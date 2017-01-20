Building permits, Jan. 9-13

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2600 McLeod Road, $20,000 for T-Mobile – wireless communications facility modification. Permit no.: BLD2017-0015. Jan. 9.

1121 Mckenzie Ave., $15,000 for Best Buds Gaming Lounge – new tenant in existing space. Permit no.: BLD2017-0016. Jan. 9.

1609 Texas St., $294,576 for Jubilee Star – new duplex. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0022. Jan. 10.

4309 Blackstone Way, $283,071.93 for Black – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2017-0025. Jan. 11.

909 Squalicum Way 101, $48,000 for dental lab – new tenant in shell space. Permit no.: BLD2017-0026. Jan. 11.

1212 Brookstone Drive, $269,431.69 for Skeers – new single-family residence. Contractor: Skeers Construction Incorporated. Permit no.: BLD2017-0030. Jan. 13.

1400 Kentucky St., $80,000 for Apex – remodel offices, add offices/bathrooms/kitchen. Permit no.: BLD2017-0033. Jan. 13.

228 North Samish Way, $100,000 for Trove Coffee – new tenant in shell space. Contractor: Hindman Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0034. Jan. 13.

1201 Roland St., $252,477.46 for new single-family with detached garage. Contractor: Highline Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0038. Jan. 13.

Issued

20 Bellis Fair Parkway, $750,000 for Dicks Sporting Goods – exterior alterations. Permit no.: BLD2016-1052. Jan. 11.

2920 Cody Ave., $243,342.38 for Baca – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2016-1063. Jan. 9.

2648 McLeod Road, $170,250.90 for Rasmussen – new single-family residence with detached garage. Contractor: Razz Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1099. Jan. 13.

2644 McLeod Road, $203,386.64 for Rasmussen – new single-family residence with detached garage. Contractor: Razz Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1100. Jan. 13.

1717 Larrabee Ave., $202,792.15 for Moore – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2016-1163. Jan. 12.

4111 Bakerview Spur, $350,000 for Whatcom Transit Authority – interior remodel. Permit no.: BLD2016-1199. Jan. 13 .

3815 Bakerview Spur 4, $40,000 to construct oxygen tank enclosure and install hood system. Contractor: Zen Construction. Permit no.: BLD2016-1203. Jan. 11.

2211 Rimland Drive 405, $27,000 for Haggen Talbot – tenant improvement: new walls and plumbing. Permit no.: BLD2016-1220. Jan. 12.