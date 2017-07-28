Building permits, July 17-21

by ehamann

Filed on 28. Jul, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

110 Ashley St., $175,000 for retaining wall – Ashley Street Properties. Structural engineer: MJH Engineering PS. Permit no.: BLD2017-0690. July 17.

1800 F St., $11,750 to remove and replace existing bur roofing with new single ply. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0691. July 17.

1151 Ellis St., $50,000 for interior walls and finished – Cedarwind Ellis LLP. Permit no.: BLD2017-0692. July 17.

500 Carolina St., $595,000 for new restaurant & tap house – Sunnyland Beer Garden. Historical owner: 500 Carolina Street LLC. Business/tenant: Sunnyland Beer Garden. Civil engineer: JP Salome C/O Freeland & Associates. Structural engineer: Bradley Engineering. Permit no.: BLD2017-0695. July 18.

3005 King St., $229,817.68 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Whatcom Investment Group. Contractor: Everkept Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0697. July 18.

800 Cornwall Ave., $35,134 to install steel storage racking: Itek Energy. Historical owner: Port of Bellingham. Contractor: Northwest Handling Systems. Permit no.: BLD2017-0699. July 19.

900 20th St., $1,052,304.86 for new seven-unit multifamily building – Lookout Place. Architect: Robert Matichuk ℅ TRC Architecture. Permit no.: BLD2017-0700. July 19.

1355 Civic Field Way, $26,000 for modifications to existing telecommunication facility. Permit no.: BLD2017-0701. July 19.

1140 10th St. Suite 103, $54,804 for interior tenant improvement – convert shell space to office – Edward Jones. Permit no.: BLD2017-0708. July 21.

Approved

1640 Texas St., $60,000 for Eureka Townhomes – storm vault. Permit no.: BLD2016-0807. July 17.

1206 Knox Ave., $574,248.97 for new triplex with detached garage: Meyers. Historical owner: Marta L. Hand. Contractor: Moceri Construction Inc. Bonded contractor: Heeringa Excavating. Permit no.: BLD2016-1135. July 18.

806 Briar Road, $513,028.74 for Coughlin/Crabo – new single-family residence with attached garage and det. Sauna. Contractor: Emerald Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0229. July 21.

3993 Gentlebrook Lane 20, $162,091.92 for Hansen – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2017-0288. July 18.

1127 North Garden St., $35,000 for Garden St. Investments – interior remodel. Contractor: Hammer Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0426. July 21.

1322 North State St., $125,000 for tenant improvement with change of use – Aslan Brewery. Permit no.: BLD2017-0463. July 20.

3622 Vining St., $328,223.48 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Jubilee Star Invest. LLC. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0501. July 17.

1231 Brookstone Drive, $302,531.63 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0545. July 17.

1515 Larrabee Ave., $333,461.73 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Francell/Sharfstein. Designer: Deborah Todd. Bonded contractor: R & R Excavating. Permit no.: BLD2017-0568. July 18.

700 Ohio St., $35,000 for MB Motors – sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0626. July 20.

109 Grand Ave., $28,000 for interior facade & demo: Previously Michael’s Book Store. Permit no.: BLD2017-0632. July 17.

707 San Juan Place, $331,776.30 for new single-family residence with attached garage – San Juan Park LLC. Historical owner: San Juan Park LLC. Contractor: San Juan Park LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0636. July 20.

