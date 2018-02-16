Building permits, Jan. 29-Feb. 2

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more.

Applied

826 Blackstone Court, $293,343.50 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0071. Jan. 29.

830 Blackstone Court, $292,425.10 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0072. Jan. 29.

30 Bellis Fair Parkway, $30,000 for installing 2 Channel Letter signs, 4 circular box signs. Contractor: Signmart LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0077. Jan. 30.

3209 Northwest Ave., $10,000 to replace pylon sign with new – 7-Eleven. Contractor: The Sign Post. Permit no.: BLD2018-0089. Jan. 31.

1204 East McLeod Road, $30,858.24 for new 672 sf pole building – Martin. Contractor: Town & Country Post Frame Buildings. Permit no.: BLD2018-0095. Feb. 1.

2504 Kulshan St., $36,506.40 for detached garage with lean-to – Griffith. Historical owner: Griffith Furniture Inc. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0099. Feb. 2.

Issued

232 West Kellogg Road, $10,575,2996.64 for WCC – Learning Commons. Contractor: Colacurcio Brothers Construction. Permit no.: BLD2016-0313. Jan. 31.

4264 Pacific Highway, $50,000 for bridge replacement – Terra Ferma. Contractor: Dirt Works Bellingham. Contact: Craig Parkinson, Cascade Engineering Group. Permit no.: BLD206-0923. Jan. 31.

601 14th St., $393,472.60 for new single-family residence with carport – Mcminn/Trimingham. Historical owner: Kathleen K. Warner Jr (96.5 percent), Patricia K. Warner (3.5 percent). Contractor: Janigo Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0763. Feb. 2.

4735 Springside St., $224,104.73 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0875. Jan. 29.

4326 Pacific Highway, $85,000 to finish second floor, install platform lift – Vodis. Permit no.: BLD2017-0950. Feb. 2.

4305 Meridian St., $1,505,000 for new retail tenant – Hobby Lobby. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0983. Jan. 31.

192 East Kellogg Road, $400,000 to replace decks, patios, windows, doors – Spring Creek Apts. Applicant 2: Chicago Exhibitors Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0989. Jan. 31.

448 Donovan Ave., $278,537.82 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Winter. Contractor: Paul Taylor Homes. Historical owner: Rae A. Hall, Jodie L. Taylor, Stuart D. JR, Michael D., Jeffrey S. and Steven Heaton. Permit no.: BLD2017-1013. Jan. 31.

700 San Juan Place, $377,829.89 for new single-family residence with attached garage – San Juan Park LLC. Historical owner: San Juan Park LLC. Contractor: San Juan Park LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0012. Jan. 30.

260 East Bakerview Road, $194,015.73 for installing new light poles, site repairs – Bridge Creek. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0027. Feb. 1.

4141 Deemer Road, $97,248.75 for new light poles and ADA ramps – Heather Commons. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0028. Feb. 1.

214 Prince Ave., $107,643.75 for new light poles and ada ramps, site repairs – Prince Court. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0029. Feb. 1.

140 Ashley St., $654,045 for foundation only for new multifamily building. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0043. Jan. 30. Permit no.: BLD2018-0043. Jan. 30.

2626 Donovan Ave., $16,650 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0079. Jan. 31.

2680 Donovan Ave., $16,650 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0080. Jan. 31.

2644 Donovan Ave., $16,650 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0081. Jan. 31.

2636 Donovan Ave., $19,995 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0082. Jan. 31.

2654 Donovan Ave., $19,995 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0083. Jan. 31.

2692 Donovan Ave., $19,995 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0084. Jan. 31.

2608 Donovan Ave., $19,995 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0085. Jan. 31.

2650 Donovan Ave., $22,250 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0086. Jan. 31.

2664 Donovan Ave., $22,250 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0087. Jan. 31.

2674 Donovan Ave., $17,295 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0088. Jan. 31.

