Building Permits, Feb. 5-16

Filed on 23. Feb, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4305 Meridian St., $15,000 for Hobby Lobby. Type: Sign and Awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0107. Feb. 15.

854 Blackstone Court, $369,820.04 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Proper 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0108. Feb. 6.

855 Blackstone Court, $329,722.26 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Props 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0110. Feb. 6.

2211 Nevada St., $120,890.07 for substation control house – PSE. Permit no.: BLD2018-0114. Feb. 6.

1815 Olympic Place, $221,389.84 for new single-family residence with attached garage: Henifin. Contractor: Henifin Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0117. Feb. 8.

2100 Alabama St., $28,995 for roof replacement incl rotten sheathing as necessary. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0118. Feb. 8.

1819 Olympic Place, $221,389.84 to construct new 1678 sf single-family residence with attached garage-Henifin. Contractor: Henifin Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0119. Feb. 8.

689 Chuckanut Drive North, $285,252.86 for (IPC) new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeets. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0123. Feb. 8.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway, $22,855.81 for remodel Mgmt offices – GGP Bellis Fair. Contractor: H B Hansen Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0128. Feb. 12.

1331 Meador Ave., $500,000 for repair and restore after fire damage – JFJ Company. Contractor: Anacortes Construction SRV LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0130. Feb. 12.

1624 36th St., $197,822.92 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Gregg. Historical owner: RKS Development Inc. Contractor: Slusher Homes & Remodeling. Permit no. BLD2018-0133. Feb. 13.

2116 Cornwall Ave., $550,000 for reroof of existing church – Church of the Assumption. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0141. Feb. 14.

2005 Alpine Way, $1,154,194 to convert warehouse to commercial kitchen – Bellingham Schools. Historical owner: 2005 Alpine LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0143. Feb. 15.

2901 Squalicum Parkway, $150,000 to remove/replace 2 cooling towers – St. Joseph of Peacehealth. Contractor: Blythe Plumbing & Heating. Engineer of Record: John King. Permit no.: BLD2018-0144. Feb. 15.

488 High St., WL WWU, $80,000 to remodel (e) women’s bathroom for accessibility – WWU WL. Permit no.: BLD2018-0145. Feb. 15.

2303 30th St., $394,436.79 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Rubicon IDC LLC. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0146. Feb. 15.

1017 Jersey St., $292,426 for new single-family residence – Hansen. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0149. Feb. 15.

111 Highland Drive Hi WWU, $282,000 for reroof & roof fall protection – Highland Hall. Permitno.: BLD2018-0151. Feb. 16.

453 South College Drive FA WWU, $360,000 for reroof & roof fall protection – Fairhaven Academic. Permit no.: BLD2018-0152. Feb. 16.

629 High St., MA WWU. $170,000 for reroof & roof fall protection – Mathes Hall. Permit no.: BLD2018-0153. Feb. 16.

1019 jersey St., $293,426 for new single family residence – Hansen. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0155. Feb. 16.

2715 Xenia St., $17,633.28 for 16’x24’ storage building – Veldman. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0157. Feb. 16.

Issued

1650 Texas St., $570,459.60 for Eureka Townhomes – New 5 Unit Building (BLD 1). Historical owner: George R. Inama. Bonded Contractor: Bella Mar LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-0457. Feb. 9.

1310 Ninth St., $11,172,519.10 for Fairhaven Harbor Phase II. Bonden Contractor: Summit COnstruction Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0790. Feb. 13.

704 Springside Lane, $222,154.92 for new single-family residence with attached garage: (Alder 1) Caitac USA Corp. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0371. Feb. 12.

4747 Springside St., $222,354.42 for new single-family residence with attached garage: (Alder 1) Caitac USA Corp. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0372. Feb. 12.

4743 Springside St., $160,491.19 for Kettman – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0400. Feb. 12.

1400 12th St., $40,000 for minor wireless communication facility modification – Verizon. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions. Permit no.: BLD2017-0456. Feb. 6.

1720 North State St., $45,000 for new insulation/drywall, new doorway and ramp – Bham Fitness. Business/tenant: Bellingham Fitness. Permit no.: BLD2017-0627. Feb. 8.

1802 Rainier Ave., $180,292.20 for new single-family residence – All. Contractor: Carl’s Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0854. Feb. 5.

1011 Newton St., $245,916.65 for new 1967 square foot single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0862. Feb. 16.

1327 Railroad Ave., $200,000 for new restaurant in (e) building: Tactus LLC. Historical owner: Daylight Properties LLC. Contractor: Emerald Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0987. Feb. 6.

1615 J St., $4,268,880.61 for three-story mixed use building with 39 unites – Broadway Station. Bonded Contractor: P&P Excavating Inc. Historical owner: Yorkston Family I LLC. Contractor: PM Construction. Applicant 2: Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2017-1004. Feb. 13.

4341 Indigo Lane, $173,098.40 for new single-family residence (model c left): June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1048. Feb. 5.

4338 Indigo Lane, $188,965.49 for new single-family residence (model F right): Juen Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1049. Feb. 5.

1209 18th St., $16,163.84 for new unheated detached garage – Satre. Permit no.: BLD2017-1077. Feb. 14.

4063 Iron Gate Road, $204,270 for new pole-style building – Al’s RV repair. Contractor: Creative Const. & Remodel. Business/tenant: Al’s RV Repair. Permit no.: BLD2017-1101. Feb. 14.

3645 East McLeod Road, $45,000 for new pharmacy, office space – Compass Health. Contractor: Chad Fisher Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1136. Feb. 13.

323 Telegraph Road, $100,000 for tenant improvement to existing office space – Exxel Pacific. Contractor: Exxel pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1212. Feb. 7.

1255 Barkley Blvd. 103, $26,000 for new massage studio – Barkley. Contractor: Harborview Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1217. Feb. 12.

2901 Squalicum Parkway, $3,200,000 for remodel of MRI area – Peace Health. Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0019. Feb. 12.

350 West Orchard Drive, $30,000 for new restroom, lactation room – Trans Ocean Products. Contractor: Credo Construction. Business/tenant: Mike Zapien. Permit no.: BLD2018-0031. Feb. 13.

2211 Rimland Drive, $20,000 to modify existing wireless facility – AT&T. Contractor: General Dynamics Info Tech. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0036. Feb 14.

2200 Rimland Drive 305, $43,000 for remodel of (E) office suite – Barkley 2200 Building LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0125. Feb. 16.

1040 Fraser St., $29,430 to remove one layer of roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0135. Feb. 14.