Building permits, Jan. 23-27

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1200 Birchwood Ave., $100,000 for Avamere Health Services. Contractor: Structural Dynamics LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0042. Jan. 17.

913 Squalicum Way, $4,010,764.44 for Squalicum Lofts – new two-story comm building. Permit no.: BLD2017-0046. Jan. 17.

2219 Rimland Drive 201, $12,000 for George – tenant improvement and demising walls. Permit no.: BLD2017-0050. Jan. 17.

1205 Brookstone Drive, $275,419.49 for Skeers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Skeers Construction, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0057. Jan. 19.

350 West Orchard Drive, $44,000 for Trans Ocean – building mods for new conveyor. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0064. Jan. 20.

2505 Elmhurst Court, $191,084.50 for Edelstein – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0065. Jan. 20.

2517 Elmhurst Court, $191,084.50 for Edelstein – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0066. Jan. 20.

Approved

516 High St., $50,000 for Old Main, Western Washington University, second floor, suite 280 remodel. Permit no.: BLD2016-0704. Jan. 20.

114 West Magnolia St., 200, $48,000 for Crown Plaza – office remodel. Jan. 19.

1215 Old Fairhaven Parkway 101, $49,000 to remodel office into hair salon: Salon Bellissima. Contractor: Highline Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1157. Jan. 20.

4092 Pacific Highway, $37,785.45 for remodel & new mezzanine; new auto repair tenant. Contractor: E Con Equipment Solutions LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1159. Jan. 17.

2020 Cornwall Ave., $500,000 for Bellingham High School – athletic field light poles and perimeter fence. Permit no.: BLD2016-1189. Jan. 17.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway, $78,611 for Bellis Fair – install sliding doors at foodcourt vestibule. Contractor: NW Door Pro. Permit no.: BLD2017-0011. Jan. 20.