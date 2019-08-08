Building Permits July 22-26

by mathewroland

Filed on 08. Aug, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

July 22-26

1420 N State St. $11,100 for Structures Brewing wall sign. Contractor: Western Neon Inc., Permit no.: BLD2019-0723. July 25

2121 Humboldt St., $80,000 to convert workshop to brewer/restaurant. Contractor: Tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0725. July 25

340 W Bakerview Rd., $20,000 for wireless facility modification. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0726. July 25

315 N Samish Way, $1,479,058.55 for new commercial shell building. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0735. July 26

221 Prince Ave., $12,236.80 for trash enclosure. Contractor: Pacific Edge Builders. Permit no.: BLD2019-0737. July 26

1035 Hilton Ave., $773,950 of for commercial building-Port of Bellingham. Contractor: Com-Steel LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0738. July 26

1001 E Sunset Dr., $8,233,194.52 for retail building remodel. Contractor: Parkway Construction and Associates LP., Permit no.: BLD2019-0120. July 25

1055 W Bakerview Rd., $406,200 for stormwater detention vault. Contractor: Nielsen Commercial Inc., Permit no.: BLD2019-0489. July 22

915 26th St., $67,361.34 for modular office building. Contractor: Williams Scotsman. Permit no.: BLD2019-0551. July 23

122 E Magnolia St., $19,000 for remodel of new restaurant tenant. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0636. July 26