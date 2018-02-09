Building permits, Jan. 22-26

by ehamann

Filed on 09. Feb, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

850 Blackstone Court, $430,329.81 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Prop. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0057. Jan. 22.

1713 Fourth St., $273.372.14 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Burke. Historical owner: Moceri Construction Inc. Contractor: Dan Hicks Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0058. Jan. 22.

2537 Xenia st., $124,861.25 for new single-family residence – Myers. Contractor: Myers General Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0059. Jan. 22.

2537 Xenia St., $10,102.40 for new detached garage – Myers. Contractor: Myers General Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0060. Jan. 22.

1114 Potter St., $45,000 for repair of platform, steps & refinish steel – Aren Hanna. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0062. Jan. 23.

1250 Iowa St., $20,000 for new overhead doors and dock shelters – Bay City Supply. Contractor: Credo Construction. Business/tenant: Kathy Steele. Permit no.: BLD2018-0063. Jan. 23.

1331 Meador Ave., $20,000 for demolition of non-bearing walls due to fire. Contractor: Anacortes Construction Services. Permit no.: BLD2018-0068. Jan. 25.

Issued

4731 Springside St., $217,642.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0665. Jan. 23.

4739 Springside St., $179,881.32 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0894. Jan. 26.

2098 Xenia St., $337,195.87 for new duplex – Foree LLC. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0994. Jan. 26.

2435 Strider Lane 104, $12,500 for marijuana processing plant – Strider Farms LLC. Owner 2: Joshua Gatewood. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Strider Farms LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1038. Jan. 22.

1065 East Sunset Drive, $175,000 for tenant improvement and mezzanine addition – Latitude Restaurants. Permit no.: BLD2017-1040. Jan. 22.

625 North State St., $13,600 for new exterior ramp – VFW Post #1585. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2018-0002. Jan. 24.

2075 Barkley Blvd., $12,000 for Whatcom Eye. Type: Sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post. Permit no.: BLD2108-0021. Jan. 24.

3891 Northwest Ave., $11,420 for Northwest Chevrolet. Type: Sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0044. Jan. 22.

1331 Meador Ave., $20,000 for demolition of non-bearing walls due to fire. Contractor: Anacortes Construction Services. Permit no.: BLD2018-0068. Jan. 26.

514 State St. 203, $200,000 for remodel of existing condo unit – Lindsay. Historical owner: Hill Family Trust. Contractor: Emerald Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0051. Jan. 25.

3891 Northwest Ave., $11,420 for Northwest Chevrolet. Type: Sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0044. Jan. 22.