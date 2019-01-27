Building Permits, Jan. 14-18

by ehamann

Filed on 27. Jan, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1400 Iowa St., $10,000 for deo of non-bearin int. Walls – Pape. Historical owner: Seas Holding LLC. Contractor: Rubicon Construction LLC.

3005 Cinema Place, $34,825 for new walkin cooler – Regal Cinemas. Contractor: Lynden Sheet Metal Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0045. Jan. 15.

4051 Hammer Drive 101, $20,000 for marijuana extraction lab. Historical owner: 4051 Hammer Drive LLC. Contractor: Razz Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0046. Jan. 15.

1601 Iowa St., $20,000 for Autohaus – sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0048. Jan. 16.

921 Whitewater Drive, $486,308.61 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Samish Heights. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0049. Jan. 16.

311 Grand Ave., $20,000 to remodel to 2 basement locations – Whatcom County Courthouse. Permit no.: BLD2019-0053. Jan. 17.

1206 Xenia St., $257,591.25 for new single-family residence with attached garage K-Skeers. Historical owner: Skeers Construction Inc. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Architect: Grinstead and Wagner Architects. Permit no.: BLD2019-0054. Jan. 17.

Huntington St., $406,545.30 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Hardin. Contractor: TBD. Historical owner: Andrew J and Kathleen V. Shaker. Permit no.: BLD2019-0056. Jan. 17.

4509 Meridian St., $94,218.24 for new 1536 sqft commercial storage building – LBJ investments. Historical owner: IMCO General Construction Inc. Contractor: Alvord and Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2019-0059. Jan. 18.

1212 Samish Way, $357,109.36 for new 2712 sf single-family residence with attached 400 sf garage – SLusher. Historical owner: Toshihiko Yamada. Owner 2: Trent Slusher. Permit no.: BLD2019-0060. Jan. 18.

3131 Ferry Ave., $10,000 for balcony remodel – CDG LLC. Contractor: LJ’s Handyman Service Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0061. Jan. 18.

1214 Samish Way, $369,149.35 for new 2791 sf single-family residence with 434 sf attached garage – Slusher. Permit no.: BLD2019-0062. Jan. 18.

Issued

3015 Maynard Place, $381,936.14 for construct new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Hayes Family Trust. Permit no.: BLD2018-0541. Jan. 16.

1726 East Sunset Drive, $383,878.93 for new triplex (see BLD2018-0225 foundation). Historical owner: Robert B. and Leanne M. Washburn. Contractor: Robinson Hardwood and Homes LLC. Applicant 2: AVT Consulting. Permit no.: BLD2018-0990. Jan. 15.

4750 SPring Brook Court, $212,951.40 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1096. Jan. 16.

4745 Spring Brook St., $213,907.40 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builder LLC Permit no.: BLD2018-1100. Jan. 16.

2034 Franklin St., $15,000 for 1st and 2nd floor remodel – Favinger Plumbing. Contractor: Rose Construction. Business/tenant: Favinger Plumbing In. Architect: Grinstad and Wagner Architects. Permit no.: BLD2019-0019. Jan. 15.

