Building Permits, Jan. 15-19

by
Filed on 02. Feb, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

260 East Bakerview Road, $194,015.73 for installing new light poles, site repairs – Bridge Creek. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0027. Jan. 16.

4141 Deemer Road, $97,248.75 for new light poles and ADA ramps – Heather Commons. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0028. Jan. 16.

214 Prince Ave., $107,643.75 for new light poles and ADA ramps, site repairs – Prince Court. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD208-0029. Jan. 16.

350 West ORchard Drive, $30,000 for new restroom, lactation room – Trans Ocean Products. Contractor: Credo Construction. Business/tenant: Mike Zapien. Permit no.: BLD2018-0031. Jan. 16.

3876 Hannegan Road, $20,000 overhead door – Zender’s Inc. Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Business/tenant: Bruce Zender. Permit no.: BLD2018-0033. Jan. 18.

2211 Rimland Drive, $20,000 to modify existing wireless facility – AT&T. Contractor: General Dynamics Info Tech. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0036. Jan. 17.

4509 Meridian St., $15,000 to modify existing wireless facility – Verizon. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0039. Jan. 17.

2730 Nevada St., $158,196.30 for (IPC) new infill toolkit small house – Swanson. Contractor: Heron Point Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0040. Jan. 18.

2734 Nevada St., $65,26.20 for (IPC) new carriage house – Swanson. Contractor: Heron Point Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0041. Jan. 18.

140 Ashley St., $654,045 for Foundation only for new multifamily building. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0043. Jan. 18.

3891 Northwest Ave., $11,420 for Northwest Chevrolet. Type: Sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0044. Jan. 18.

1400 Larrabee Ave., $19,740 for Hillcrest Chapel ReRoof – Mechanical roof. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0045. Jan. 18.

2844 Lyle St., $279,860.84 for new single-family residence with detached garage – Myers. Historical owner: Richard B. & Janice D. Clark. Permit no.: BLD2018-0047. Jan. 18.

2533 Xenia St., $133,881.35 for new single-family residence with detached garage – Myers. Contractor: Myers General Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0054. Jan. 19.

2533 Xenia St., $10,102.40 for detached garage – Myers. Contractor: Myers General Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0055. Jan. 19.

Issued

1031 West Bakerview Road, $59,790 for interior tenant improvement-Starbucks. Contractor: Edwards Construction Group. Business/tenant: Starbucks. Permit no.: BLD2017-0910. Jan. 16.

1012 Newton St., $313,743.47 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical Owner: Yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0962. Jan. 16.

1149 North State St., $29,000 for new juice bar and cafe – Big Love Juice. Permit no.: BLD2017-1082. 4310 Samish Crest Drive, $545,932.07 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Bornstein. Historical owners: Samish Hills Associates. Contractor: Plank Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1098. Jan. 19.

805 Blackstone Court, $306,213.07 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Historical Owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1103. Jan. 18.

2701 Meridian St., $95,000 for interior alterations – Who Datt LLC. Historical owner: Richard A. & Jill A. Reimers. Contractor. Sims Masonry LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1104. Jan. 16.

260 East Bakerview Road, $142,522.80 for new siding, roof, windows – Bridge Creek. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1191. Jan. 19.

262 East Bakerview Road, $142,522.80 for new siding, roof, windows – Bridge Creek. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1192. Jan. 19.

264 East Bakerview Road, $142,522.80 for new siding, roof, windows – Bridge Creek. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1193. Jan. 19.

268 East Bakerview Road, $142,522.80 for new siding, roof, windows – Bridge Creek. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1194. Jan. 19.

270 East Bakerview Road, $142,522.80 for new siding, roof, windows – Bridge Creek. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1195. Jan. 19.

272 East Bakerview Road, $142,522.80 for new siding, roof, windows – Bridge Creek. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1196. Jan. 19.

274 East Bakerview Road, $142,522.80 for new siding, roof, windows – Bridge Creek. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1197. Jan. 19.

278 East Bakerview Road, $142,522.80 for new siding, roof, windows – Bridge Creek. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1198. Jan. 19.

282 East Bakerview Road, $142,522.80 for new siding, roof, windows – Bridge Creek. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1199. Jan. 19.

286 East Bakerview Road, $142,522.80 for new siding, roof, windows – Bridge Creek. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1200. Jan. 19.

4141 Deemer Road, $135,202.46 for new siding, roof, selective windows – Heather Commons. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1201. Jan. 19.

4155 Deemer Road, $135,202.46 for new siding, roof, selective windows – Heather Commons. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1202. Jan. 19.

4163 Deemer Road, $135,202.46 for new siding, roof, selective windows – Heather Commons. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1203. Jan. 19.

4169 Deemer Road, $135,202.46 for new siding, roof, selective windows – Heather Commons. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1204. Jan. 19.

4175 Deemer Road, $135,202.46 for new siding, roof, selective windows – Heather Commons. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1205. Jan. 19.

4181 Deemer Road, $135,202.46 for new siding, roof, selective windows – Heather Commons. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1206. Jan. 19.

214 Prince Ave., $308,726.29 for new siding, roof, selective windows – Prince Court. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1207. Jan. 19.

216 Prince Ave., $308,726.29 for new siding, roof, selective windows – Prince Court. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1208. Jan. 19.

1310 Ninth St., $50,000 for masonry stair and elevator shafts only – Fairhaven Harbor, Historical owner: Dominion Sustainable Development Corp. Contractor: Summit Construction Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1214. Jan. 16.

1031 West Bakerview Road, $19,777 for Starbucks Bakerview. Type: sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1219. Jan. 16.

1323 11th St., $10,500 for new tavern in (E) suite – Melvin Brewing. Contractor: Bay City Construction Company. Permit no.: BLD2018-0018. Jan. 19.

3876 Hannegan Road, $20,000 for overhead door – Zender’s Inc. Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Business/tenant: Bruce Zender. Permit no.: BLD2018-0033. Jan. 18.

1400 Larrabee Ave., $19,740 for Hillcrest Chapel ReRoof – Mechanical roof. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0045. Jan. 18.

 

