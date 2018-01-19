Building Permits, Jan. 8-Jan. 12

by ehamann

Filed on 19. Jan, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1323 11th St., $10,500 for new tavern in (E) suite – Melvin Brewing. Contractor: Bay City Construction Company. Permit no.: BLD2017-0018. Jan. 8.

2901 Squalicum Parkway, $3,200,000 for remodel of MRI Area – Peace Health. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0019. Jan. 9.

2075 Barkley Blvd, $12,000 for Whatcom Eye. Contractor: The Sign Post. Permit no.: BLD2018-0021. Jan. 9.

530 36th St., $345,448.41 for new single-family with attached garage – Heron Point Holdings. Historical owner: Heron Point Properties LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0022. Jan. 9.

2211 Nevada St., $75,000 fence over ‘6 – Puget Sound Energy. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0023. Jan. 12.

Issued

515 Telegraph Road, $3,366,357.72 for new 36-unit apartments – 515 Telegraph LLC. Contractor: Arrow Const. & Excavation Inc. Bonded Contractor: Arrow Const. & Excavation Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0667. Jan. 9.

3908 Meridian St., 108, $30,000 for tenant improvement for massage parlor/spa – Joyful Healing Massage & Spa. Contractor: Qing Allen. Permit no.: BLD2017-0805. Jan. 12.

30 Bellis Fair Parkway, $2,400,000 for remod (E) retail store – Target. Contractor: Engineered Structures Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0961. Jan. 9.

508 Carolina St., $35,000 for new production brewery: Twin Sisters Brewery. Historical owner: 500 Carolina Street LLC. Business/tenant: Twin Sisters Brewing. Permit no.: BLD2017-1091. Jan. 10.

714 Lakeway Drive, $25,000 to renovate laundry, prep room & corridor: 4 Points by Sheraton. Contractor: Credo Construction. Busienss/tenant: John Burns. Permit no.: BLD2017-1132. Jan. 12.