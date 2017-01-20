Building permits, Jan. 9-13
by ehamann
Filed on 20. Jan, 2017 in Data, Public Records
Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.
Applied
2600 McLeod Road, $20,000 for T-Mobile – wireless communications facility modification. Permit no.: BLD2017-0015. Jan. 9.
1121 Mckenzie Ave., $15,000 for Best Buds Gaming Lounge – new tenant in existing space. Permit no.: BLD2017-0016. Jan. 9.
1609 Texas St., $294,576 for Jubilee Star – new duplex. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0022. Jan. 10.
4309 Blackstone Way, $283,071.93 for Black – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2017-0025. Jan. 11.
909 Squalicum Way 101, $48,000 for dental lab – new tenant in shell space. Permit no.: BLD2017-0026. Jan. 11.
1212 Brookstone Drive, $269,431.69 for Skeers – new single-family residence. Contractor: Skeers Construction Incorporated. Permit no.: BLD2017-0030. Jan. 13.
1400 Kentucky St., $80,000 for Apex – remodel offices, add offices/bathrooms/kitchen. Permit no.: BLD2017-0033. Jan. 13.
228 North Samish Way, $100,000 for Trove Coffee – new tenant in shell space. Contractor: Hindman Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0034. Jan. 13.
1201 Roland St., $252,477.46 for new single-family with detached garage. Contractor: Highline Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0038. Jan. 13.
Issued
20 Bellis Fair Parkway, $750,000 for Dicks Sporting Goods – exterior alterations. Permit no.: BLD2016-1052. Jan. 11.
2920 Cody Ave., $243,342.38 for Baca – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2016-1063. Jan. 9.
2648 McLeod Road, $170,250.90 for Rasmussen – new single-family residence with detached garage. Contractor: Razz Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1099. Jan. 13.
2644 McLeod Road, $203,386.64 for Rasmussen – new single-family residence with detached garage. Contractor: Razz Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1100. Jan. 13.
1717 Larrabee Ave., $202,792.15 for Moore – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2016-1163. Jan. 12.
4111 Bakerview Spur, $350,000 for Whatcom Transit Authority – interior remodel. Permit no.: BLD2016-1199. Jan. 13 .
3815 Bakerview Spur 4, $40,000 to construct oxygen tank enclosure and install hood system. Contractor: Zen Construction. Permit no.: BLD2016-1203. Jan. 11.
2211 Rimland Drive 405, $27,000 for Haggen Talbot – tenant improvement: new walls and plumbing. Permit no.: BLD2016-1220. Jan. 12.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.