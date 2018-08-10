Building permits, July 23-27

by ehamann

Filed on 10. Aug, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

210 Central Ave., $75,000 for ADA path, remove utility vault, etc. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: City of Bellingham Library. Permit no.: BLD2018-0724. July 23.

515 Telegraph Road, $90,000 to construct retaining wall along road frontage. Historical owner: 515 Telegraph LLC. Strct. Eng.: Zei-Joost Zegers. Permit no.: BLD2018-0726. July 23.

100 Arboretum Drive, $20,000 to modify (e) wireless comm facility — AT&T. Contractor: Mastec network solutions. Permit no.: BLD2018-0729. July 25.

554 West Bakerview Road, $1,914,527.76 for commercial building: DBW at Eliza LLC. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50 percent and Walton Family LLC #2 50 percent. Permit no.: BLD2018-0731. July 25.

2520 48th St., $161,146.50 to construct new single-family residence — Doughty. Contractor: JM Structures. Permit no.: BLD2018-0732. July 26.

4737 Spring Brook St., $211,805.20 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Corona Court Homeowners Assn. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0733. July 26.

4740 Spring Brook Court, $211,805.20 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0734. July 26.

4744 Spring Brook Court, $211,805.20 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0735. July 26.

4882 Samish Way, $167,000 for roof replacement and repave pathways: Lake Padden Bath House. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0736. July 26.

210 Lottie St., $175,000 for interior tenant improvement of planning dept offices – City of Bellingham. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0737. July 27.

Issued

515 Telegraph Road, $250,000 for 515 Telegraph LLC – Storm Vault. Historical owner: 515 Telegraph LLC. Contractor: Arrow Const. and Excavation. Struct. Eng.: Ryan Long. Permit no.: BLD2017-0082. July 24.

515 Telegraph Road, $225,000 for 515 Telegraph Road LLC – retaining wall. Historical owner: 515 Telegraph LLC. Contractor: Arrow Const. and Excavation. Struct. Eng.: Ryan Long. Permit no.: BLD2017-0086. July 24.

2901 Squalicum Parkway, $150,000 for structural support for mech. alterations: PeaceHealth. Contractor: Blythe Plumbing and Heating. Engineer of record: John King. Permit no.: BLD2018-0144. July 23.

4352 Sumac Lane, $175,124.92 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0285. July 27.

4344 Sumac Lane, $168,522.91 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0287. July 27.

4334 Sumac Lane, $168,381.05 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0288. July 27.

4326 Sumac Lane, $199,242.96 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0289. July 27.

4322 Sumac Lane, $173,332.89 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0290. July 27.

4320 Sumac Lane, $168,191.97 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0291. July 27.

4318 Sumac Lane, $199,242.96 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0292. July 27.

4314 Sumac Lane, $182,227.21 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0288. July 27.

2415 Valencia St., $231,167.35 new three-story duplex: McEvey. Bonded contractor: Raw Land Construction General Contractor. Contractor: NW Choice Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0422. July 24.

2419 Valencia St., $232,517.07 for new three-story duplex: McEvoy. Bonded Contractor: Raw Land Construction General Contractor. Contractor: NW Choice Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0423. July 24.

2425 Valencia St., $229,657.40 for new three-story duplex: McEvoy. Bonded Contractor: Raw Land Construction General Contractor. Historical owner: DJ&DJ Contracting. Contractor: NW Choice Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0423. July 24.

2429 Valencia St., $231,167.35 for new three-story duplex: McEvoy. Bonded Contractor: Raw Land Construction General Contractor. Historical owner: DJ&DJ Contracting. Contractor: NW Choice Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0425. July 24.

2108 Posey Court, $247,753.45 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Architect. Permit no.: BLD2018-0452. July 25.

1207 Granary Ave., $715,805.66 for Granary extension. Contractor: Harcourt Development Const. LLC. Historical owner: Port of Bellingham. Permit no.: BLD2018-0490. July 26.

2508 Utter St., $40,000 for portable classroom #3 – Columbia Elementary School. Permit no.: BLD2018-0545. July 24.

2508 Utter St., $40,000 for portable classroom #4 – Columbia Elementary School. Permit no.: BLD2018-0546. July 24.

1105 40th St., $450,848.84 for single-family residence with attached garage – Slusher. Contractor: Slusher Homes and Remodeling. Owner 2: Slusher Homes and Remodeling. Permit no.: BLD2018-0550. July 27.

Underground Stormwater Concrete Vault-Wildjay. Historical owner: Lillian M. Kingman Trust/Tr and Judy Kehoe Tr. Contractor: Bellingham Builders. Permit no.: BLD2018-0558. Jul y27.

350 Bayside Road, $605,868.38 for single-family residence with two garages- Lowell. Contractor: De Boer Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0586. July 23.

2925 Newmarket St., 107, $87,000 for tenant improvement for new restaurant – Mix It Up Tasty. Contractor: Bay City Construction Company. Business/tenant: Mix It Up Tasty. Permit no.: BLD2018-0590. July 23.

4022 Northwest Ave., $40,000 to reroof multifamily building. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0655. July 27.

4010 Northwest Ave., $40,000 to reroof multifamily building. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0656. July 27.

2627 Victor St., $29,756.16 for new 648 square foot detached post frame building. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2018-0681. July 26.

4000 Northwest Ave., $40,000 for roof replacement. Permit no.: BLD2018-0693. July 27.

4024 Northwest Ave., $40,000 for roof replacement. Permit no.: BLD2018-0694. July 27.

3425 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0701. July 25.

3433 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove current roofing and replace with new. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0702. July 25.

3441 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0703. July 25.

3453 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0704. July 25.

3466 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0705. July 25.