Building permits, Jan. 28-Feb. 1

Filed on 07. Feb, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

3020 Cherrywood Ave., $362,698.95 for new sfr w/attached garage – Johnson. Permit no.: BLD2019-0085. Jan. 28.

1821 Valencia St., $25,000 for office reconfiguration – Grizzly. Historical owner: Grizzly Holdings Inc. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Business/tenant: Grizzly Industrial. Permit no.: BLD2019-0086. Jan. 28.

2075 Barkley Blvd., 200, $12,000 for interior remodel to (e) suite – Fyzical Therapy. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0087. Jan. 28.

2600 McLeod Road, $30,000 for concrete pads for LP tank and generator – TMobile. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0090. Jan. 28.

2130 Utter St., $25,000 for interior and exterior demo of sfr – Hayden. Permit no.: BLD2019-0092. Jan. 29.

233 South State St., $140,000 for remodel to one unit in four-plex – Spithill/Brown. Contractor: 2nd Story Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0093. Jan. 29.

929 Nevada St., $807,582.84 for new 3-unit townhome. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0095. Jan. 29.

4303 Blackstone Way, $272,506.55 for 1925 sf sfr w/ 610 sf attached garage – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0096. Jan. 29.

444 15th St., $10,143.48 for new carport and hot tub gazebo. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0097. Jan. 30.

834 Briar Road, $797,182.9 for new 5742 sfr w/ attached garage – TIPA. Historical owner: Joseph J. and Lilliana S. Deck. Contractor: Hindman Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0099. Jan. 30.

1440 10th St., 102, $175,000 to combine suites 102 and 103 for new office – Conversica. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0104. Jan. 31.

2901 Bill Mcdonald Parkway, $2,500,000 for reroof and ext cladding replacement – Birnam Wood. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0106. Jan. 31.

Issued

525 Darby Drive, $15,428.88 for carport a: DBW at Eliza LLC. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50% & Walton Family LLC #2 50%. Permit no.: BLD2018-0620. Jan. 29.

4420 Meridian St., $500,000 for remodel to (e) department store – Walmart. Owner: Walmart Financial Shared Services. Contractor: Engineered Structures Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1135. Jan. 29.

2039 Moore St., $150,000 to convert existing space to brewery/tavern – Stemma Brewing. Contractor: Tenant. Business/tenant: Jason and Kimberly Harper – Stemma Brewing. Architect: Marcus Johnson. Permit no.: BLD2018-1174. Jan. 30.

4015 Eliza Ave., 18, $30,000 for manufactured home installation – Rojo. Contractor: Eliseo Rojo/Carmen Rojo. Permit no.: BLD2018-1200. 43447, Jan. 29.

444 South State St. BLD 1, $93,150 for BLD 1 flat roof replacement – Spinnaker Reach. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0005. Feb. 1

444 South State St. BLD 2, $82,800 for BLD 2 flat roof replacement – Spinnaker Reach. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0011. Jan. 31.

444 South State St. BLD 3, $62,100 for BLD 3 flat roof replacement – Spinnaker Reach. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0012. Jan. 31.

444 South State St. BLD 4, $62,100 for BLD 4 flat roof replacement – Spinnaker Reach. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0013. Jan. 31.

1601 Iowa St., $20,000 for Autohaus – sign or awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0048. 43481, Jan. 31.

311 Grand Ave., $20,000 for remodel to 2 basement locations – Whatcom County Courthouse. Permit no.: BLD2019-0053. Jan. 31.

3131 Ferry Ave., $10,000 for balcony remodel – CDG LLC. Contractor: LJ’s Handyman Service Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0061. Jan. 31.

506 Ohio St., $20,000 for Interior and exterior change to (e) auto repair shop. Contractor: Scoboria Construction, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0074. Jan. 31.

1601 Iowa St., $40,000 for Autohaus – sign or awning. Contractor: The Sign Post, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0079. Feb.1.