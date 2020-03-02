Building permits February 1-14

by mathewroland

Filed on 02. Mar, 2020 in Contents, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

188 E College Way, $50,000 to convert custodial storage room to restroom. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW 18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2020-0103. 2/4/2020

512 E Sunset Dr., $93,600 for stormwater vault. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2020-0111. 2/5/2020

3908 Meridian St., $200,000 for expansion and remodel. Contractor: Davis Schueller Inc. Permit no.: BLD2020-1231. 2/6/2020

23 Bellwether Way, $110,000 for TI to office suite. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2020-0075. 2/6/2020

162 E College Way, $30,000 to remodel gender neutral restroom. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW 18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2020-0059. 2/7/2020

1210 11th St., $36,000 for interior TI for new restaurant. Contractor: Tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2020-0125. 2/10/2020

2433 E Bakerview Rd., $25,000 to remodel service area. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2020-1145. 2/10/2020

21 Bellwether Way, $45,000 to divide space into barre studio and vacant space. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2020-0126. 2/10/2020

3900 Spur Ridge Ln., $80,000 for offices in unfinished space. Contractor: Service Master. Permit no.: BLD2020-0131. 2/11/2020

4164 Meridian St., $10,000 for 3rd floor office renovations. Contractor: Ray Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2020-0066. 2/11/2020

4043 Northwest Ave., $1,471,974.04 for new medical office building. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2020-1201. 2/11/2020

1306 Commercial St., $16,250 to hang tile and insulate. Contractor: Colacurcio Brothers Construction. Permit no.: BLD2020-0136. 2/11/2020

162 E College Way. $788,675 for remodel of classrooms, labs and offices. Contractor: Diverse Contractors & Associates LLC. Permit no.: BLD2020-0579. 2/11/2020

1310 Commercial St., 16,250 to hang acoustic ceiling and insulate. Contractor: Colacurcio Brothers Construction. Permit no.: BLD2020-0137. 2/11/2020

342 36th St., $375,000 to remodel new gym. Contractor: Wilcox Construction. Permit no.: BLD2020-1225. 2/12/2020

1155 N State St., $20,000 to convert suites to smaller suites and add exterior door. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2020-0146. 2/13/2020

107 Chuckanut Dr. N., $40,000 to install new curb and sidewalk. Contractorr: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2020-0150. 2/14/2020

952 N State St., $447,956.67 for additions to existing shop/studio. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW 18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2020-0730. 2/14/2020