Building permits, Jan. 1-5
by ehamann
Filed on 12. Jan, 2018 in Data, Public Records
Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.
Applied
2523 Woburn St., $374,113.92 for new duplex with attached garage – Troske. Historical owner: Sunset Land LLC. Contractor: Westcoast Limited LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0001. Jan 2.
625 North State St., $13,600 for new exterior ramp – VFW Post #1585. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2018-0002. Jan 2.
2950 Sunset Drive, $313,887.63 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Taylor. Historical owner: Brian W. Lyndie E. Case. Contractor: Paul Taylor Homes. Permit no.: BLD2018-0006. Jan. 3.
2940 Squalicum Parkway 203, $120,000 for interior remodel to (E) Building – Bellingham Ent. Permit no.: BLD2018-0007. Jan. 4.
1229 Brookstone Drive, $307,957.31 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Consr. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0008. Jan. 4.
1704 North State St., $73,000 for tenant improvement – new offices & restroom renovations – prime sports institute. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Prime Sports Institute. Permit no: BLD2018-0009. Jan. 4.
910 14th St., $55,000 for bathroom remodel – St. James Presbyterian. Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0010. Jan. 4.
700 San Juan Place, $377,829.89 for new single-family residence with attached garage – San Juan Park LLC. Historical owner: San Juan Park LLC. Contractor: San Juan Park LLC. Lender: Heritage Bank. Permit no.: BLD2018-0012. Jan. 5.
$40,000 for Stormwater Detention Facility – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2018-0013. Jan. 5.
4315 Harrison St., $556,594.33 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Moore. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0014. Jan. 5.
Issued
1224 Cornwall Ave., $20,000 for modification to (E) telecommunication facility – Sprint. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2017-1130. Jan.3.
