feb. 8.

2130 Utter St., $25,000 for interior and exterior demo of sfr – Hayden. Owner 2: Ralph and Jeannie Hayden. Permit no.: BLD2019-0092. Feb. 8.

 

