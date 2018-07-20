Building Permits, July 2-6

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1710 Dakin St., $15,000 for structural roof repairs – Boyes. Historical owner: Norman G. Boyes. Contractor: Whatcom Falls Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0638. July 2.

5050 Grand Ave., $350,000 to remove/replace bur system – Police Station, roof/reroof. Historical owner: Joshua & Brianna Westbury. Permit no.: BLD2018-0644. July 2.

109 Samish Way, $604,720.62 for foundation for new mixed use BLD 1- Samish Studios. Historical owner: Cap Bellingham II LLC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0646. July 2.

109 Samish Way, $820,419.47 for foundation for new multifamily BLD 2- Samish Studios. Historical owner: Cap Bellingham II LLC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0647. July 2.

854 Blackstone Court, $341,986.13 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0649. July 3.

3548 Meridian St. 101, $756,000 for interior tenant improvement for new medical laboratory – Northwest Pathology. Historical owner: E&E Development LLC. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Northwest Pathology. Permit no.: BLD2018-0650. July 3.

4024 Northwest Ave., $40,000 to reroof multifamily building. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0653. July 5.

1700 Carolina St., $60,000 to finish work from BLD2013-00393 add lofts – Joans. Historical owner: Northshore Corporation. Contractor: Harborview Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0654. July 5.

4022 Northwest Ave., $40,000 to reroof multifamily building. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0655. July 5.

4010 Northwest Ave., $40,000 to reroof multifamily building. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0656. July 5.

205 Prospect St., A105, $10,000 for outdoor patio – Bellingham Cider Co. Business/tenant: Bellingham Cider. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0660. July 5.

219 West Holly St., $140,250 for interior tenant improvement for new bar – Daphnes. Contractor: Bishop Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0663. July 6.

Issued

1315 Astor St., $634,015.32 for new three-unite townhome – Astor St Townhomes. Historical owner: Mary E. Bisese. Contractor: Northwest Superior Homes LLC. Bonded Contractor: Lazer Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1052. July 6.

3404 Sitka Court, $352,507.95 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Performance Home Bldrs. Historical owner: UY Family LP. Contractor: Performance Homes Builders. Permit no.: BLD2017-1233. July 3.

2112 Posey Court, $248,779.91 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0238. July 3.

3017 Cottonwood Ave., $29,388.80 for 16’x40’ post frame building w/ 10’x16’ lean to roof – Elliot. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2018-0265. July 3.

2812 26th St., $117,650.28 for single-family residence – Alexander. Permit no.: BLD2018-0300. July 2.

3410 Woburn St., $49,600 for WECU Business Banking Center rebranding. Contractor: Western Neon Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0331. July 2.

600 East Holly St., $35,000 for WECU Holly rebranding. Contractor: Western Neon Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0332. July 2.

516 East Holly St., $45,000 for WECU Home Loan Center rebranding. Contractor: Western Neon Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0336. July 2.

3061 Orleans St., $40,000 for WECU Holly rebranding. Contractor: Western Neon Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0337. July 2.

4084 Pacific Highway, $35,000 for alterations for change of occupancy – First Class Auto Body. Business/tenant: John Reichstein. Permit no.: BLD2018-0383. July 3.

704 Bayside Road, $595,599.33 for single-family residence with attached garage – Stephenson. Historical owner: Fredrick W. & Anne M. Wicknick. Contractor: Z Construction Inc. Bonded contractor: Len Honcoop Gravel Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0419. July 3.

2305 Douglas Ave., $1,715,62.38 for remodel/addition to (e) multifamily bld – Schorr. Contractor: Z Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0429. July 3.

1800 Iowa St., $150,000 for new pole sign – Dewey Griffin. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0441. July 2.

2103 Posey Court, $293,762.36 for single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0473. July 3.

209 South Garden Terrace, $45,000 to rebuild upper level deck – Lewis. Contractor: Parson Homes & Renovations. Permit no.: BLD2018-0478. July 2.

3121 Squalicum Parkway, $14,249.08 for door monitors and locks – Avamere St., Francis. Contractor: Stanley Security Solutions Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0571. July 6.

1717 McKenzie Ave., $30,250 for interior remodel – Saviours Lutheran Church. Contractor: Landmark Enterprises Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0575. July 2.

2217 A St., $20,755.84 for new detached garage – Nuckolls. Permit no.: BLD2018-0576. July 3.

2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $89,775 for new maintenance shed – Sehome High School. Bonded contractor: Dawson Construction inc. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0595. July 2.

1710 Dakin St., $15,000 for structural roof repairs – Boyes. Historical owner: Norman G. Boyes. Contractor: Whatcom Falls Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0638. July 2.

1128 15th St., $20,000 for new retaining wall with stairs – Morton. Permit no.: BLD2018-0625. July 6.

205 Prospect St., A105, $10,000 for outdoor patio – Bellingham Cider Co. Business/tenant: Bellingham Cider. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0660. July 10.

