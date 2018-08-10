Building permits, July 23-27

by
Filed on 10. Aug, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

210 Central Ave., $75,000 for ADA path, remove utility vault, etc. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: City of Bellingham Library. Permit no.: BLD2018-0724. July 23.

515 Telegraph Road, $90,000 to construct retaining wall along road frontage. Historical owner: 515 Telegraph LLC. Strct. Eng.: Zei-Joost Zegers. Permit no.: BLD2018-0726. July 23.

100 Arboretum Drive, $20,000 to modify (e) wireless comm facility — AT&T. Contractor: Mastec network solutions. Permit no.: BLD2018-0729. July 25.

554 West Bakerview Road, $1,914,527.76 for commercial building: DBW at Eliza LLC. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50 percent and Walton Family LLC #2 50 percent. Permit no.: BLD2018-0731. July 25.

2520 48th St., $161,146.50 to construct new single-family residence — Doughty. Contractor: JM Structures. Permit no.: BLD2018-0732. July 26.

4737 Spring Brook St., $211,805.20 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Corona Court Homeowners Assn. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0733. July 26.

4740 Spring Brook Court, $211,805.20 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0734. July 26.

4744 Spring Brook Court, $211,805.20 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0735. July 26.

4882 Samish Way, $167,000 for roof replacement and repave pathways: Lake Padden Bath House. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0736. July 26.

210 Lottie St., $175,000 for interior tenant improvement of planning dept offices – City of Bellingham. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0737. July 27.

 

Issued

515 Telegraph Road, $250,000 for 515 Telegraph LLC – Storm Vault. Historical owner: 515 Telegraph LLC. Contractor: Arrow Const. and Excavation. Struct. Eng.: Ryan Long. Permit no.: BLD2017-0082. July 24.

515 Telegraph Road, $225,000 for 515 Telegraph Road LLC – retaining wall. Historical owner: 515 Telegraph LLC. Contractor: Arrow Const. and Excavation. Struct. Eng.: Ryan Long. Permit no.: BLD2017-0086. July 24.

2901 Squalicum Parkway, $150,000 for structural support for mech. alterations: PeaceHealth. Contractor: Blythe Plumbing and Heating. Engineer of record: John King. Permit no.: BLD2018-0144. July 23.

4352 Sumac Lane, $175,124.92 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0285. July 27.

4344 Sumac Lane, $168,522.91 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0287. July 27.

4334 Sumac Lane, $168,381.05 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0288. July 27.

4326 Sumac Lane, $199,242.96 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0289. July 27.

4322 Sumac Lane, $173,332.89 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0290. July 27.

4320 Sumac Lane, $168,191.97 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0291. July 27.

4318 Sumac Lane, $199,242.96 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0292. July 27.

4314 Sumac Lane, $182,227.21 for single-family residence with attached garage: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0288. July 27.

2415 Valencia St., $231,167.35 new three-story duplex: McEvey. Bonded contractor: Raw Land Construction General Contractor. Contractor: NW Choice Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0422. July 24.

2419 Valencia St., $232,517.07 for new three-story duplex: McEvoy. Bonded Contractor: Raw Land Construction General Contractor. Contractor: NW Choice Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0423. July 24.

2425 Valencia St., $229,657.40 for new three-story duplex: McEvoy. Bonded Contractor: Raw Land Construction General Contractor. Historical owner: DJ&DJ Contracting. Contractor: NW Choice Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0423. July 24.

2429 Valencia St., $231,167.35 for new three-story duplex: McEvoy. Bonded Contractor: Raw Land Construction General Contractor. Historical owner: DJ&DJ Contracting. Contractor: NW Choice Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0425. July 24.

2108 Posey Court, $247,753.45 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Architect. Permit no.: BLD2018-0452. July 25.

1207 Granary Ave., $715,805.66 for Granary extension. Contractor: Harcourt Development Const. LLC. Historical owner: Port of Bellingham. Permit no.: BLD2018-0490. July 26.

2508 Utter St., $40,000 for portable classroom #3 – Columbia Elementary School. Permit no.: BLD2018-0545. July 24.

2508 Utter St., $40,000 for portable classroom #4 – Columbia Elementary School. Permit no.: BLD2018-0546. July 24.

1105 40th St., $450,848.84 for single-family residence with attached garage – Slusher. Contractor: Slusher Homes and Remodeling. Owner 2: Slusher Homes and Remodeling. Permit no.: BLD2018-0550. July 27.

Underground Stormwater Concrete Vault-Wildjay. Historical owner: Lillian M. Kingman Trust/Tr and Judy Kehoe Tr. Contractor: Bellingham Builders. Permit no.: BLD2018-0558. Jul y27.

350 Bayside Road, $605,868.38 for single-family residence with two garages- Lowell. Contractor: De Boer Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0586. July 23.

2925 Newmarket St., 107, $87,000 for tenant improvement for new restaurant – Mix It Up Tasty. Contractor: Bay City Construction Company. Business/tenant: Mix It Up Tasty. Permit no.: BLD2018-0590. July 23.

4022 Northwest Ave., $40,000 to reroof multifamily building. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0655. July 27.

4010 Northwest Ave., $40,000 to reroof multifamily building. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0656. July 27.

2627 Victor St., $29,756.16 for new 648 square foot detached post frame building. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2018-0681. July 26.

4000 Northwest Ave., $40,000 for roof replacement. Permit no.: BLD2018-0693. July 27.

4024 Northwest Ave., $40,000 for roof replacement. Permit no.: BLD2018-0694. July 27.

3425 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0701. July 25.

3433 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove current roofing and replace with new. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0702. July 25.

3441 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0703. July 25.

3453 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0704. July 25.

3466 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0705. July 25.

COMMENTING RULES: We encourage an open exchange of ideas in the BBJ Today community, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. In a nutshell, don't say anything you wouldn't want your mother to read.

So keep your comments:
  • Civil
  • Smart
  • On-topic
  • Free of profanity

We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Ad Search

  • Find ads by keyword.

The Bellingham Business Journal

Marketplace

  • © Sound Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
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