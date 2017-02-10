Building permits, Jan. 23-27
by ehamann
Filed on 10. Feb, 2017 in Data, Market Indicators
Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.
Applied
1200 Birchwood Ave., $100,000 for Avamere Health Services. Contractor: Structural Dynamics LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0042. Jan. 17.
913 Squalicum Way, $4,010,764.44 for Squalicum Lofts – new two-story comm building. Permit no.: BLD2017-0046. Jan. 17.
2219 Rimland Drive 201, $12,000 for George – tenant improvement and demising walls. Permit no.: BLD2017-0050. Jan. 17.
1205 Brookstone Drive, $275,419.49 for Skeers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Skeers Construction, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0057. Jan. 19.
350 West Orchard Drive, $44,000 for Trans Ocean – building mods for new conveyor. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0064. Jan. 20.
2505 Elmhurst Court, $191,084.50 for Edelstein – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0065. Jan. 20.
2517 Elmhurst Court, $191,084.50 for Edelstein – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0066. Jan. 20.
Approved
516 High St., $50,000 for Old Main, Western Washington University, second floor, suite 280 remodel. Permit no.: BLD2016-0704. Jan. 20.
114 West Magnolia St., 200, $48,000 for Crown Plaza – office remodel. Jan. 19.
1215 Old Fairhaven Parkway 101, $49,000 to remodel office into hair salon: Salon Bellissima. Contractor: Highline Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1157. Jan. 20.
4092 Pacific Highway, $37,785.45 for remodel & new mezzanine; new auto repair tenant. Contractor: E Con Equipment Solutions LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1159. Jan. 17.
2020 Cornwall Ave., $500,000 for Bellingham High School – athletic field light poles and perimeter fence. Permit no.: BLD2016-1189. Jan. 17.
1 Bellis Fair Parkway, $78,611 for Bellis Fair – install sliding doors at foodcourt vestibule. Contractor: NW Door Pro. Permit no.: BLD2017-0011. Jan. 20.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.