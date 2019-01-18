Building Permits, Jan. 7-11

by ehamann

Filed on 18. Jan, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2034 Franklin St., $15,000 for first and second floor remodel – Favinger Plumbing. Contractor: Rose Construction. Business/tenant: Favinger Plumbing Inc. Architect: Grinstad and Wagner Architects. Permit no.: BLD2019-0019. Jan. 7.

2001 Bill McDonald Parkway CS WWU, $254,800 for interior tenant improvement to convert open office area into offices – WWU. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0026. Jan. 9.

162 East College Way ES WWU, $435,000 for interior TI to create two classrooms – WWU. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0028. Jan. 9.

2400 Donovan Ave., 17, $41,680 for new mobile home in park – Jett. Contractor: Site Services LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0029. Jan. 9.

205 East Chestnut St., $346,000 for TI for new bar – Humphreys. Contractor: PM Construction. Permit no.: BLD2019-0031. Jan. 9.

800 Harris Ave., 101, $20,000 for interior TI – Electric Bike. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Seattle Electric Bike. Permit no.: BLD2019-0033. Jan. 9.

522 36th St., $364,335.94 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Heron Point. Historical owner: Heron Point Properties LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0037. Jan. 11.

516 High St. Om WWU, $36,000 to add wall and door to (e) office space – WWU. Permit no.: BLD2019-0038. Jan. 11.

Issued

4329 Meridian St., $36,000 for TI for new trampoline park – Summit Trampoline. Historical owner: DN Clovis LLC. Contractor: The Andrews Group LLC. Business/tenant: Summit Trampoline. Permit no.: BLD2018-1053. Jan. 7.

1306 Cornwall Ave., $40,000 for tenant improvement for new coffee shop – Blue Koi. Historical owner: Whatcom Center LLC. Applicant 2: Melanie Young. Business/tenant: Blue Koi SPC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1090. Jan. 9.

1405 Dupont St., $90,050 for day care facility – Grade K-5. Historical owner: Yorkston Family I LLC. Contractor: PM Construction. Architect: Grinstead and Wagner Architects. Permit no.: BLD2018-1134. Jan. 8.

1211 Granary Ave., 301, $50,000 for new yoga studio on third floor – Bellingham Yoga Collective. Architect: Jennifer Moehl. Permit no.: BLD2018-1152. Jan. 7.

800 Cornwall Ave., $92,000 to install equip. platform in (e) facility – Silfab Solar WA. Historical owner: Port of Bellingham. Contractor: Market Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Silfab Solar WA. Permit no.: BLD2018-1159. Jan. 10.

2925 Newmarket St., 101, $50,000 for interior TI – Mod Pizza. Contractor: James E. John Const. Co Inc. Business/tenant: Mod Pizza. Permit no.: BLD2018-1186. Jan. 9.

4055 Hammer Drive 103, $10,000 to convert existing space to drying RM/storage – Green Dreamer. Business/tenant: Green Dreamer. Permit no.: BLD2018-1227. Jan. 10.

400 Sequoia Drive 202/106, $618,203.57 for suites 106 and 202 tenant improvement – Safeway/Albertsons. Historical owner: Tay Ku LLC 50% and Cordata Venture LLC 50%. Contractor: Woodman Construction. Business/tenant: Albertsons/Safeway Offices. Permit no.: BLD2018-1229. Jan. 10.