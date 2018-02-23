Building Permits, Feb. 5-16

by
Filed on 23. Feb, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4305 Meridian St., $15,000 for Hobby Lobby. Type: Sign and Awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0107. Feb. 15.

854 Blackstone Court, $369,820.04 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Proper 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0108. Feb. 6.

855 Blackstone Court, $329,722.26 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Props 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0110. Feb. 6.

2211 Nevada St., $120,890.07 for substation control house – PSE. Permit no.: BLD2018-0114. Feb. 6.

1815 Olympic Place, $221,389.84 for new single-family residence with attached garage: Henifin. Contractor: Henifin Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0117. Feb. 8.

2100 Alabama St., $28,995 for roof replacement incl rotten sheathing as necessary. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0118. Feb. 8.

1819 Olympic Place, $221,389.84 to construct new 1678 sf single-family residence with attached garage-Henifin. Contractor: Henifin Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0119. Feb. 8.

689 Chuckanut Drive North, $285,252.86 for (IPC) new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeets. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0123. Feb. 8.

2200 Rimland Drive 305, $43,000 for remodel of (E) office suite – Barkley 2200 Building LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0125. Feb. 8.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway, $22,855.81 for remodel Mgmt offices – GGP Bellis Fair. Contractor: H B Hansen Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0128. Feb. 12.

1331 Meador Ave., $500,000 for repair and restore after fire damage – JFJ Company. Contractor: Anacortes Construction SRV LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0130. Feb. 12.

1624 36th St., $197,822.92 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Gregg. Historical owner: RKS Development Inc. Contractor: Slusher Homes & Remodeling. Permit no. BLD2018-0133. Feb. 13.

1040 Fraser St., $29,430 to remove one layer of roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0135. Feb. 14.

2116 Cornwall Ave., $550,000 for reroof of existing church – Church of the Assumption. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0141. Feb. 14.

2005 Alpine Way, $1,154,194 to convert warehouse to commercial kitchen – Bellingham Schools. Historical owner: 2005 Alpine LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0143. Feb. 15.

2901 Squalicum Parkway, $150,000 to remove/replace 2 cooling towers – St. Joseph of Peacehealth. Contractor: Blythe Plumbing & Heating. Engineer of Record: John King. Permit no.: BLD2018-0144. Feb. 15.

488 High St., WL WWU, $80,000 to remodel (e) women’s bathroom for accessibility – WWU WL. Permit no.: BLD2018-0145. Feb. 15.

2303 30th St., $394,436.79 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Rubicon IDC LLC. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0146. Feb. 15.

1017 Jersey St., $292,426 for new single-family residence – Hansen. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0149. Feb. 15.

111 Highland Drive Hi WWU, $282,000 for reroof & roof fall protection – Highland Hall. Permitno.: BLD2018-0151. Feb. 16.

453 South College Drive FA WWU, $360,000 for reroof & roof fall protection – Fairhaven Academic. Permit no.: BLD2018-0152. Feb. 16.

629 High St., MA WWU. $170,000 for reroof & roof fall protection – Mathes Hall. Permit no.: BLD2018-0153. Feb. 16.

1019 jersey St., $293,426 for new single family residence – Hansen. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0155. Feb. 16.

2715 Xenia St., $17,633.28 for 16’x24’ storage building – Veldman. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0157. Feb. 16.

Issued

1650 Texas St., $570,459.60 for Eureka Townhomes – New 5 Unit Building (BLD 1). Historical owner: George R. Inama. Bonded Contractor: Bella Mar LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-0457. Feb. 9.

1310 Ninth St., $11,172,519.10 for Fairhaven Harbor Phase II. Bonden Contractor: Summit COnstruction Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0790. Feb. 13.

704 Springside Lane, $222,154.92 for new single-family residence with attached garage: (Alder 1) Caitac USA Corp. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0371. Feb. 12.

4747 Springside St., $222,354.42 for new single-family residence with attached garage: (Alder 1) Caitac USA Corp. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0372. Feb. 12.

4743 Springside St., $160,491.19 for Kettman – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0400. Feb. 12.

1400 12th St., $40,000 for minor wireless communication facility modification – Verizon. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions. Permit no.: BLD2017-0456. Feb. 6.

1720 North State St., $45,000 for new insulation/drywall, new doorway and ramp – Bham Fitness. Business/tenant: Bellingham Fitness. Permit no.: BLD2017-0627. Feb. 8.

1802 Rainier Ave., $180,292.20 for new single-family residence – All. Contractor: Carl’s Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0854. Feb. 5.

1011 Newton St., $245,916.65 for new 1967 square foot single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0862. Feb. 16.

1327 Railroad Ave., $200,000 for new restaurant in (e) building: Tactus LLC. Historical owner: Daylight Properties LLC. Contractor: Emerald Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0987. Feb. 6.

1615 J St., $4,268,880.61 for three-story mixed use building with 39 unites – Broadway Station. Bonded Contractor: P&P Excavating Inc. Historical owner: Yorkston Family I LLC. Contractor: PM Construction. Applicant 2: Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2017-1004. Feb. 13.

4341 Indigo Lane, $173,098.40 for new single-family residence (model c left): June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1048. Feb. 5.

4338 Indigo Lane, $188,965.49 for new single-family residence (model F right): Juen Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1049. Feb. 5.

1209 18th St., $16,163.84 for new unheated detached garage – Satre. Permit no.: BLD2017-1077. Feb. 14.

4063 Iron Gate Road, $204,270 for new pole-style building – Al’s RV repair. Contractor: Creative Const. & Remodel. Business/tenant: Al’s RV Repair. Permit no.: BLD2017-1101. Feb. 14.

3645 East McLeod Road, $45,000 for new pharmacy, office space – Compass Health. Contractor: Chad Fisher Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1136. Feb. 13.

323 Telegraph Road, $100,000 for tenant improvement to existing office space – Exxel Pacific. Contractor: Exxel pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1212. Feb. 7.

1255 Barkley Blvd. 103, $26,000 for new massage studio – Barkley. Contractor: Harborview Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1217. Feb. 12.

2901 Squalicum Parkway, $3,200,000 for remodel of MRI area – Peace Health. Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0019. Feb. 12.

350 West Orchard Drive, $30,000 for new restroom, lactation room – Trans Ocean Products. Contractor: Credo Construction. Business/tenant: Mike Zapien. Permit no.: BLD2018-0031. Feb. 13.

2211 Rimland Drive, $20,000 to modify existing wireless facility – AT&T. Contractor: General Dynamics Info Tech. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0036. Feb 14.

2200 Rimland Drive 305, $43,000 for remodel of (E) office suite – Barkley 2200 Building LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0125. Feb. 16.

1040 Fraser St., $29,430 to remove one layer of roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0135. Feb. 14.

COMMENTING RULES: We encourage an open exchange of ideas in the BBJ Today community, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. In a nutshell, don't say anything you wouldn't want your mother to read.

So keep your comments:
  • Civil
  • Smart
  • On-topic
  • Free of profanity

We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Ad Search

  • Find ads by keyword.

The Bellingham Business Journal

Marketplace

  • © Sound Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
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