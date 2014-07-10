Building permits, July 10-14

Filed on 21. Jul, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

July 10-14

Applied

635 Springside Lane, $217,642.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0657. July 10.

4730 Springside St., $217,642.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp. Prop. Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0659. July 10.

701 Springside Lane, $217,642.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0660. July 10.

631 Springside Lane, $217,009.92 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Buiders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0661. July 10.

663 Springside Lane, $217,009.92 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Buiders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0663. July 10.

4734 Springside St., $217,642.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Buiders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0664. July 10.

4731 Springside St., $217,642.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Buiders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0665. July 10.

1224 Brookstone Drive, $258,176.41 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0666. July 10.

4762 Springside St., $290,314.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0667. July 10.

1510 North Forest St., $138,405 for new roof-mounted ballasted PV system: Eleanor Apartments. Historical owner: CFE Investments LLC. Contractor: A & R Solar. Owner 2: Eleanor Apartments. Permit no.: BLD2017-0668. July 10.

4754 Springside St., $235,604.45 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0669. July 10.

4750 Springside St., $235,604.45 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0670. July 11.

4746 Springside St., $235,604.45 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0671. July 11.

West Kline Road, $14,690 for block retaining wall. Contractor: Stremler Gravel Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0672. July 11.

205 Prospect St. A105, $281,670.55 for new restaurant and bar – Bellingham Cider. Business/tenant: Bellingham Cider. Permit no.: BLD2017-0675. July 11.

101 Arboretum Drive, $30,000 for roofing replacement including sheathing: Sehome Arboretum. Permit no.: BLD2017-0676. July 12.

4010 Meridian St., $250,000 for tenant improvement: reconfigure office space – Safelite Autoglass. Permit no.: BLD2017-0677. July 12.

4758 Springside St., $229,975.79 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0679. July 12.

800 Harris Ave. 201, $30,000 for interior tenant improvement for new tenant – 2020 Solutions. Historical owner: Dominion Sustainable Development Corp. Contractor: Summit Construction Group Inc. Business/tenant: 2020 Solutions. Permit no.: BLD2017-0680. July 12.

321 South State St., $596,820.63 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Subedar. Historical owner: Emil A. Dewilde. Contractor: Plank Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0686. July 14.

2401 Elmhurst Court, $202,66.41 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Edelstein. Historical owner: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0688. July 14.

2414 Elmhurst Court, $201,189.80 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Edelstein. Historical owner: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0689. July 14.

 

Approved

232 West Kellogg Road, $60,500 for Whatcom Community College Learning Commons – new retaining wall. Permit no.: BLD2016-0753. July 13.

503 East Sunset Drive, $233,318.20 for Belisle – new single-family residence. Bonded contractor: On The Level Construction. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1215. July 10.

2308 Ellis St., $277,839.80 for Kirkman/Kish – new single-family residence with attic. Historical owner: Robert J & Martha J Hitchcock. Contractor: Hindman Construction Inc. Bonded Contractor: Premium Septic Service Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0220. July 12.

210 Central Ave., $35,000 for foundation and anchorage for granite arch structure. Permit no.: BLD2017-0364. July 12.

1416 16th St., $255,523.72 for new 1920 square-foot single-family residence with attached garage – Anderson. Historical owner: Mckenzie Green Land Company LLC. Contractor: Aiki Homes. Owner 2: Tom Anderson. Permit no.: BLD2017-0520. July 14.

2011 Iron St., $161,280 to convert auto shop to offices – Parker Corp. Business/tenant: Parker Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2017-0547. July 13.

924 North Garden St., $87,000 to remove existing roof membrane, install new single ply membrane. Contractor: RoofCorp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0575. July 12.

3012 Northwest Ave., $10,000 to convert office space to restaurant: Fernandez. Contractor: JBC General Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0595. July 14.

2759 Broadway St., Apt. 1, $20,000  for interior remodel Apt 1 – Terpsma. Permit no.: BLD2017-0598. July 14.

1237 Brookstone Drive, $307,859.48 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0611. July 10.

3929 Spur Ridge Lane 104, $10,000 for new tenant in E building – Mount Baker Homegrown LLC. Contractor: J & M Builders & Design Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0633. July 13.

1700 D St., $22,047 for Carmichael Clark Building Re-roof. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0641. July 12.

 

