Building Permits, Jan. 21-25

by ehamann

Filed on 31. Jan, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

3115 30th St., $22,944, New unheated shop – Henthorn. Historical owner: Steven B. LLC. BLD2019-0063. Jan. 22.

1826 Lakeside Ave., $329,284.02, New 2488 sf SFR w/ 525 sf attached garage – Langei. Historical owner: Sheila M. Gordon, Contractor: TBD. BLD2019-0064. Jan. 22.

600 Harman Court, $181,266.93, New 1383 sf sfr w/ 263 sf attached garage – PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: BAL Construction Inc. BLD2019-0065. Jan. 22.

602 Harman Court, $181,266.93, New 1383 sf sfr w/ 263 sf attached garage – PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: BAL Construction Inc. BLD2019-0066. Jan. 22.

3100 Woburn St., $562,999.3, Interior TI of 2nd floor – Peoples Bank. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. BLD2019-0068. Jan. 23.

444 South State St., $947,984, Bldg 1 -building envelope and exterior breezeway. BLD2019-0069. Jan. 23.

444 South State St., $809,464, Bldg 2 -building envelope and exterior breezeway. BLD2019-0070. Jan. 23.

444 South State St., $585,949, Bldg 3 -building envelope and exterior breezeway. BLD2019-0071. Jan. 23.

444 South State St., $656,679, Bldg 4 -building envelope and exterior breezeway. BLD2019-0072. Jan. 23.

506 Ohio St., $20,000, Interior and exterior change to (e) auto repair shop. Contractor: Scoboria Construction, Inc. BLD2019-0074. Jan. 23.

405 32nd St., $55,000, Install new antennas – Verizon. Contractor: Mastec network solutions. BLD2019-0075. Jan. 23.

1601 Iowa St., $40,000, Autohaus. Contractor:The Sign Post, Inc. BLD2019-0079. Jan. 25

Issued

1650 Birchwood Ave., $800,000, Facade work and interior remodel – Big Lots. Historical owner: ABS WA-0 LLC. Contractor: Skyward Construction. BLD2018-1066. Jan. 22.

480 Bayview Drive, $200,000, Demo of pedestrian overpass – City of Bellingham. Contractor: TBD. BLD2018-1177. Jan. 23.

1616 Cornwall Ave., 109, $18,500, Interior TI to combine existing offices – Unity Care NW. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Business/tenant: Unity Care NW. BLD2018-1221. Jan. 25.

4300 Blackstone Way, $258,590.35, New SFR w/attached garage – Alliance Properties. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. BLD2018-0015. Jan. 25.

516 High St., OM WWU, $36,000, Add wall and door to (E) office space – WWU. BLD2019-0038. Jan. 24.

3005 Cinema Place, $34,825, New walkin cooler – regal cinemas. Contractor: Lynden Sheet Metal Inc. BLD2019-0045.Jan. 24.